

Fallout 4: How to Scroll Up in Console and 6 Interesting Facts

Fallout 4, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is an action role-playing game that has captivated gamers worldwide since its release in 2015. With its immersive open-world environment and engaging storyline, players have spent countless hours exploring the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Boston, known as the Commonwealth. However, navigating the game’s console commands can sometimes be a bit tricky. In this article, we will discuss how to scroll up in the console, along with six interesting facts about Fallout 4 that you may not know.

How to Scroll Up in Console:

When using the console command feature in Fallout 4, it is common to encounter situations where you need to scroll up to view previously entered commands or responses. To do this, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the console by pressing the tilde (~) key on your keyboard.

2. Type “PageUp” and press enter.

3. You can now scroll up using the arrow keys on your keyboard.

By following these steps, you can easily scroll up in the console to review important information or previous commands, making your gameplay experience more efficient.

Now, let’s move on to some interesting facts about Fallout 4:

1. Voice Acting:

Fallout 4 is the first game in the series to feature a fully voiced protagonist. Players can choose between a male and female character, each with their own voice actors. This addition added a new level of immersion to the game.

2. Settlement Building:

Fallout 4 introduced a robust settlement building system, allowing players to create and customize their own settlements. From constructing buildings to managing resources, this feature added a whole new dimension to gameplay and allowed players to create unique communities in the wasteland.

3. Dogmeat:

Dogmeat, the beloved canine companion, is a recurring character in the Fallout series. In Fallout 4, Dogmeat was modeled after a real German Shepherd named River, owned by one of the game’s developers. This real-life inspiration made Dogmeat even more endearing to players.

4. The Silver Shroud:

Fallout 4 features a questline called “The Silver Shroud,” paying homage to classic pulp fiction and radio dramas. Players can don the Silver Shroud costume and become a vigilante, dispensing justice to evildoers in the wasteland.

5. The Glowing Sea:

One of the most visually stunning areas in Fallout 4 is the Glowing Sea, a highly irradiated region in the game’s map. This area is a testament to the game’s attention to detail and atmospheric design, providing players with a truly immersive experience.

6. The Institute:

The Institute, a secretive organization within Fallout 4, is responsible for advanced scientific research and technological advancements. This faction plays a crucial role in the game’s main storyline, offering players a glimpse into the ethical dilemmas of post-apocalyptic society.

Now, let’s address 15 common questions about Fallout 4:

1. Can you play Fallout 4 on consoles?

Yes, Fallout 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

2. Is Fallout 4 a single-player game?

Yes, Fallout 4 is primarily a single-player game, although there are some online features through the Creation Club.

3. What is the main objective of Fallout 4?

The main objective is to search for your missing son while navigating the dangers of the wasteland and making choices that shape the Commonwealth.

4. Can you romance companions in Fallout 4?

Yes, players can develop relationships with certain companions and even engage in romantic relationships with them.

5. Are there multiple endings in Fallout 4?

Yes, Fallout 4 offers multiple endings depending on the choices made throughout the game.

6. Can you mod Fallout 4?

Yes, Fallout 4 has a vibrant modding community, allowing players to customize and enhance their gameplay experience.

7. How long does it take to complete Fallout 4?

The main storyline of Fallout 4 can take anywhere from 25 to 40 hours to complete, depending on the player’s pace.

8. Can you have multiple companions in Fallout 4?

No, players can only have one companion at a time in Fallout 4.

9. Are there different difficulty levels in Fallout 4?

Yes, Fallout 4 offers several difficulty levels, allowing players to tailor the game’s challenge to their preference.

10. Can you fast travel in Fallout 4?

Yes, players can fast travel to previously discovered locations in Fallout 4, making navigation across the vast wasteland more convenient.

11. Are there vehicles in Fallout 4?

No, Fallout 4 does not feature drivable vehicles. Players must traverse the wasteland on foot or by utilizing fast travel.

12. Can you play as a different gender in Fallout 4?

Yes, players can choose to play as either a male or female character in Fallout 4.

13. Are there microtransactions in Fallout 4?

While Fallout 4 does have microtransactions in the form of the Creation Club, they are not necessary to enjoy the full game.

14. Can you build your own weapons in Fallout 4?

While there is a range of weapons available in the game, players cannot build their own weapons from scratch.

15. Is Fallout 4 a sequel to previous Fallout games?

Fallout 4 is not a direct sequel to previous games in the series but rather a standalone story set in the same universe.

In conclusion, Fallout 4 continues to captivate players with its immersive gameplay and rich storyline. By knowing how to scroll up in the console and uncovering these interesting facts, you can enhance your gaming experience and delve deeper into the post-apocalyptic world of the Commonwealth.





