

Fantasy Football ADP PPR 2017: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon that captivates millions of fans worldwide. With its unique blend of strategy, competition, and adrenaline, it has transformed the way we watch and engage with the game of football. As the 2017 season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their drafts, analyzing player rankings, and studying trends to gain a competitive edge. One crucial element in this preparation is understanding the Average Draft Position (ADP) in Points Per Reception (PPR) leagues. In this article, we will delve into the world of fantasy football ADP PPR 2017, exploring six interesting facts, answering common questions, and sharing some final thoughts.

Interesting Fact 1: David Johnson Dominates

David Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals running back, is expected to be the first overall pick in most fantasy drafts. His versatility, ability to catch passes out of the backfield, and knack for finding the end zone make him a valuable asset in PPR leagues. In 2016, Johnson accumulated 2,118 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, solidifying his status as an elite fantasy player.

Interesting Fact 2: Wide Receivers on the Rise

The rise of PPR leagues has significantly increased the value of wide receivers. The top-tier receivers, such as Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr., are often selected early in drafts due to their high reception volume. With points awarded for each catch, wide receivers who consistently haul in passes are highly sought after in PPR leagues.

Interesting Fact 3: Rookie Running Backs Making an Impact

The 2017 NFL Draft class produced a plethora of talented running backs who are expected to make an immediate impact in fantasy football. Players like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalvin Cook have drawn considerable attention due to their skill set and potential role in their respective offenses. Savvy fantasy owners are keeping a close eye on these rookies as they can provide value and production at a lower ADP.

Interesting Fact 4: The Tight End Dilemma

Historically, tight ends have not been a high priority in fantasy drafts. However, with the emergence of elite talents like Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, the position has gained more attention. In PPR leagues, the value of tight ends who consistently rack up receptions is even greater. Owners must decide whether to reach for a top-tier tight end early or wait for value options in the later rounds.

Interesting Fact 5: Quarterbacks Take a Backseat

Although quarterbacks are often the face of football, they tend to be devalued in fantasy drafts, especially in PPR leagues. With the focus shifting towards running backs and wide receivers, the depth at the quarterback position allows owners to wait until the later rounds to select their signal-caller. This strategy allows for more flexibility in building a strong roster.

Interesting Fact 6: ADP Variations in Different PPR Formats

It is important to note that ADP values can vary depending on the specific PPR format used in your league. Some leagues award one point per reception, while others may award a half-point or even less. These variations can significantly impact player rankings and ADP values. Understanding your league’s scoring system is crucial in making informed drafting decisions.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions and answers regarding fantasy football ADP PPR 2017:

Q1: What is ADP?

A1: Average Draft Position (ADP) represents the average spot in which players are being drafted in fantasy football leagues. It serves as a guide to gauge the value and popularity of players.

Q2: How does PPR scoring work?

A2: PPR scoring awards additional points to players for each reception they make. Typically, it is one point per catch, but league settings may vary.

Q3: Who are some late-round sleepers in PPR leagues?

A3: Players like Theo Riddick, Duke Johnson Jr., and James White are often overlooked but can provide significant value in PPR leagues due to their involvement in the passing game.

Q4: Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in PPR leagues?

A4: In PPR leagues, the value of wide receivers increases due to the additional points awarded for receptions. However, securing a top-tier running back is still crucial, as they tend to accumulate more touches and have higher touchdown potential.

Q5: How should I approach drafting a tight end in a PPR league?

A5: If you can secure a top-tier tight end like Gronkowski or Kelce, it can provide a significant advantage. However, if you miss out on them, waiting until the later rounds for value options such as Zach Ertz or Kyle Rudolph is a viable strategy.

Q6: Which rookies should I target in PPR leagues?

A6: Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, and Dalvin Cook are among the rookies with high upside in PPR leagues due to their potential involvement in the passing game.

Q7: Is it worth reaching for a quarterback early in PPR leagues?

A7: With the depth at the quarterback position, it is generally not advisable to reach for a quarterback early in PPR leagues. There are plenty of viable options available in the later rounds.

Q8: How do injuries impact ADP in PPR leagues?

A8: Injuries can significantly impact a player’s ADP in PPR leagues, especially if they affect their ability to catch passes or their overall role in the offense. Monitoring injury news and adjusting your rankings accordingly is crucial.

Q9: Can I win my league with a late-round quarterback in PPR leagues?

A9: Absolutely! Quarterback production can be found in the later rounds, and focusing on running backs and wide receivers early can help build a stronger overall roster.

Q10: Should I prioritize players with high reception volume?

A10: While players with high reception volume are valuable in PPR leagues, it is essential to consider other factors such as yards, touchdowns, and overall involvement in the offense. A balanced approach is key.

Q11: How should I use ADP in my draft strategy?

A11: ADP can be a useful tool to identify value and reach potential. It helps you understand when certain players are being drafted and allows you to plan your picks accordingly.

Q12: Can I trust ADP rankings completely?

A12: While ADP rankings provide a solid foundation, they should not be followed blindly. It is crucial to do your research, evaluate player situations, and make informed decisions based on your specific league and scoring settings.

Q13: Are there any ADP resources available online?

A13: Yes, several websites provide updated ADP rankings and analysis. Some popular options include ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and FantasyPros.

In conclusion, understanding fantasy football ADP PPR 2017 is essential in building a competitive team. The dominance of players like David Johnson, the rising value of wide receivers, the impact of rookie running backs, and the tight end dilemma are all factors that can shape your draft strategy. Remember to adapt your approach based on your league’s specific scoring system and keep an eye on injury news. By utilizing ADP rankings and conducting thorough research, you can position yourself for success in the thrilling world of fantasy football. Good luck!

Final Thoughts:

As the 2017 fantasy football season approaches, the excitement and anticipation grow exponentially. Understanding the intricacies of ADP in PPR leagues is crucial in navigating the draft and building a championship-caliber team. While ADP rankings provide a solid foundation, it is essential to combine them with your own analysis and research. Remember to adapt your strategy based on your league's scoring system and stay up to date with the latest news and developments. With the right approach and a little bit of luck, you could be celebrating a fantasy football championship at the end of the season. So, dive into the world of fantasy football, embrace the challenge, and may the fantasy gods be with you!





