

Fantasy Football Mock Drafts 2016: Preparing for the Ultimate Fantasy Season

As the summer heat sets in and football fans eagerly await the start of a new season, fantasy football enthusiasts gear up for the ultimate test of their skills and knowledge. Fantasy football mock drafts have become an essential tool in preparing for the upcoming season, allowing players to practice their draft strategies, test different approaches, and familiarize themselves with player rankings. In this article, we delve into the world of fantasy football mock drafts in 2016, providing interesting facts, answering common questions, and offering final thoughts on this indispensable practice.

Interesting Facts:

1. A mock draft is a simulated fantasy football draft where participants select players as if they were drafting a real team. However, no actual teams are formed, and the sole purpose is to practice and strategize.

2. Mock drafts have gained immense popularity in recent years, with millions of fantasy football players participating in them to refine their strategies and gain an edge over their competition.

3. Mock drafts are available on several platforms, including popular fantasy football websites, mobile apps, and even social media groups. These platforms provide different variations, including standard, auction, and dynasty mock drafts.

4. Participating in mock drafts allows players to gauge the average draft position (ADP) of various players. ADP refers to the average position at which a player is selected in mock drafts, providing valuable insights into player values and trends.

5. Mock drafts are not just for beginners; even experienced fantasy football players use them to refine their draft strategies, test out different player combinations, and experiment with draft positions.

6. Mock drafts are not limited to the preseason. Many dedicated fantasy football players regularly participate in mock drafts throughout the year to stay sharp, evaluate emerging talent, and assess the impact of offseason changes.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Why should I participate in mock drafts?

Mock drafts allow you to practice different strategies, familiarize yourself with player rankings, and gain insights into the average draft position of various players. They also help you identify potential value picks and simulate different scenarios to prepare for your actual draft.

2. How do I find mock drafts to participate in?

Several platforms offer mock drafts, including popular fantasy football websites like ESPN, Yahoo, and NFL.com. Additionally, there are numerous mobile apps and social media groups that organize mock drafts.

3. Should I participate in standard or auction mock drafts?

The choice between standard and auction mock drafts depends on your preferred draft style. Standard drafts involve selecting players in a predetermined order, while auction drafts allow participants to bid for players with a limited budget. Experimenting with both can help you understand the nuances of each format.

4. Can mock drafts accurately predict the outcome of my real draft?

While mock drafts provide insights into player values and trends, they cannot predict the exact outcome of your real draft. The strategies and preferences of other participants in your draft may differ significantly.

5. How many mock drafts should I participate in?

There is no specific number of mock drafts you should participate in, but the more you do, the better prepared you will be for your actual draft. Aim for a balance between practicing your strategies and avoiding burnout.

6. Are mock drafts time-consuming?

The time commitment for mock drafts varies depending on the platform and the number of participants. Some mock drafts can be completed in just a few minutes, while others may take longer. However, the time invested is well worth the preparation it provides.

7. Can I draft against real people in mock drafts?

Yes, many mock drafts include real people as participants. This adds an element of unpredictability and more closely simulates the actual draft experience.

8. Should I draft according to rankings or my own intuition?

While player rankings can provide guidance, ultimately, your own intuition and knowledge should guide your draft. Mock drafts allow you to test different strategies and find a balance between rankings and personal preferences.

9. Can I make trades during mock drafts?

Most mock drafts do not allow trades, as their primary purpose is player evaluation and strategy practice. However, some platforms offer trade-enabled mock drafts for those who want to simulate the trading aspect of fantasy football.

10. Can I change my draft position in mock drafts?

Many mock draft platforms allow participants to choose their draft position. This flexibility allows you to practice different strategies from various draft positions and gain a better understanding of their advantages and disadvantages.

11. How can I evaluate the success of my mock drafts?

The success of a mock draft is subjective and depends on your own evaluation criteria. However, paying attention to player values, roster balance, and the attainment of your desired targets can help assess your performance.

12. Are mock drafts only for beginners?

No, mock drafts benefit fantasy football players of all skill levels. Both beginners and experienced players can use them to refine their strategies, test new approaches, and stay updated on player values.

13. How should I adjust my mock draft strategy for a dynasty league?

Dynasty leagues require a long-term perspective, as player values extend beyond a single season. In dynasty mock drafts, prioritize younger players with high potential and consider future draft picks and trade opportunities.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy football mock drafts are an invaluable tool for preparing for the upcoming season. They offer the opportunity to practice different strategies, test player rankings, and gain insights into player values. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, participating in mock drafts helps you refine your draft strategy and gain a competitive edge. So, as the anticipation for the football season builds, make sure to include mock drafts in your preparation to elevate your fantasy football game to new heights.



