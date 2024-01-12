

Fantasy Football 2015 Running Backs: The Ultimate Guide

Introduction:

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for millions of people around the world. The game allows fans to create their own dream team and compete against friends or other enthusiasts. One of the most crucial positions in fantasy football is the running back. In this article, we will explore the top running backs of the 2015 season, uncovering interesting facts, answering common questions, and providing final thoughts on this exciting position.

Interesting Facts:

1. Le’Veon Bell’s Suspension: One of the biggest shocks of the 2015 season was the suspension of Le’Veon Bell. Bell, who was widely regarded as one of the top running backs, sat out the first two games due to violating the league’s substance abuse policy. This created uncertainty for fantasy owners who had invested in him.

2. Todd Gurley’s Rookie Impact: Todd Gurley, the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, had an incredible rookie season. Despite missing the first three games due to injury, Gurley finished the season as the third-highest scoring running back in fantasy football. His emergence surprised many and showcased his immense talent.

3. Adrian Peterson’s Comeback: After missing the majority of the 2014 season due to legal issues, Adrian Peterson returned with a vengeance in 2015. He led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns, reestablishing himself as one of the premier running backs in the NFL. Fantasy owners who drafted Peterson were handsomely rewarded.

4. Devonta Freeman’s Breakout Season: Devonta Freeman, a relatively unknown running back at the beginning of the 2015 season, burst onto the scene with a sensational breakout year. Freeman finished as the highest-scoring running back in fantasy football, scoring a staggering 14 touchdowns. His performance took many by surprise and proved the value of uncovering hidden gems in fantasy drafts.

5. The Demise of Jamaal Charles: Jamaal Charles, a perennial fantasy stud, suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5 of the 2015 season. This was a devastating blow for fantasy owners who had heavily relied on his consistent production. Charles’ injury highlighted the inherent risks associated with relying on one player and the importance of having a strong backup plan.

6. The Rise of David Johnson: David Johnson, a rookie running back for the Arizona Cardinals, quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Despite not becoming the team’s starting running back until mid-season, Johnson finished the year as the fifth-highest scoring running back. His versatility and ability to contribute in both the running and passing game made him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the top fantasy running back in 2015?

Answer: Devonta Freeman finished the season as the highest-scoring running back in fantasy football.

2. Which running back had the most rushing yards in 2015?

Answer: Adrian Peterson led the league in rushing yards with 1,485.

3. Who scored the most touchdowns among running backs in 2015?

Answer: Devonta Freeman scored the most touchdowns among running backs with 14.

4. How did Todd Gurley perform in his rookie season?

Answer: Despite missing the first three games due to injury, Todd Gurley finished as the third-highest scoring running back in fantasy football in 2015.

5. Did Le’Veon Bell’s suspension affect his fantasy performance?

Answer: Yes, Bell’s suspension for the first two games caused uncertainty and lowered his overall fantasy production.

6. Which rookie running back had the biggest impact in 2015?

Answer: David Johnson made the biggest impact among rookie running backs in 2015, finishing as the fifth-highest scoring running back.

7. How did Jamaal Charles’ injury affect fantasy owners?

Answer: Jamaal Charles’ season-ending ACL injury in Week 5 was a significant blow to fantasy owners who heavily relied on his consistent production.

8. Who were some notable backup running backs who had breakout performances in 2015?

Answer: DeAngelo Williams (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Darren McFadden (Dallas Cowboys) were notable backup running backs who had breakout performances in 2015 due to injuries to their respective starters.

9. Who were some notable running backs who underperformed in 2015?

Answer: Eddie Lacy (Green Bay Packers) and C.J. Anderson (Denver Broncos) were highly drafted running backs who underperformed in 2015, disappointing fantasy owners.

10. How did Adrian Peterson bounce back from his 2014 absence?

Answer: Adrian Peterson had an outstanding season, leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns, reestablishing himself as one of the premier running backs.

11. Which running back had the most receptions in 2015?

Answer: Danny Woodhead (San Diego Chargers) led all running backs in receptions with 80.

12. Who were the top fantasy handcuffs for running backs in 2015?

Answer: Some notable handcuffs for running backs in 2015 were DeAngelo Williams (Le’Veon Bell’s backup) and Karlos Williams (LeSean McCoy’s backup).

13. Which running back had the best fantasy playoff performance?

Answer: David Johnson had the best fantasy playoff performance among running backs, scoring a combined 51.7 points in Weeks 14-16.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 fantasy football season was filled with surprises, disappointments, and breakout performances among running backs. From Devonta Freeman’s unexpected rise to Adrian Peterson’s triumphant comeback, this position showcased its volatility and importance in fantasy success. The year also highlighted the risks associated with injuries, suspensions, and relying too heavily on one player. As fantasy football enthusiasts gear up for the next season, it is crucial to do thorough research, monitor player performances, and consider the unpredictability that comes with the running back position.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.