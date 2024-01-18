

Fantasy Football Draft Advice 2015: Strategies, Tips, and Facts

Introduction:

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of sports enthusiasts around the world. With the 2015 season approaching, it’s time for fantasy football managers to start preparing for their drafts. In this article, we will provide you with valuable advice, interesting facts, and answers to common questions to help you make the most informed decisions during your fantasy football draft.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Fantasy Football Industry: Did you know that the fantasy football industry is estimated to be worth over $7 billion annually? This staggering number shows the incredible popularity and influence that fantasy football has gained in recent years. It’s not just a casual hobby; it’s a thriving industry.

2. The Gronk Effect: Rob Gronkowski, the talented tight end for the New England Patriots, has a significant impact on fantasy football drafts. In 2015, Gronkowski was the first tight end to be drafted in the first round in over a decade. This highlights the growing importance of elite tight ends in fantasy football and the impact they can have on your team.

3. Rookie Impact: Historically, rookies were rarely considered in fantasy football drafts. However, recent years have shown an increasing number of impactful rookies, such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley. It’s crucial to keep an eye on rookie talent, as they can provide excellent value in the later rounds of your draft.

4. The Late-Round Quarterback Strategy: In the past, quarterbacks were often taken in the early rounds of fantasy football drafts. However, recent trends have shown that waiting until the later rounds to select a quarterback can be a beneficial strategy. With the depth of talent at the position, you can find solid starting quarterbacks in the middle to late rounds while prioritizing other positions early on.

5. Injury Concerns: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and they can significantly impact your fantasy team. 2015 saw several star players, including Jamaal Charles and Le’Veon Bell, suffer season-ending injuries. It’s crucial to consider injury history and current health when making your draft selections.

6. The Rise of PPR Leagues: Points Per Reception (PPR) leagues have gained popularity in recent years. In PPR leagues, players receive additional points for each reception they make. This scoring system elevates the value of pass-catching running backs and wide receivers, making them more desirable picks.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize running backs in the early rounds of the draft?

Yes, running backs tend to be the most valuable position in fantasy football due to their high volume of touches and scoring opportunities.

2. How important is it to draft a top-tier wide receiver early?

While running backs are crucial, having a top-tier wide receiver can provide a significant advantage. Look for consistency and a high target share when selecting wide receivers.

3. Should I draft a quarterback early or wait?

Waiting to select a quarterback can be a viable strategy, as the position is deep and offers value in the later rounds. However, if a top-tier quarterback is available in the middle rounds, don’t hesitate to secure them.

4. What is a handcuff, and should I draft one for my running back?

A handcuff is a backup running back who would assume the starting role if the primary running back gets injured. Drafting a handcuff can provide insurance for your starting running back, especially if they have a history of injuries.

5. How much should I consider a player’s strength of schedule?

A player’s strength of schedule can provide valuable insights, especially for quarterbacks and defenses. However, it should not be the sole determining factor for drafting a player.

6. Is it wise to draft a kicker and defense early?

No, kickers and defenses should be selected in the later rounds since their performance can vary greatly from year to year. Focus on securing high-value positions first.

7. How important is it to have depth on my bench?

Having depth on your bench is crucial for handling injuries, bye weeks, and potential breakout players. Aim to have reliable backups for your starting lineup.

8. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

While having players from your favorite team can add excitement, it’s important not to let personal bias cloud your judgment. Draft players based on their talent and potential fantasy production.

9. How much should I rely on preseason performances for drafting decisions?

Preseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt. While they can provide valuable insights, they are not always indicative of regular-season success.

10. Is it worth drafting a tight end early, specifically Rob Gronkowski?

Drafting an elite tight end like Rob Gronkowski early can be advantageous due to the significant advantage he provides at the position. However, consider the depth at tight end and the opportunity cost of passing on other positions.

11. Should I draft rookies, and if so, when?

Rookies can offer great value, especially in the later rounds. Keep an eye on their roles in their respective teams and consider their potential impact.

12. How much should I consider a player’s age when drafting?

Age can be a factor to consider, especially for running backs. However, it should not be the sole determining factor. Focus on a player’s performance and situation.

13. Can I rely solely on rankings for my draft strategy?

Rankings can be a helpful tool, but they should not be the sole basis of your draft strategy. Adapt to the flow of the draft, take value into account, and trust your instincts.

Final Thoughts:

As the 2015 fantasy football draft approaches, it’s important to gather as much information as possible to make well-informed decisions. Remember to consider interesting facts such as the growing industry, the impact of rookies, and the rise of PPR leagues. Address common questions regarding draft strategies, player positions, and the importance of depth. Ultimately, a successful draft comes down to a combination of research, preparation, and a bit of luck. Best of luck in your fantasy football endeavors!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.