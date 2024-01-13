

Fantasy Football 2015 Draft Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Fantasy Football has become a phenomenon that captures the hearts and minds of millions of sports enthusiasts around the world. As we gear up for the 2015 season, it’s important to be armed with the right information to dominate your league’s draft. In this comprehensive guide, we will cover six interesting facts about the upcoming season, answer thirteen common questions that fantasy owners have, and provide final thoughts to help you secure the perfect team.

Interesting Fact #1: The Rise of Young Quarterbacks

In recent years, we have witnessed the emergence of young quarterbacks dominating the league. Players like Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton have proven to be not only exceptional athletes but also fantasy goldmines. Expect this trend to continue in 2015, with an influx of talented young quarterbacks ready to make their mark.

Interesting Fact #2: The Return of Adrian Peterson

After a season-long suspension in 2014, Adrian Peterson is set to make his comeback. The running back has consistently been one of the top fantasy performers, and fantasy owners are eager to see if he can regain his past glory. Peterson’s return adds an exciting dynamic to the 2015 draft.

Interesting Fact #3: Rookie Running Backs to Watch

The 2015 draft class is filled with promising running backs who could have an immediate impact in fantasy football. Look out for players like Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley, and T.J. Yeldon, who have the potential to be game-changers in their rookie seasons.

Interesting Fact #4: The Tight End Revolution

In recent years, the tight end position has evolved into a crucial aspect of fantasy football. Players like Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham have redefined the position, providing fantasy owners with consistent high-scoring options. Tight ends are no longer an afterthought in drafts and should be targeted early.

Interesting Fact #5: The Importance of Depth

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and fantasy owners must be prepared for any setbacks. Building a deep bench becomes crucial as the season progresses. Having a roster filled with talented backup players can make all the difference when injuries strike.

Interesting Fact #6: The Era of Mobile Quarterbacks

With the success of quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick, the ability to run has become an essential asset for fantasy quarterbacks. Dual-threat quarterbacks have the potential to rack up points both through the air and on the ground, making them valuable additions to any fantasy team.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fantasy owners often have:

1. Is it better to draft a running back or a wide receiver in the first round?

It depends on your league’s scoring system and your personal preference, but generally, running backs tend to have more consistent scoring potential.

2. Should I draft a quarterback early or wait until later rounds?

Quarterbacks are deep in talent this year, so waiting until later rounds to draft a quarterback is a viable strategy.

3. How important are bye weeks when drafting?

While it’s not a make-or-break factor, it’s essential to consider bye weeks when drafting to ensure you have proper coverage for your starters during their off weeks.

4. What should I prioritize in the middle rounds of the draft?

The middle rounds are an opportunity to build depth, so focus on securing valuable backup players at key positions.

5. How do I handle injured players during the draft?

Injured players can be risky, but if you believe they will bounce back, taking a chance on them in later rounds can pay off.

6. Should I draft based on last year’s performance or projected stats for this year?

A balance of both is essential. Analyzing previous performance can provide insights, but also consider offseason changes and potential improvements.

7. How important is strength of schedule when drafting?

Strength of schedule can be a factor to consider, especially when deciding between players of similar value. However, it shouldn’t be the sole determining factor.

8. Should I draft a defense and kicker early or wait until the later rounds?

Defenses and kickers should be drafted in the late rounds. Prioritize building a strong starting lineup first.

9. Is it worth drafting a rookie?

Rookies can be high-risk, high-reward choices. Research their potential role and situation before making a decision.

10. How do I handle a draft pick that I don’t agree with?

While it’s frustrating, it’s important to stay flexible and adjust your strategy accordingly. Adapt to unexpected situations and make the best choices available.

11. What is the best strategy for a snake draft?

In a snake draft, it’s crucial to be aware of draft position and the players likely to be available in each round. Mock drafts can help you prepare for different scenarios.

12. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

While it can be enjoyable to support your favorite players, it’s essential to prioritize drafting the best players available. Don’t let personal bias cloud your judgment.

13. How much should I rely on preseason performances?

Preseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt. While they can provide insights into player form and potential role, don’t overreact to small sample sizes.

In conclusion, the 2015 Fantasy Football Draft Guide aims to equip you with the necessary knowledge to dominate your league. From interesting facts about the upcoming season to answering common questions, we hope this guide has provided valuable insights. Remember, every draft is unique, and flexibility is key. Stay informed, trust your instincts, and most importantly, have fun competing with friends and colleagues in the world of fantasy football. Good luck!





