

Title: Elder Scrolls Online: A Little On The Side and 6 Interesting Facts

Introduction

Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in the vast and immersive world of Tamriel. The game allows players to embark on epic quests, explore diverse landscapes, and engage in thrilling battles with both AI-controlled enemies and other players. One of the many intriguing quests in ESO is “A Little On The Side,” which offers players an exciting and rewarding adventure. In this article, we will delve into the details of this quest and explore six interesting facts about Elder Scrolls Online.

Elder Scrolls Online: A Little On The Side

“A Little On The Side” is a quest available in the Elder Scrolls Online base game. The quest can be initiated by speaking to the NPC, Veronard Liancourt, located in Daggerfall, Vulkhel Guard, or Davon’s Watch, depending on your alliance. Veronard Liancourt tasks players with infiltrating a noble’s estate to retrieve an item of value.

The quest begins as players enter the estate, navigate through its labyrinthine hallways, and unravel the secrets hidden within. Along the way, they will encounter various traps, puzzles, and enemies that must be overcome to progress. The quest culminates in a thrilling confrontation with the noble, where players must make choices that will impact the outcome.

Six Interesting Facts about Elder Scrolls Online

1. Vast Open World: Elder Scrolls Online recreates the continent of Tamriel, allowing players to explore its diverse regions, including Skyrim, Morrowind, and Hammerfell. The game boasts a massive open world with stunning landscapes, bustling cities, and countless hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.

2. Player Versus Environment (PvE) and Player Versus Player (PvP): ESO offers a balanced blend of PvE and PvP experiences. Players can engage in challenging PvE content, such as dungeons, raids, and world bosses, or participate in intense PvP battles in the game’s dedicated PvP zone, Cyrodiil.

3. Rich Lore and Storytelling: Like its single-player predecessors, Elder Scrolls Online features an intricate lore and captivating storytelling. Each quest is intricately woven into the game’s lore, providing players with a sense of immersion and depth.

4. Class and Skill Customization: ESO offers players the freedom to customize their character’s class and skills to suit their preferred playstyle. With numerous class options, skill trees, and weapon choices, players can create unique and versatile characters tailored to their desired role.

5. Housing and Guilds: ESO provides players with the opportunity to own and customize their own homes, creating a personalized sanctuary within the game world. Additionally, players can join guilds to socialize, trade, and participate in guild-specific activities.

6. Regular Updates and Expansions: The developers at ZeniMax Online Studios consistently release updates and expansions to keep the game fresh and exciting. These updates introduce new quests, zones, gear, and gameplay mechanics, ensuring that players always have something new to explore and experience.

Common Questions about Elder Scrolls Online

1. Is Elder Scrolls Online free to play?

No, Elder Scrolls Online requires a purchase and a monthly subscription or optional in-game purchases.

2. Can I play Elder Scrolls Online alone?

Yes, Elder Scrolls Online offers solo content, including quests and exploration. However, many activities and dungeons are designed for group play.

3. How many classes are available in ESO?

There are currently six classes in ESO: Dragonknight, Nightblade, Sorcerer, Templar, Necromancer, and Warden.

4. Can I switch classes or skillsets?

Yes, ESO allows players to respec their character’s attributes, skills, and even change their class. This flexibility enables players to experiment with different playstyles.

5. Are there microtransactions in ESO?

While the base game requires a purchase, ESO offers optional in-game purchases for cosmetic items, convenience items, and expansions.

6. Can I play with friends in ESO?

Yes, ESO encourages cooperative gameplay. You can group up with friends to tackle quests, dungeons, and PvP battles together.

7. Are there regular updates and expansions in ESO?

Yes, ZeniMax Online Studios regularly releases updates and expansions, introducing new content, zones, and features to the game.

8. Can I explore Tamriel without restrictions?

While some regions are initially locked, players can explore the entire continent of Tamriel by progressing through the game’s main story and completing quests.

9. Is PvP mandatory in ESO?

No, PvP is entirely optional in ESO. Players can choose to engage in PvP battles or focus solely on PvE content.

10. Can I trade with other players in ESO?

Yes, trading is an integral part of ESO. Players can join trading guilds or use the in-game marketplace to buy and sell items with other players.

11. Are there different factions in ESO?

Yes, ESO features three factions: Aldmeri Dominion, Daggerfall Covenant, and Ebonheart Pact. Each faction has its own unique storyline and starting zone.

12. Can I play ESO on multiple platforms?

Yes, ESO is available on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox, allowing players to enjoy the game across different platforms.

13. Is ESO beginner-friendly?

Yes, ESO provides an accessible and intuitive experience for both new and experienced players. The game offers tutorials, tooltips, and a helpful community to guide newcomers.

14. Are there in-game events in ESO?

Yes, ESO hosts various in-game events throughout the year, offering exclusive rewards, bonus XP, and unique activities for players to enjoy.

15. Can I play ESO offline?

No, ESO is an online-only game, requiring an internet connection to play.

Conclusion

Elder Scrolls Online continues to captivate players with its vast open world, immersive storytelling, and thrilling gameplay. Quests like “A Little On The Side” offer exciting adventures within the game’s rich and diverse universe. Whether exploring Tamriel alone or with friends, ESO provides an unforgettable MMORPG experience.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.