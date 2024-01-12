

Fantasy Football Draft Strategy PPR 2017

Fantasy football is a game that has taken the sports world by storm. With millions of people participating in leagues each year, it has become a popular pastime for football fans. One of the most crucial aspects of fantasy football is the draft. A successful draft can set the foundation for a winning season. In this article, we will discuss the fantasy football draft strategy for PPR (Points Per Reception) leagues in 2017. We will also highlight six interesting facts about PPR leagues and answer some common questions to help you navigate through your draft.

Interesting Facts about PPR Leagues:

1. PPR leagues favor pass-catching running backs: In PPR leagues, running backs who are involved in the passing game become even more valuable. Players like Le’Veon Bell and David Johnson, who are excellent receivers out of the backfield, have an edge over other running backs who don’t catch as many passes.

2. Wide receivers are at a premium: With the emphasis on receptions, wide receivers hold significant value in PPR leagues. Players like Antonio Brown and Julio Jones, who consistently rack up catches, can make a huge impact on your fantasy team’s scoring.

3. Tight ends gain importance: In PPR leagues, tight ends who are reliable pass catchers become even more valuable. Players like Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce, who are reliable targets for their quarterbacks, can provide a significant advantage at a position that tends to have fewer consistent performers.

4. Flex position becomes critical: PPR leagues often include a flex position, which allows you to start an additional running back, wide receiver, or tight end. This flexibility gives you more options to maximize your points by selecting players who excel in catching passes.

5. Targets and receptions matter more than yards: In PPR leagues, players who consistently receive targets and catch passes are more desirable than players who accumulate yards but have fewer receptions. Consistency in catching passes is key in PPR leagues.

6. PPR scoring alters the value of players: PPR scoring changes the value of players compared to standard scoring leagues. It is essential to adjust your draft strategy accordingly and target players who have a higher likelihood of accumulating receptions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in PPR leagues?

In PPR leagues, both positions hold significant value. However, due to the scarcity of reliable running backs who catch passes, it is advisable to prioritize pass-catching running backs early in the draft.

2. How important is it to draft a top-tier tight end in PPR leagues?

Drafting a top-tier tight end can provide a substantial advantage in PPR leagues. Since tight ends often catch shorter passes, they can accumulate a significant number of receptions, making them valuable assets to have on your team.

3. Is it wise to draft a quarterback early in PPR leagues?

In PPR leagues, quarterbacks typically score fewer points than running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. It is generally recommended to wait until the middle rounds to draft a quarterback and focus on selecting skill position players early in the draft.

4. Should I target players who have high catch rates?

Players with high catch rates are valuable in PPR leagues since they are more likely to accumulate receptions. However, it is important to consider other factors such as targets, offensive scheme, and the player’s role to make a well-rounded decision.

5. How should I approach the flex position in PPR leagues?

The flex position in PPR leagues provides an opportunity to start an additional pass-catching running back, wide receiver, or tight end. It is advisable to choose players who have a higher likelihood of accumulating receptions to maximize your points.

6. Are rookie running backs worth considering in PPR leagues?

Rookie running backs who are involved in the passing game can be valuable assets in PPR leagues. However, it is essential to consider their role in the offense, competition for touches, and their ability to contribute as receivers before drafting them.

7. Should I prioritize consistency or upside when drafting in PPR leagues?

Striking a balance between consistency and upside is crucial in PPR leagues. While consistent performers who accumulate receptions are valuable, it is also important to target players with the potential for explosive plays and high-scoring games.

8. How should I approach bye weeks in PPR leagues?

While bye weeks should be taken into consideration, they should not be the sole determining factor in your draft strategy. Focus on building a well-rounded team that can perform consistently throughout the season, considering bye weeks as a secondary consideration.

9. Can I win my league by drafting only wide receivers in PPR leagues?

While drafting wide receivers can provide a significant advantage in PPR leagues, neglecting other positions like running backs and tight ends can leave your team lacking depth. It is important to strike a balance and draft players from various positions.

10. Are there any late-round sleepers worth considering in PPR leagues?

Late-round sleepers can be hidden gems in PPR leagues. Look for players who may have a role in the passing game or are in situations where they can earn more targets. Researching and identifying potential breakout candidates can give you an edge in your draft.

11. How should I adjust my draft strategy for a PPR league compared to a standard league?

In PPR leagues, prioritize players who are involved in the passing game and have a higher chance of accumulating receptions. Adjust your rankings and target players who have a track record of high catch rates and consistent involvement in the offense.

12. Are there any strategies to employ during the draft to gain an advantage in PPR leagues?

One strategy in PPR leagues is to target players from high-scoring offenses that frequently throw the ball. These players tend to receive more targets and have a higher chance of accumulating receptions, increasing their fantasy value.

13. How important is it to monitor news and updates during the draft in PPR leagues?

Staying up to date with news and updates during the draft is crucial in all fantasy formats, including PPR leagues. Injuries, depth chart changes, and other developments can significantly impact a player’s fantasy value, so being aware of these changes can help you make informed decisions.

Final Thoughts:

PPR leagues provide a unique twist to traditional fantasy football scoring, placing a higher emphasis on receptions. Understanding the intricacies of PPR scoring and adjusting your draft strategy accordingly can give you an advantage over your opponents. By targeting players who are involved in the passing game, prioritizing consistent performers, and making use of the flex position, you can build a strong team capable of competing for the championship. So, do your research, trust your instincts, and enjoy the excitement of the fantasy football draft. Good luck!





