

Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Football Names: Unleashing Creativity on the Gridiron

Fantasy football is a phenomenon that has taken the sports world by storm. It allows fans to become the general manager of their own team, drafting players, making trades, and ultimately competing for the championship. One player who has consistently been a top pick in fantasy drafts is Ezekiel Elliott, the star running back for the Dallas Cowboys. In this article, we will explore some creative Ezekiel Elliott fantasy football names, delve into interesting facts about the player, and answer common questions that fans may have. So, let’s dive in and unleash our creativity on the gridiron!

Six Interesting Facts about Ezekiel Elliott:

1. Collegiate Excellence: Before his NFL days, Elliott was a standout player for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He played a pivotal role in helping the team win the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015, rushing for 246 yards and four touchdowns in the championship game against Oregon.

2. Rushing Champion: In his rookie season in the NFL, Elliott led the league in rushing yards with an impressive 1,631 yards. This remarkable feat earned him the NFL rushing title, becoming the first rookie to achieve this since Edgerrin James in 1999.

3. Suspension Saga: Elliott’s second season in the NFL was marred by a highly publicized legal battle with the league regarding a six-game suspension. The suspension was eventually enforced, causing him to miss crucial games in the 2017 season.

4. Consistent Performer: Despite the suspension controversy, Elliott has been a consistent performer on the field. He has recorded over 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four NFL seasons, proving his worth as a fantasy football powerhouse.

5. Stellar Receiving Skills: While known primarily for his rushing abilities, Elliott is also a threat in the passing game. He has consistently been targeted by his quarterbacks, recording over 300 receiving yards in each of his four seasons.

6. Animal Lover: Off the field, Elliott is known for his love of animals. He has frequently posted pictures on social media with his dogs and even donated funds to local animal shelters. This softer side of Elliott adds a unique dimension to his personality.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is Ezekiel Elliott’s current fantasy football ADP (Average Draft Position)?

– As of the 2021 season, Elliott’s ADP is typically in the first round, ranging from the top five to the top 10 picks.

2. Should I draft Ezekiel Elliott or another top running back in fantasy football?

– Drafting Elliott can be a smart choice due to his consistency and high-volume usage in the Dallas Cowboys’ offense. However, it ultimately depends on your draft strategy and personal preferences.

3. Will Ezekiel Elliott be affected by the return of Dak Prescott from injury?

– With Prescott’s return, the Cowboys’ offense is expected to perform at a higher level, benefiting Elliott’s fantasy production as well.

4. How has Elliott’s workload changed over the years?

– In recent seasons, the Cowboys have started to involve other running backs in the offense, reducing Elliott’s workload slightly. However, he remains the team’s primary back and still receives a significant number of touches.

5. What are some Ezekiel Elliott-themed fantasy football team names?

– “Zeke and Destroy,” “Ezekiel 25:17,” “Elliott’s Elites,” “The Zeke Squad,” “Ezekiel’s End Zone Express,” and “Zeke’s Runaway Train” are a few creative options.

6. Is Ezekiel Elliott injury-prone?

– While Elliott has dealt with some minor injuries throughout his career, he has proven to be durable overall, missing only a few games due to injury.

7. How does Elliott compare to other elite fantasy running backs?

– Elliott consistently ranks among the top fantasy running backs due to his high rushing volume, goal-line opportunities, and involvement in the passing game.

8. Can Elliott bounce back from a down year in 2020?

– It is highly likely that Elliott will bounce back in 2021, as the Cowboys’ offense is expected to be more potent with a healthy Dak Prescott and improved offensive line.

9. Should I handcuff Ezekiel Elliott with his backup, Tony Pollard?

– Handcuffing Elliott with Pollard is a wise strategy, as Pollard has proven to be a capable backup who could step into a significant role if Elliott were to miss any games.

10. How important is the Cowboys’ offensive line to Elliott’s fantasy success?

– The Cowboys’ offensive line has been a key factor in Elliott’s success, providing him with running lanes and excellent blocking. A strong offensive line positively impacts his fantasy output.

11. What is Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situation?

– Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys in 2019, making him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league.

12. How has Elliott performed in fantasy playoffs?

– Historically, Elliott has been a strong performer in fantasy playoffs, as the Cowboys tend to rely on their run game more during the latter part of the season.

13. What are some potential sleeper picks to pair with Ezekiel Elliott on my fantasy team?

– Players like CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys wide receiver), Michael Gallup (Cowboys wide receiver), or even the Cowboys’ defense could be intriguing sleeper picks to complement Elliott on your fantasy roster.

Final Thoughts:

Ezekiel Elliott has been a fantasy football stud since entering the league. His combination of rushing prowess, receiving skills, and consistent performance make him a valuable asset for any fantasy team. As you draft your team and ponder which creative Ezekiel Elliott fantasy football name to choose, remember the fascinating facts about his career and the potential he holds for the upcoming season. So, unleash your creativity, strategize wisely, and may your fantasy team dominate the gridiron!



