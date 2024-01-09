

Fallen Angel Call Sign Extortion 17: Where to Watch and 5 Unique Facts

The tragic incident known as Fallen Angel Call Sign Extortion 17 shook the military community and left a lasting impact on the lives of those involved. It was the deadliest single incident for U.S. forces in the Afghan war. Today, many people are intrigued to learn more about this event and its significance. In this article, we will explore where you can watch documentaries or read about Fallen Angel Call Sign Extortion 17, as well as provide you with five unique facts about this incident.

Where to Watch:

1. “Fallen Angel: The Shoot Down of SEAL Team Six” (2015): This documentary film by Richard Schoenberg delves into the events leading up to the shootdown of Extortion 17. It provides an in-depth analysis of the incident and its aftermath.

2. “The Fallen Angel: Extortion 17” (2013): Directed by Max Martini, this documentary aims to shed light on the true story behind the shootdown and the conspiracy theories surrounding it.

3. “Killing Extortion 17” (2018): This documentary by Don Brown explores the controversial aspects of the incident and questions the official narrative surrounding it.

5 Unique Facts about Fallen Angel Call Sign Extortion 17:

1. Extortion 17: The call sign “Extortion 17” refers to the Chinook helicopter that was shot down on August 6, 2011, in the Tangi Valley, Afghanistan. The helicopter was carrying 30 U.S. military personnel, including 17 Navy SEALs, as well as eight Afghan commandos and a civilian interpreter. Sadly, all 38 people aboard were killed.

2. Tragic Timing: The shootdown of Extortion 17 came just three months after the successful operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. This incident highlighted the dangers faced by U.S. forces operating in Afghanistan, even after significant victories.

3. Conspiracy Theories: The shootdown of Extortion 17 has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. Some suggest that the mission was compromised or that there was a deliberate effort to target the helicopter. These theories have fueled debates and controversy surrounding the incident.

4. Investigation Findings: The official investigation into the incident concluded that the helicopter was shot down by a Taliban-fired rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). The investigation did not find any evidence of a deliberate betrayal or compromised mission.

5. Operational Changes: Following the shootdown of Extortion 17, the military implemented several changes to enhance the safety and security of its forces. These changes included altering flight patterns, improving intelligence sharing, and increasing the availability of air support during high-risk operations.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Was the shootdown of Extortion 17 intentional?

No, the official investigation did not find any evidence of intentional betrayal or a compromised mission. The incident was attributed to the Taliban firing a rocket-propelled grenade.

2. How many people were on board Extortion 17?

There were a total of 38 people on board, including 17 Navy SEALs, eight Afghan commandos, and one civilian interpreter.

3. Were there any survivors?

No, unfortunately, there were no survivors. All 38 people aboard Extortion 17 lost their lives in the incident.

4. Why were there Navy SEALs on board?

The Navy SEALs were part of a joint operation with Afghan forces. Their mission was to assist Afghan commandos in capturing a high-value target.

5. What changes were made after the incident?

Operational changes were implemented to enhance the safety of U.S. forces, including altering flight patterns, improving intelligence sharing, and increasing air support during high-risk operations.

6. Did the shootdown of Extortion 17 have any political repercussions?

The incident did not have significant political repercussions, but it did spark debates and controversies surrounding the war in Afghanistan and the safety of U.S. forces.

8. Were any disciplinary actions taken as a result of the incident?

The official investigation did not find any evidence of negligence or misconduct that would warrant disciplinary actions.

9. Were there any warning signs prior to the shootdown?

There were no specific warning signs indicating an imminent attack on Extortion 17. The incident was attributed to a sudden and unexpected attack by the Taliban.

10. How did the shootdown impact the military community?

The shootdown of Extortion 17 had a profound impact on the military community, highlighting the dangers faced by U.S. forces in Afghanistan and the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

11. Have the families of the fallen received support?

The families of the fallen received support from the military and various organizations dedicated to assisting Gold Star families. Support includes financial assistance, counseling, and community outreach.

12. Were there any similar incidents before or after Extortion 17?

While there have been other instances of helicopters being shot down in Afghanistan, the shootdown of Extortion 17 remains the deadliest single incident for U.S. forces in the Afghan war.

13. Is there ongoing research or investigations into the incident?

Given the extensive investigation conducted following the incident, there is currently no ongoing research or formal investigations into the shootdown of Extortion 17.

14. How is the incident commemorated?

The incident is commemorated through various means, including memorial services, dedications, and the annual observance of the Day of Remembrance for Fallen Warriors on August 6th.

In conclusion, the shootdown of Extortion 17, also known as Fallen Angel Call Sign Extortion 17, remains a significant event in military history. While the incident was tragic and has sparked conspiracy theories, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by brave servicemen and women. Documentaries like "Fallen Angel: The Shoot Down of SEAL Team Six" and "The Fallen Angel: Extortion 17" provide valuable insights into the incident, allowing viewers to gain a deeper understanding of the events that unfolded on that fateful day.





