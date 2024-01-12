

Fantasy Football Big Board 2015: The Ultimate Guide for Success

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon that has taken the sports world by storm. Each year, millions of people join fantasy leagues to compete against friends, family, and even strangers. One of the most crucial aspects of fantasy football is creating a big board, a list of players ranked in order of their expected performance for the upcoming season. In this article, we will delve into the realm of fantasy football big boards for the 2015 season, discussing interesting facts, common questions, and providing insights to help you dominate your league.

Interesting Fact #1: The Rise of Wide Receivers

In recent years, the NFL has seen a shift towards a more pass-heavy offensive approach. As a result, wide receivers have become increasingly valuable in fantasy football. In 2015, there were 24 wide receivers selected in the first three rounds of fantasy drafts, compared to just 12 running backs. This trend highlights the importance of securing elite wide receivers early in the draft.

Interesting Fact #2: The Rookie Impact

Rookies can have a significant impact in fantasy football, and the 2015 season was no exception. Todd Gurley, a running back for the St. Louis Rams, burst onto the scene and became a fantasy football star, despite missing the first three games of the season. Gurley finished the season as the third-highest scoring running back, proving that rookies can provide immense value to fantasy teams.

Interesting Fact #3: The Kicker Conundrum

Kickers are often an afterthought in fantasy drafts, but their impact can be substantial. Stephen Gostkowski, the New England Patriots’ kicker, was the highest-scoring player in fantasy football for the 2015 season. This fact emphasizes the importance of not overlooking kickers, as they can often be the difference between a win and a loss.

Interesting Fact #4: Quarterback Dominance

Quarterbacks have traditionally been highly sought after in fantasy football, but the 2015 season saw an even greater demand for elite signal-callers. Quarterbacks accounted for eight of the top ten highest-scoring players, with the likes of Cam Newton, Tom Brady, and Carson Palmer leading the way. These statistics highlight the need to secure a reliable quarterback early in the draft.

Interesting Fact #5: The Gronk Effect

Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ tight end, has established himself as a fantasy football superstar. In the 2015 season, Gronkowski finished as the highest-scoring tight end and the fifth-highest scoring player overall. Gronk’s dominance underscores the value of having a top-tier tight end, as they can provide a significant advantage over opponents.

Interesting Fact #6: The Importance of Depth

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and fantasy teams are not immune to their impact. The 2015 season saw several notable players, including Le’Veon Bell and Jamaal Charles, suffer season-ending injuries. Having a deep roster with capable backups is crucial to weathering the storm of injuries and maintaining success throughout the season.

Now, let’s address some common questions and provide helpful answers to guide you through your fantasy football journey.

Q1: How should I approach drafting a quarterback?

A1: Quarterbacks are essential, but the depth at the position allows you to prioritize other positions early in the draft. Look for value in the middle rounds, targeting reliable options with favorable matchups.

Q2: When should I draft a tight end?

A2: Rob Gronkowski is the exception, but most tight ends do not warrant an early pick. Focus on securing elite wide receivers and running backs before considering a tight end in the mid to late rounds.

Q3: How can I find the best sleepers?

A3: Research is key when identifying sleepers. Pay attention to preseason performances, training camp reports, and coaching staff comments to uncover hidden gems undervalued by your league mates.

Q4: How do I handle bye weeks?

A4: While it’s important to consider bye weeks during your draft, don’t sacrifice value or depth for the sake of avoiding bye week conflicts. You can always make trades or pick up suitable replacements closer to the time.

Q5: Should I focus on players from my favorite team?

A5: It’s essential to separate your loyalty to your favorite team from your fantasy football strategy. Base your decisions on player performance and potential rather than personal bias.

Q6: How much should I rely on projections?

A6: Projections can be a useful tool, but they should not be the sole basis for your decisions. Consider other factors such as player health, team dynamics, and coaching schemes to make informed choices.

Q7: Is it better to have a running back or wide receiver in the flex position?

A7: The answer depends on your league’s scoring system and the depth of each position. Generally, running backs tend to offer a higher floor, while wide receivers have a greater potential for explosive performances.

Q8: Should I handcuff my star running back?

A8: Handcuffing involves drafting a backup running back to mitigate the risk of injury to your star player. It can be a wise strategy, but only if the backup has standalone value or if the starter has a history of injury.

Q9: How important is strength of schedule?

A9: Strength of schedule should be considered but not overemphasized. Talent and opportunity often outweigh the impact of a few tough matchups.

Q10: Should I trade for a player on a struggling team?

A10: Players on struggling teams can still produce fantasy points, but their value may be diminished due to limited scoring opportunities. Consider the player’s individual talent and situation before making a trade.

Q11: How do I manage the waiver wire?

A11: The waiver wire is a vital resource for finding breakout players or filling in for injured starters. Stay active and monitor player performances to make timely additions and drop underperforming players.

Q12: Should I draft a defense and a kicker early?

A12: Defenses and kickers should be drafted in the later rounds, typically after securing starting skill position players. Prioritize depth and high-upside players before selecting these positions.

Q13: What strategies can help me win my league?

A13: Draft well, stay active on the waiver wire, make trades when necessary, and stay informed about injuries and matchups. Flexibility and adaptability are key to success in fantasy football.

In conclusion, the fantasy football big board for the 2015 season provided valuable insights into player performance, positional trends, and strategies. By understanding the interesting facts mentioned above and addressing common questions, you can enhance your chances of success in your fantasy league. Remember to stay engaged, make informed decisions, and have fun as you embark on your fantasy football journey. Good luck!





