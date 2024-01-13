

Fantasy Football Best Running Backs

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon over the years, captivating millions of fans around the world. As the NFL season approaches, it’s time for fantasy football enthusiasts to start drafting their teams and strategizing for the upcoming season. One crucial position that often determines the success of a fantasy team is the running back position. In this article, we will explore the best running backs in fantasy football, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and answers to help you make informed decisions for your team.

6 Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football Best Running Backs:

1. Dual-Threat Superstars: The best running backs in fantasy football are often dual-threat players who excel in both rushing and receiving. These versatile backs contribute heavily to their team’s offense, making them valuable assets in fantasy football. Players like Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Saquon Barkley have dominated the fantasy landscape in recent years due to their ability to rack up points through both rushing and receiving yards.

2. Injury Concerns: Injuries can significantly impact a running back’s fantasy value. It’s crucial to consider a player’s injury history and the team’s offensive line when drafting a running back. Great talents like Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette have struggled with injuries throughout their careers, which have hindered their fantasy production. While they possess immense talent, the risk of injuries can sometimes make them risky picks.

3. Workhorse vs. Committee Backs: Some running backs are workhorses, meaning they handle a significant portion of their team’s carries and targets. These backs often provide a consistent fantasy output due to their heavy workload. On the other hand, committee backs share the workload with other running backs, making their fantasy production less predictable. It’s important to identify whether a running back is a workhorse or part of a committee when considering their fantasy value.

4. Rookie Impact: Every season, there are a few rookie running backs who burst onto the fantasy scene and become instant stars. These rookies can be hidden gems in fantasy drafts, offering high upside and tremendous value. In recent years, players like Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott have made immediate impacts in their rookie seasons, propelling fantasy teams to success.

5. Offensive Scheme Matters: A running back’s fantasy production is heavily influenced by their team’s offensive scheme. Some teams rely heavily on the running game, while others prioritize passing. It’s essential to consider a running back’s fit within their team’s offensive scheme when evaluating their fantasy potential. For example, a running back playing in a run-heavy offense like the Baltimore Ravens or the San Francisco 49ers is more likely to have consistent fantasy production.

6. The Importance of Pass-Catching Ability: In today’s NFL, running backs who excel in the passing game have become increasingly valuable in fantasy football. PPR (points per reception) leagues have gained popularity, making pass-catching running backs even more desirable. Players like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game, have a significant advantage in PPR leagues, as they accumulate fantasy points through both rushing and receiving.

13 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the best running back in fantasy football?

The best running back in fantasy football can vary from year to year. However, Christian McCaffrey has been a dominant force in recent seasons, making him a top contender for the title. His ability to contribute in both rushing and receiving makes him an incredibly valuable asset in fantasy football.

2. Which running back is the safest pick in fantasy football?

The safest pick in fantasy football is often a running back who is a workhorse and consistently produces solid numbers. Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry, and Nick Chubb are known for their heavy workload and reliable fantasy production, making them safe picks.

3. Should I prioritize drafting a running back in the first round?

Drafting a running back in the first round is generally a wise strategy in fantasy football. Running backs have a higher chance of providing consistent fantasy production compared to other positions. The scarcity of elite running backs also makes them highly sought after, making it crucial to secure a top-tier back early in the draft.

4. How important is a running back’s offensive line?

A running back’s offensive line is pivotal to their success in fantasy football. A strong offensive line creates running lanes and provides protection for the quarterback, which ultimately benefits the running back. It’s essential to consider a team’s offensive line when evaluating a running back’s fantasy potential.

5. Can rookie running backs be trusted in fantasy football?

Rookie running backs can be a gamble in fantasy football. While some rookies, like Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott, have had tremendous success in their debut seasons, others take time to adjust to the professional level. It’s crucial to assess a rookie’s situation, including their team’s offensive scheme and supporting cast, before drafting them.

6. How do injuries impact a running back’s fantasy value?

Injuries can significantly impact a running back’s fantasy value. Players with a history of injuries are riskier picks, as they may miss games or be limited in their production. It’s important to consider a running back’s injury history and their team’s medical staff when evaluating their fantasy potential.

7. What is the difference between a workhorse and a committee back?

A workhorse running back handles a significant portion of their team’s carries and targets, making them the primary option in their team’s offense. They tend to provide consistent fantasy production due to their heavy workload. On the other hand, committee backs share the workload with other running backs, making their fantasy production less predictable.

8. Are pass-catching running backs more valuable in PPR leagues?

Pass-catching running backs are highly valuable in PPR (points per reception) leagues. These backs accumulate fantasy points through both rushing and receiving, providing a significant advantage in leagues that award points for receptions. Players like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, who excel in the passing game, are especially coveted in PPR leagues.

9. Should I draft a running back handcuff?

Drafting a running back handcuff refers to selecting the backup running back of your primary fantasy running back. This strategy can be beneficial in case of injuries, as the backup running back would step into a larger role and potentially provide solid fantasy production. However, it’s essential to assess the value of the handcuff relative to other available players during the draft.

10. How do I evaluate a running back’s fantasy potential in a new offense?

When evaluating a running back’s fantasy potential in a new offense, it’s important to consider the offensive scheme and play-calling tendencies of the new coaching staff. Additionally, analyzing the team’s offensive line and the quarterback’s ability to stretch the field can also provide insights into the running back’s potential production.

11. Should I draft a running back based on their current team’s offensive line strength?

A running back’s current team’s offensive line strength is an important factor to consider when drafting. A strong offensive line creates running lanes and provides protection for the quarterback, ultimately benefiting the running back. However, it’s important to assess the running back’s individual talent and ability to create yards on their own as well.

12. How does a running back’s schedule impact their fantasy production?

A running back’s schedule can have a significant impact on their fantasy production. It’s crucial to evaluate their matchups against opposing defenses, as some teams may have more favorable run defenses than others. Taking note of a running back’s schedule can help you make informed decisions on when to start or sit them in your fantasy lineup.

13. How can I identify breakout running backs in fantasy football?

Identifying breakout running backs in fantasy football requires research and analysis. Pay attention to preseason performances, training camp reports, and coaching staff comments to gauge a player’s potential role in their team’s offense. Additionally, evaluating a running back’s talent, supporting cast, offensive scheme, and upcoming schedule can help identify breakout candidates.

Final Thoughts:

The running back position plays a crucial role in the success of a fantasy football team. The best running backs are often dual-threat players who excel in both rushing and receiving, providing consistent fantasy production. Injury concerns, offensive schemes, and a running back’s pass-catching ability are essential factors to consider when drafting. By understanding these factors and evaluating rookies, workhorses, and committee backs, fantasy football enthusiasts can make informed decisions to build winning teams. Stay updated on injuries, offensive line strength, and breakout candidates to stay ahead of the competition and maximize your team’s potential. Happy drafting!





