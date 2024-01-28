

Fantasy Football Late Round Sleepers 2015: Unearthing Hidden Gems

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for hidden gems in the late rounds of their drafts. These players, often overlooked or undervalued, have the potential to provide significant contributions to your team. As the 2015 season approaches, here are six interesting facts about some intriguing late-round sleepers that should be on your radar.

1. David Johnson – Arizona Cardinals Running Back

David Johnson is a name that should not go unnoticed in your draft. As a rookie, he showcased his versatility by amassing 1,038 total yards and 13 touchdowns. With the departure of Andre Ellington, Johnson is poised to take on a larger role in the Cardinals’ offense. He possesses excellent receiving skills and, combined with his ability to run between the tackles, could become a valuable asset in PPR leagues.

2. Charles Sims – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back

Charles Sims had a quiet rookie season, but he is ready to make a significant impact in 2015. With the Buccaneers’ backfield in flux, Sims has the opportunity to seize the starting job. He possesses excellent hands and is a threat in the passing game, making him an excellent option in PPR leagues. If he can improve his rushing efficiency, Sims has the potential to be a reliable RB2 with upside.

3. Dorial Green-Beckham – Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver

Dorial Green-Beckham has the physical tools to be a dominant receiver in the NFL. Standing at 6’5″ and weighing 237 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to win contested catches and be a red-zone threat. Although he had a limited role in his rookie season, Green-Beckham could see an increased workload in 2015. If he can develop a rapport with quarterback Marcus Mariota, he could become a valuable fantasy asset.

4. Eli Manning – New York Giants Quarterback

Eli Manning has often been overlooked in fantasy drafts, but he has quietly put up consistent numbers over the past few seasons. In 2014, Manning threw for 30 touchdowns and 4,410 yards. With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and the return of Victor Cruz, Manning has a talented group of receivers at his disposal. If he can improve his interception rate, Manning has the potential to be a reliable QB1.

5. Martellus Bennett – Chicago Bears Tight End

Martellus Bennett had a breakout season in 2014, finishing as the second-highest scoring tight end in fantasy football. Despite the Bears’ struggles, Bennett was a consistent target for quarterback Jay Cutler, recording 90 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. With the departure of Brandon Marshall, Bennett could see an increase in targets in 2015. He is a reliable option at the tight end position and could provide excellent value in the late rounds.

6. Michael Floyd – Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver

Michael Floyd has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career but has yet to fully reach his potential. With Larry Fitzgerald’s decline in production, Floyd has the opportunity to step up as the Cardinals’ primary receiving threat. He possesses excellent size and speed and has shown the ability to make big plays downfield. If he can develop a consistent connection with quarterback Carson Palmer, Floyd could be a valuable fantasy asset.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fantasy football players often have regarding late-round sleepers:

1. Should I draft these late-round sleepers in every league?

While these players offer significant upside, it is essential to consider your league’s scoring settings, roster construction, and the depth of your league. Assess their fit within your specific league dynamics before making a decision.

2. How much should I invest in these sleepers during my draft?

Since these players are typically undervalued, you can typically draft them in the later rounds. However, their value may vary depending on your league’s draft trends, so be prepared to adjust accordingly.

3. Are late-round sleepers worth stashing on my bench?

Absolutely! Late-round sleepers often have the potential to become valuable contributors to your team. Stashing them on your bench allows you to take advantage of their breakout potential later in the season.

4. How do I identify late-round sleepers?

Researching player news, preseason performances, and depth chart analysis can help you identify potential sleepers. Additionally, following expert advice and participating in mock drafts can provide valuable insights.

5. Are there any risks associated with drafting late-round sleepers?

As with any player, there are always risks involved. Late-round sleepers may have limited track records or face competition for playing time. However, the potential rewards often outweigh the risks associated with these players.

6. Should I prioritize sleepers over established players?

Established players typically have a higher floor and a more predictable level of production. However, sleepers offer tremendous upside and can be the difference-makers in winning championships. Balancing your roster with a mix of both is usually the best approach.

7. Who are some other late-round sleepers to consider?

Other late-round sleepers to consider include Devin Funchess (Carolina Panthers), Allen Hurns (Jacksonville Jaguars), and Matt Jones (Washington Football Team), among others. These players have the potential to outperform their draft positions.

8. Can I rely on rookies as late-round sleepers?

Rookies can be hit or miss in fantasy football, but there are always exceptions. Pay attention to their preseason performances, depth chart positioning, and the overall situation they are stepping into before drafting them as sleepers.

9. Should I drop my late-round sleepers if they have a slow start to the season?

Patience is crucial when it comes to late-round sleepers. It may take a few weeks for them to establish themselves in their respective offenses. Unless there are more promising options on the waiver wire, it is often wise to hold onto them.

10. How can I maximize the value of my late-round sleepers?

Keep a close eye on their performances and the overall team dynamics. If they start producing consistently, consider trading them to a team in need of their services in exchange for a more established player who fills a specific need on your roster.

11. Are there any late-round sleepers who have the potential to become league winners?

Late-round sleepers like David Johnson and Dorial Green-Beckham have the potential to become league winners. Their talent and situation provide them with a high ceiling, making them excellent targets in the later rounds.

12. What if my league mates are also targeting these sleepers?

If your league mates are also aware of these sleepers, it may require you to adjust your draft strategy. Consider alternative late-round options or be willing to reach a little earlier than anticipated to secure these players.

13. Should I take a risk on multiple late-round sleepers or play it safe?

Assess your risk tolerance and draft strategy before making this decision. Taking multiple late-round sleepers can increase your chances of hitting on a breakout player, but it also increases the likelihood of whiffing on all of them. Consider balancing your approach to maximize your roster’s potential.

In conclusion, fantasy football late-round sleepers offer immense value and can be the difference-makers in winning championships. By identifying players like David Johnson, Charles Sims, and Dorial Green-Beckham, you can gain a significant advantage over your opponents. Balancing the risks and rewards of these players is crucial, but the potential upside they bring to your team is undeniable. As you prepare for your draft, keep an eye on these hidden gems and be ready to strike in the later rounds. Good luck!



