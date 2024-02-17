Elden Ring How To Get To Astel



Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022, and fans are eager to explore the vast open world of the game. One of the key locations in Elden Ring is Astel, a mysterious and enigmatic city that holds many secrets and challenges for players to uncover. In this article, we will discuss how to get to Astel in Elden Ring, as well as provide some interesting facts and tricks to help you navigate this intriguing location.

How to Get to Astel:

Getting to Astel in Elden Ring can be a challenging task, as the city is located in a remote and dangerous area of the game world. To reach Astel, players will need to first reach the region known as the Weeping Peninsula. This area is located to the west of the starting area of the game, and is known for its treacherous terrain and powerful enemies.

Once you have reached the Weeping Peninsula, you will need to navigate through the various obstacles and enemies that stand in your way. The best way to reach Astel is to follow the main road that leads west from the starting area of the game. This road will eventually lead you to the outskirts of Astel, where you will need to fight your way through the city’s defenders to reach the heart of the city.

As you make your way through Astel, be sure to keep an eye out for hidden paths and shortcuts that can help you navigate the city more quickly. The city is filled with secrets and surprises, and exploring every corner of Astel can lead to valuable rewards and powerful items.

Once you have reached the heart of Astel, you will find yourself faced with a series of challenging enemies and obstacles that stand between you and your goal. Be prepared for tough battles and difficult puzzles as you make your way through the city, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different strategies and approaches to overcome the challenges that await you.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The city of Astel is known for its unique architecture and design, with towering spires and intricate pathways that create a sense of wonder and mystery for players to explore.

2. Astel is home to a number of powerful enemies and bosses that will test your skills and abilities as you make your way through the city. Be prepared for tough battles and challenging encounters as you explore Astel.

3. The city of Astel is rumored to hold a number of valuable treasures and rare items that can only be found by those brave enough to explore its hidden depths. Keep an eye out for hidden secrets and surprises as you make your way through the city.

4. Astel is also home to a number of friendly NPCs who can provide valuable information and assistance to players as they navigate the city. Be sure to speak with the residents of Astel to learn more about the city and its history.

5. The city of Astel is divided into several distinct districts, each with its own unique challenges and obstacles for players to overcome. Be prepared to explore every corner of the city to uncover all of its secrets and mysteries.

6. Astel is also home to a number of side quests and optional objectives that players can complete for valuable rewards and items. Be sure to explore every corner of the city to find these hidden challenges and opportunities.

7. As you make your way through Astel, be sure to keep an eye out for hidden paths and shortcuts that can help you navigate the city more quickly. Experiment with different strategies and approaches to overcome the challenges that await you in Astel.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I reach Astel in Elden Ring?

To reach Astel in Elden Ring, players will need to first reach the Weeping Peninsula region and follow the main road that leads west from the starting area of the game.

2. What kind of enemies can I expect to face in Astel?

Astel is home to a number of powerful enemies and bosses that will test your skills and abilities as you make your way through the city. Be prepared for tough battles and challenging encounters.

3. Are there any hidden treasures or secrets in Astel?

Yes, Astel is rumored to hold a number of valuable treasures and rare items that can only be found by those brave enough to explore its hidden depths. Keep an eye out for hidden secrets and surprises as you make your way through the city.

4. Are there any friendly NPCs in Astel?

Yes, Astel is home to a number of friendly NPCs who can provide valuable information and assistance to players as they navigate the city. Be sure to speak with the residents of Astel to learn more about the city and its history.

5. What kind of side quests and optional objectives are available in Astel?

Astel is home to a number of side quests and optional objectives that players can complete for valuable rewards and items. Be sure to explore every corner of the city to find these hidden challenges and opportunities.

6. How many districts are there in Astel?

Astel is divided into several distinct districts, each with its own unique challenges and obstacles for players to overcome. Be prepared to explore every corner of the city to uncover all of its secrets and mysteries.

7. Can I fast travel to Astel?

Unfortunately, there is no fast travel option to Astel in Elden Ring. Players will need to navigate the city on foot or by horse in order to reach their destination.

8. What level should I be before attempting to reach Astel?

It is recommended that players be at least level 50 before attempting to reach Astel, as the enemies and challenges in the city can be quite difficult for lower-level players.

9. Are there any secret bosses in Astel?

Yes, there are several secret bosses hidden throughout Astel that players can encounter and defeat for valuable rewards and items. Be prepared for tough battles and challenging encounters.

10. Can I recruit any NPCs to help me in Astel?

While there are friendly NPCs in Astel who can provide information and assistance, players cannot recruit them to fight alongside them in battle. Players will need to rely on their own skills and abilities to overcome the challenges in Astel.

11. Are there any unique weapons or armor to be found in Astel?

Yes, Astel is rumored to hold a number of unique weapons and armor pieces that can only be found by exploring the city and defeating its enemies. Keep an eye out for valuable loot as you make your way through Astel.

12. Can I return to Astel after completing the main story?

Yes, players can return to Astel after completing the main story of Elden Ring. There may be additional side quests and challenges to complete in the city, so be sure to revisit it to uncover all of its secrets.

13. Are there any hidden areas or secret passages in Astel?

Yes, Astel is filled with hidden areas and secret passages that players can discover by exploring every corner of the city. Be sure to keep an eye out for hidden paths and shortcuts that can help you navigate Astel more quickly.

14. How long does it take to reach Astel from the Weeping Peninsula?

The journey from the Weeping Peninsula to Astel can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the player’s skill level and the challenges they encounter along the way. Be prepared for a long and treacherous journey to reach Astel.

15. Can I bring my horse with me to Astel?

Yes, players can bring their horse with them to Astel to help navigate the city’s vast and treacherous terrain. Be sure to use your horse to quickly traverse the city and avoid dangerous enemies and obstacles.

16. Can I access Astel from any other locations in the game?

Astel can only be accessed from the Weeping Peninsula region in Elden Ring. Players will need to navigate through the Weeping Peninsula and follow the main road that leads west to reach the city of Astel.

Final Thoughts:

Astel is a challenging and mysterious city in Elden Ring that holds many secrets and challenges for players to uncover. By following the main road from the Weeping Peninsula and exploring every corner of the city, players can uncover valuable treasures and rare items that will help them on their journey. Be prepared for tough battles and difficult puzzles as you make your way through Astel, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different strategies and approaches to overcome the challenges that await you. With its unique architecture, powerful enemies, and hidden secrets, Astel is sure to be a memorable and exciting location for players to explore in Elden Ring.



