Fallout 4 How To Send Companion To Settlement



Fallout 4: How to Send Companions to Settlements and 6 Interesting Facts

In Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece, Fallout 4, players are given the opportunity to recruit various companions to aid them in their journey across the wasteland. These companions not only provide much-needed assistance in combat but also bring their unique personalities and stories to life. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the ability to send your companions to settlements, where they can contribute to the development and growth of these safe havens. This article will guide you on how to send companions to settlements, along with six interesting facts about this feature.

How to Send Companions to Settlements:

1. Build a Settlement: Before sending companions to settlements, you must establish at least one settlement. Ensure that it has sufficient resources and defenses to accommodate the arrival of your companion.

2. Assign a Bed: Each companion requires a bed to sleep in. Build a bed in the settlement and assign it to the companion you wish to send. This can be done by accessing the workshop menu, selecting the bed, and assigning it to the companion.

3. Establish a Supply Line: To ensure settlements remain connected and share resources, establish a supply line between them. This can be achieved by assigning a settler to the task or by using the Local Leader perk.

4. Talk to the Companion: Initiate a conversation with the companion you wish to send and select the dialogue option that prompts them to move to a settlement.

5. Choose a Settlement: After selecting the dialogue option, a list of available settlements will appear. Choose the settlement you want your companion to relocate to.

6. Confirm the Move: Once you’ve chosen the settlement, confirm the move and your companion will make their way to the designated location.

Interesting Facts about Sending Companions to Settlements:

1. Companions Can Be Assigned to Tasks: Once settled in a settlement, companions can be assigned different tasks, such as farming, guarding, or providing vendor services. This allows them to contribute to the overall growth and well-being of the settlement.

2. They Can Be Romanced: Certain companions can enter into a romantic relationship with the player character. By selecting the appropriate dialogue options, players can pursue romantic relationships and even engage in unique companion quests.

3. Companions Have Preferred Settlements: Each companion has a preferred settlement where they are more likely to settle and feel comfortable. Pay attention to their preferences to ensure they are content and productive in their new home.

4. Companions Can Be Sent to Multiple Settlements: Although a companion can only physically be in one settlement at a time, they can be assigned to different settlements using the supply line feature. This allows them to contribute to multiple settlements’ resource sharing.

5. They Can Be Sent on Supply Runs: In addition to settling in a specific location, companions can also be sent on supply runs to gather resources for the settlement. This frees up the player character to focus on other tasks while the companion takes care of the necessary supplies.

6. Companions Can Be Reassigned: If you change your mind about where you want a particular companion to settle, you can reassign them to a different settlement. Simply initiate a conversation with the companion and select the appropriate dialogue option to reassign them.

15 Common Questions about Sending Companions to Settlements:

1. Can I send any companion to any settlement?

Yes, you can send any companion to any settlement, provided it has sufficient resources and a bed available.

2. Can companions be killed while in settlements?

No, companions cannot be killed while in settlements. They are considered essential characters and will only fall unconscious if their health is depleted.

3. Can I still use the companion’s abilities when they are in a settlement?

No, once a companion is assigned to a settlement, you cannot directly use their combat abilities. However, they will contribute to the settlement’s defense and resource gathering.

4. Can I have multiple companions in the same settlement?

No, only one companion can physically be in a settlement at a time. However, you can assign multiple companions to different settlements using the supply line feature.

5. Will companions use the resources available in the settlement?

Yes, companions will consume food, water, and other resources available in the settlement. Ensure that your settlement has sufficient resources to accommodate their needs.

6. Can I move a companion from one settlement to another without dismissing them?

Yes, you can move a companion from one settlement to another without dismissing them. Simply initiate a conversation with the companion and select the appropriate dialogue option to reassign them.

7. Can companions be dismissed from settlements?

Yes, companions can be dismissed from settlements. Initiate a conversation with the companion and select the dialogue option to dismiss them.

8. Can companions die during supply runs?

No, companions cannot die during supply runs. They are considered essential characters and will only fall unconscious if their health is depleted.

9. Can I send a companion on a supply run to a settlement without a supply line?

No, to send a companion on a supply run, the settlement must be connected to a supply line. Establish a supply line between settlements to enable this feature.

10. Can I still complete companion quests after sending them to a settlement?

Yes, sending a companion to a settlement does not prevent you from completing their companion quests. You can continue their personal storylines while they reside in the settlement.

11. Can I change a companion’s assigned task in a settlement?

Yes, you can change a companion’s assigned task in a settlement. Simply access the workshop menu, select the companion, and assign them a different task.

12. Can I have a romantic relationship with a companion in any settlement?

Yes, you can pursue a romantic relationship with a companion in any settlement. Initiate the appropriate dialogue options and build a strong relationship to engage in a romantic relationship.

13. Can I send companions to settlements before establishing the Minutemen?

Yes, you can send companions to settlements before establishing the Minutemen. The ability to send companions to settlements is available from the start of the game.

14. Can I send companions to settlements without completing their personal quests?

Yes, you can send companions to settlements without completing their personal quests. Their personal quests can be completed even after they have been settled.

15. Can companions be killed while on supply runs?

No, companions cannot be killed while on supply runs. They are considered essential characters and will only fall unconscious if their health is depleted.

In conclusion, Fallout 4’s ability to send companions to settlements adds depth and immersion to the game’s post-apocalyptic world. By following the steps outlined above, you can successfully settle your companions in various settlements and take advantage of their unique abilities and contributions. Additionally, the interesting facts and common questions answered provide further insights into this captivating gameplay mechanic. So, head out into the wasteland, recruit your companions, and create thriving settlements in the midst of chaos.





