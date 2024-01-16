

Fantasy Football 2018 Draft Strategy: Winning the Game Before It Begins

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, captivating millions of fans around the world. The excitement of building your own team and competing against friends and colleagues adds a thrilling element to the sport. As the 2018 season approaches, it’s time to dive into the realm of draft strategy and uncover the secrets to success. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about fantasy football, answer thirteen common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on the upcoming season.

Interesting Fact #1: The Zero RB Strategy

Traditionally, running backs have been the cornerstone of fantasy football teams. However, in recent years, the emergence of high-powered passing offenses has shifted the focus to wide receivers. The Zero RB strategy advocates for drafting wide receivers early and waiting on running backs until later rounds. This approach aims to take advantage of the depth at the wide receiver position and find value at running back through late-round sleepers.

Interesting Fact #2: The Rise of Rookie Running Backs

In 2017, rookie running backs took the league by storm. Players like Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, and Leonard Fournette had outstanding seasons, instantly becoming fantasy football stars. This trend is expected to continue in 2018, with talented rookies like Saquon Barkley and Derrius Guice ready to make an impact. Keeping an eye on these young players during the draft could give you a significant advantage.

Interesting Fact #3: The Impact of Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks are often the highest-scoring players in fantasy football, but their value should be evaluated carefully during the draft. The depth at the position allows for waiting until later rounds to select a quarterback, as there are plenty of viable options available. Focusing on acquiring top-tier running backs and wide receivers early in the draft and then selecting a quarterback who consistently performs well can lead to a winning strategy.

Interesting Fact #4: The Tight End Dilemma

The tight end position has always been a challenging one to navigate in fantasy football. After the top-tier options, there is a significant drop-off in production. This year, Rob Gronkowski stands alone as the premier tight end, but his injury history makes him a risky pick. However, players like Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz offer solid alternatives and should be targeted if you miss out on Gronkowski.

Interesting Fact #5: The Flex Position Advantage

The flex position, which allows you to start either a running back, wide receiver, or tight end, can be a game-changer in fantasy football. It provides flexibility and allows you to adapt to weekly matchups. Targeting versatile players who have the potential to excel in different roles can give you a significant edge over your opponents.

Interesting Fact #6: The Importance of Studying Depth Charts

In fantasy football, injuries are inevitable, and being prepared is crucial. Studying depth charts and monitoring preseason performances can give you an advantage when it comes to identifying potential breakout players or backups who might step up in case of injuries. Paying attention to the latest news and updates can make a significant difference during the draft.

Now, let’s tackle thirteen common questions that arise when it comes to fantasy football draft strategy:

1. Should I prioritize drafting running backs or wide receivers?

It depends on your league’s scoring system and draft position. Generally, targeting top-tier running backs early is a safe bet, but if you have a late first-round pick, selecting a top wide receiver might be a better option.

2. How many quarterbacks should I draft?

Drafting one quarterback is sufficient, but considering a backup option in later rounds is advisable in case of bye weeks or injuries.

3. What’s the best strategy for picking defenses and kickers?

Defenses and kickers should be drafted in the later rounds. Prioritize defenses facing weaker offenses and kickers on high-scoring teams.

4. Are rookies worth drafting?

Rookies can be high-risk, high-reward picks. Keep an eye on their preseason performances and their projected roles within their respective teams before making a decision.

5. How should I approach injured players?

Injured players can be an opportunity if they fall in the draft. Assess their recovery timeline and potential impact once they return. Taking calculated risks can pay off.

6. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

Avoid drafting players solely based on fandom. Objectivity is crucial in fantasy football, and picking the best players available is always the better strategy.

7. Is it important to handcuff my top running backs?

Handcuffing involves drafting the backup running back to your top pick. It’s a personal preference, but it can provide insurance in case of injuries.

8. How should I approach bye weeks?

During the draft, try to spread out bye weeks across your team to ensure you have enough active players each week.

9. What should I do if I have a late first-round pick?

In this scenario, targeting two elite wide receivers can give you a strong foundation for your team, as the running back position might have fewer options available.

10. Should I draft players based on strength of schedule?

While strength of schedule can be a useful tool, it should not be the sole determining factor when drafting players. Talent and opportunity should take precedence.

11. How important is it to follow expert rankings?

Expert rankings can serve as a valuable guide, but personal research and intuition should also be considered. Adapt your strategy to your league’s specific dynamics.

12. When should I draft a tight end?

If Gronkowski is available in the late second or early third round, he is worth considering. Otherwise, waiting until the later rounds to select a tight end can provide good value.

13. What’s the secret to winning a fantasy football league?

There is no secret formula for winning, but staying active on waivers, making smart trades, and continuously evaluating your roster will put you in a better position to succeed.

In conclusion, fantasy football draft strategy is a crucial element in winning your league. Understanding the nuances of the game, staying up-to-date with player news, and evaluating the statistical trends of each position can give you an edge over your opponents. Remember, drafting is just the beginning; active management throughout the season is equally important. Good luck and may your picks lead you to fantasy football glory in 2018!





