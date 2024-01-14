

Fantasy Football 2016 Mock Draft PPR: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

With the NFL season just around the corner, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their drafts. One popular draft strategy is the Points Per Reception (PPR) format, which rewards players for catching passes. In this article, we will delve into the world of Fantasy Football 2016 Mock Draft PPR and provide valuable insights for fantasy managers. We will explore six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and conclude with final thoughts on this exciting format.

Six Interesting Facts:

1. PPR Boosts the Value of Pass-Catching Running Backs:

The PPR format significantly increases the value of running backs who excel in catching passes. Players like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara become even more desirable due to their ability to accumulate points from both rushing and receiving yards. Investing in these dual-threat running backs can give fantasy managers a significant advantage.

2. Wide Receivers Reign Supreme:

In PPR leagues, wide receivers often dominate the early rounds of drafts. With each reception counting as a point, elite wideouts like Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyreek Hill become even more valuable. Filling your starting lineup with top-tier receivers can provide a consistent stream of points throughout the season.

3. Tight Ends Gain Importance:

The PPR format amplifies the value of tight ends who are known for their pass-catching abilities. Players such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Darren Waller become major assets due to their potential to accumulate receptions and, subsequently, fantasy points. Investing in a reliable tight end can provide a positional advantage in PPR leagues.

4. Flex Spots Become Crucial:

In PPR leagues, the flex position gains significant importance as it allows managers to start an additional running back, wide receiver, or tight end. Since PPR rewards receptions, utilizing this position to start a pass-catching running back or a high-volume wide receiver can maximize your team’s scoring potential.

5. Target Players with High Volume Opportunities:

When drafting in PPR leagues, it is crucial to target players who are expected to receive a high volume of targets. The number of passes thrown their way directly impacts their potential to accumulate fantasy points. Wide receivers like Michael Thomas and running backs like Austin Ekeler should be on your radar due to their high target share.

6. Consider Depth at the Wide Receiver Position:

In PPR leagues, it is essential to draft wide receivers with consistent target volume, but it is equally important to consider depth at the position. Due to injuries and bye weeks, having reliable backup options is crucial to ensure consistent scoring. Don’t underestimate the value of drafting quality wide receivers as backups to maintain a competitive edge.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in my draft?

Given the PPR format, it is advisable to prioritize wide receivers early in your draft. They have a higher potential to accumulate receptions and, subsequently, more points. However, securing a top-tier running back is still crucial due to their dual-threat capabilities.

2. How should I approach drafting tight ends in PPR leagues?

Tight ends who are known for their pass-catching abilities should be prioritized in PPR leagues. Aim to draft reliable options like Travis Kelce or George Kittle early, as they can provide a significant scoring advantage.

3. Are there any late-round sleepers I should consider in PPR leagues?

Late-round sleepers like James White, Duke Johnson Jr., or Nyheim Hines can be valuable assets in PPR leagues due to their pass-catching abilities and potential for increased target volume.

4. How much should I value receptions compared to touchdowns in PPR leagues?

While touchdowns still hold importance, receptions become crucial in PPR leagues. Each reception earns you a point, making players who accumulate catches highly valuable.

5. Should I prioritize pass-catching running backs over workhorse backs?

In PPR leagues, pass-catching running backs hold immense value due to their ability to accumulate points from receptions. However, it is still essential to secure a workhorse back who receives a significant amount of carries.

6. Should I draft a quarterback early in PPR leagues?

Drafting a quarterback early in PPR leagues is generally not recommended. Wide receivers and running backs should take priority in the early rounds, as they have a higher potential to accumulate points through receptions.

7. Is it necessary to draft a backup tight end in PPR leagues?

While it is not mandatory, having a backup tight end can be beneficial in case of injuries or bye weeks. Look for tight ends with decent target volume as backups to ensure consistent scoring.

8. What should be my strategy for the flex position in PPR leagues?

The flex position provides an opportunity to start an additional running back, wide receiver, or tight end. Prioritize players who excel in catching passes, as they have a higher potential to accumulate points in PPR leagues.

9. How should I approach drafting wide receivers on the same team?

Drafting wide receivers from the same team can be advantageous in PPR leagues. If the team has a high-powered offense and a quarterback who frequently throws the ball, you can benefit from multiple players accumulating receptions and points.

10. Should I be concerned about players with injury histories in PPR leagues?

While injury histories are always a concern, PPR leagues can mitigate the risk to some extent. Players who excel in catching passes can still accumulate points even during limited playing time, making them valuable assets despite injury concerns.

11. Are rookie wide receivers worth drafting in PPR leagues?

Rookie wide receivers can be worth drafting in PPR leagues, especially if they are expected to be heavily involved in their team’s passing game. However, it is essential to temper expectations, as rookies often take time to adjust to the NFL level.

12. Should I prioritize drafting players with favorable schedules in PPR leagues?

While schedules should be considered, prioritizing players solely based on their matchups can be risky. Focus on drafting players with high volume opportunities, as they are more likely to accumulate fantasy points regardless of the opposing defense.

13. How important is it to monitor waivers and make trades in PPR leagues?

Monitoring waivers and actively engaging in trades is crucial in PPR leagues. Injuries, bye weeks, and emerging talents can significantly impact your team’s performance. Staying informed and proactive can help you maintain a competitive edge throughout the season.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy Football 2016 Mock Draft PPR provides managers with a unique and exciting experience. By understanding the format’s nuances, such as the increased value of pass-catching running backs and the significance of wide receivers and tight ends, fantasy enthusiasts can navigate their drafts successfully. Prioritizing players with high target volume, considering depth at the wide receiver position, and utilizing the flex spot strategically are key strategies in PPR leagues. Remember to monitor waivers, make trades when necessary, and adapt your roster to maintain competitiveness throughout the season. With the right knowledge and strategy, you can dominate your Fantasy Football 2016 Mock Draft PPR and enjoy an exhilarating fantasy football season.





