

Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Walkthrough Part 1 + 6 Interesting Facts

Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two is a popular video game that was released in 2012 for various gaming platforms, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. Developed by Junction Point Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios, this game is a sequel to the original Epic Mickey and follows the adventures of Mickey Mouse and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in the Wasteland. In this article, we will provide a walkthrough for part 1 of the game and share six interesting facts about Epic Mickey 2.

Walkthrough Part 1:

1. The Story Begins:

The game starts with Mickey Mouse being summoned back to the Wasteland by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The Mad Doctor has returned and is causing havoc in this forgotten world. Your mission is to help Mickey and Oswald save the Wasteland from destruction.

2. Venture into Mean Street:

After a short cutscene, you will find yourself in Mean Street. Explore the area and interact with the various characters you encounter. You will also receive your first quest from Gremlin Gus, who asks you to find his missing wrench.

3. Finding Gremlin Gus’ Wrench:

To locate the missing wrench, head over to the underground tunnels. Use your paintbrush to restore the broken parts of the pipes and platforms, allowing you to progress further. Keep an eye out for hidden treasures and collectibles along the way.

4. Thinner or Paint:

One of the unique features of Epic Mickey 2 is the ability to use either paint or thinner to solve puzzles and interact with the environment. Experiment with both to see which option suits your playstyle best.

5. Meet Oswald and Retrieve the Remote:

During your search for the wrench, you will come across Oswald. He will join your adventure and provide vital assistance throughout the game. Oswald will give you a remote to control various machines in the Wasteland.

6. Defeat the Blotworx:

As you explore further, you will encounter Blotworx, robotic enemies created by the Mad Doctor. Use your paintbrush or thinner to defeat them and clear the path ahead.

7. Rescue the Gremlins:

While exploring the Wasteland, you will find trapped Gremlins. Free them using your paintbrush, and they will reward you with valuable items and upgrades.

Interesting Facts:

1. Co-op Gameplay:

Epic Mickey 2 allows for cooperative gameplay, where a second player can control Oswald. This adds a new dimension to the game and enhances the overall experience.

2. Musical Elements:

Unlike its predecessor, Epic Mickey 2 incorporates musical elements into the gameplay. Characters occasionally burst into song, adding a delightful and unique touch to the game.

3. Decisions that Impact the Story:

The choices you make throughout the game can affect the outcome of the story. Your decisions determine which characters you ally with and the events that unfold.

4. Voice Acting:

Epic Mickey 2 features full voice acting, bringing the characters to life and immersing players in the game’s world.

5. Multiple Endings:

The game offers multiple endings based on the choices you make and the actions you take. This adds replay value and encourages players to explore different paths.

6. Nod to Disney History:

Epic Mickey 2 pays homage to Disney’s rich history and features characters from various Disney films and cartoons. Spotting these references adds an extra layer of enjoyment for Disney fans.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions players may have about Epic Mickey 2:

1. Can I play Epic Mickey 2 on the Nintendo Switch?

No, Epic Mickey 2 was not released for the Nintendo Switch. It is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U.

2. Can I play the game alone, or do I need a second player?

You can play Epic Mickey 2 alone or with a second player. The game offers both single-player and cooperative gameplay options.

3. How long does it take to complete Epic Mickey 2?

The game’s length can vary depending on your playstyle and the choices you make. On average, it takes around 10-15 hours to complete the main story.

4. Are there any downloadable content (DLC) available for the game?

No, there are no DLCs available for Epic Mickey 2.

5. Can I use a regular controller for the game, or do I need a motion controller?

You can play the game with a regular controller. Motion controllers are not required.

6. Are there any difficulty settings in Epic Mickey 2?

No, the game does not offer separate difficulty settings. However, the game’s challenges gradually increase as you progress.

7. Can I replay completed levels?

Yes, you can replay completed levels to discover missed secrets or take different paths.

8. Is there a New Game Plus option?

No, there is no New Game Plus option in Epic Mickey 2.

9. Are there any collectibles in the game?

Yes, there are various collectibles, including E-Tickets, pins, sketches, and costumes, which can be found throughout the Wasteland.

10. Can I change between paint and thinner at any time?

Yes, you can switch between paint and thinner at any time during gameplay.

11. Can Mickey and Oswald be upgraded?

Yes, both Mickey and Oswald can be upgraded using power-ups and items found throughout the game.

12. Is there a multiplayer mode?

Yes, Epic Mickey 2 supports local multiplayer, allowing two players to play together on the same console.

13. Can I customize Mickey’s appearance?

Yes, you can unlock and equip different costumes for Mickey, changing his appearance and abilities.

14. Are there any side quests in Epic Mickey 2?

Yes, there are numerous side quests and optional missions that provide additional challenges and rewards.

15. Can I use the GamePad’s touchscreen on the Wii U version?

Yes, the Wii U version of Epic Mickey 2 utilizes the GamePad’s touchscreen for certain actions and interactions.

In conclusion, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two offers an exciting and unique gaming experience. With its cooperative gameplay, musical elements, and decision-based storytelling, it's a game that will keep players entertained for hours. So grab your paintbrush or thinner and dive into the Wasteland to save the day!





