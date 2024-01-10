Elden Ring About To Come To Microsofts Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service



Elden Ring About To Come To Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Subscription Service: A Game-Changer for Gamers

In a groundbreaking move, Microsoft has announced that Elden Ring, the highly anticipated action role-playing game from FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, is set to join its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This exciting development has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, as players eagerly await the opportunity to embark on this epic adventure without any additional cost. As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass, let’s delve into six interesting facts about the game that make it even more enticing.

1. Collaborative Masterpiece: Elden Ring is a collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the critically acclaimed Dark Souls series, and George R.R. Martin, the renowned author behind A Song of Ice and Fire. This unique partnership promises to deliver a compelling narrative and intricate world-building that will captivate players.

2. Vast Open World: Unlike previous FromSoftware titles, Elden Ring takes place in a vast open world filled with diverse landscapes, mythical creatures, and awe-inspiring locations. This departure from their traditional level design showcases the team’s ambition to create an expansive and immersive experience.

3. Rich Lore and Mythology: George R.R. Martin’s involvement ensures a deep and intricate lore that will immerse players in a world teeming with legends and history. Expect epic tales, hidden secrets, and a sense of discovery as you explore the depths of this mythological realm.

4. Dynamic Combat System: Known for their challenging combat mechanics, FromSoftware has once again raised the bar with Elden Ring. Players can expect a refined combat system that seamlessly blends swordplay, magic, and mounted combat. This dynamic approach promises thrilling encounters and strategic battles.

5. Customization and Progression: Elden Ring offers a robust character customization system that allows players to create unique avatars tailored to their playstyle. Additionally, a deep progression system ensures that your character evolves throughout the game, gaining new abilities, equipment, and skills.

6. Multiplayer Experience: Elden Ring will feature a multiplayer component, allowing players to join forces with friends or engage in thrilling PvP battles. Whether you prefer cooperative exploration or intense duels, the multiplayer aspect adds a new layer of excitement to the game.

With these enticing facts in mind, let’s address some common questions players may have about Elden Ring’s inclusion in Xbox Game Pass:

1. When will Elden Ring be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft has not announced an official release date for Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass yet, but it is expected to arrive shortly after the game’s initial release.

2. Will Elden Ring be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC as well?

Yes, Elden Ring will be available on Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox consoles and PC.

3. Do I need to purchase Elden Ring separately if I have Xbox Game Pass?

No, Elden Ring will be included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription, allowing you to play the game at no additional cost.

4. Will Elden Ring be available on Xbox Game Pass indefinitely?

While Microsoft hasn’t provided specific details, it is expected that Elden Ring will be available on Xbox Game Pass for an extended period, similar to other high-profile titles.

5. Can I pre-install Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass?

Pre-installation details have not been revealed yet, but it’s common for games on Xbox Game Pass to allow pre-installation a few days before their official release.

6. Will Elden Ring be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Yes, Elden Ring will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to both Xbox consoles and PC.

7. Can I play Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass if I don’t have an Xbox console?

Yes, Xbox Game Pass for PC allows you to play Elden Ring on your computer without the need for an Xbox console.

8. Will Elden Ring be available in all Xbox Game Pass regions?

Microsoft has not specified any region-specific limitations, so Elden Ring is expected to be available on Xbox Game Pass in all supported regions.

9. Will Elden Ring be available to play on launch day through Xbox Game Pass?

While Microsoft has not confirmed this, it is highly likely that Elden Ring will be available to play on launch day through Xbox Game Pass.

10. Can I play Elden Ring on Xbox Game Pass if my subscription has expired?

No, you will need an active Xbox Game Pass subscription to play Elden Ring.

11. Will Elden Ring’s DLC be included in Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft has not provided any information regarding the inclusion of Elden Ring’s DLC in Xbox Game Pass. It is best to wait for official announcements regarding DLC availability.

12. Will Elden Ring support cross-platform play?

Cross-platform play details have not been shared yet, but it’s worth keeping an eye on official announcements for any updates on this matter.

13. Can I purchase Elden Ring separately if I don’t have Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Elden Ring will be available for purchase separately for those who do not have an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

14. Will Elden Ring support ray tracing on Xbox Series X/S?

While specific technical details have not been revealed, it is likely that Elden Ring will take advantage of the advanced capabilities of Xbox Series X/S, including ray tracing.

15. How long will Elden Ring be available on Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft has not provided any information regarding the duration of Elden Ring’s availability on Xbox Game Pass. However, it’s common for games to remain on the service for several months, if not longer.

As the gaming world eagerly awaits the arrival of Elden Ring, the inclusion of this highly anticipated title in Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service is a game-changer. With an expansive open world, captivating lore, and refined combat mechanics, Elden Ring promises an unforgettable gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned FromSoftware fan or a newcomer to the genre, Elden Ring’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass is an opportunity not to be missed.





