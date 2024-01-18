

Fantasy Football Picks By Position

Fantasy football is a game that has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. It allows individuals to create their own dream team by selecting players from real-life NFL teams. However, when it comes to drafting players, it’s important to make informed decisions based on their positions. In this article, we will discuss fantasy football picks by position, provide six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and conclude with final thoughts.

Quarterbacks:

The quarterback position is vital in fantasy football as they are typically the highest-scoring players on a team. Here are some key points to consider when picking a quarterback:

1. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has been a top fantasy quarterback for the past few years. He consistently racks up points with his arm and on the ground.

2. Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens’ dynamic quarterback, is known for his exceptional rushing ability, making him a valuable fantasy asset.

3. Tom Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, continues to defy age and is a reliable option for consistent fantasy points.

4. Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals’ rising star, is a dual-threat quarterback who excels at both passing and rushing.

5. Deshaun Watson, despite a tumultuous offseason, remains a talented quarterback who can produce significant fantasy points.

6. Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers’ veteran quarterback, consistently puts up impressive numbers and is a reliable fantasy option.

Running Backs:

Running backs are the backbone of any fantasy football team. They have the potential to score a significant number of points and can make or break a season. Here are some insights on picking running backs:

1. Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers is an all-around back who excels in both rushing and receiving yards, making him a top pick.

2. Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings’ running back, is a force to be reckoned with and can single-handedly carry a fantasy team.

3. Saquon Barkley, despite an injury-riddled season in 2020, remains one of the most talented running backs in the league.

4. Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints is a versatile back who excels in both rushing and receiving.

5. Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans’ workhorse, is a dominant force in the running game and consistently racks up yards.

6. Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys’ running back, has been a consistent fantasy performer over the years and is a reliable option.

Wide Receivers:

Wide receivers are often the playmakers in fantasy football and can accumulate a significant number of points. Here are some interesting facts about picking wide receivers:

1. Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers is a top receiver who consistently puts up big numbers and is a reliable fantasy asset.

2. Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs’ explosive wideout, is known for his blazing speed and ability to make big plays.

3. DeAndre Hopkins, now with the Arizona Cardinals, is a reliable target for any quarterback and consistently puts up impressive numbers.

4. Stefon Diggs, after joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020, emerged as one of the league’s top receivers and is a valuable fantasy asset.

5. Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons’ receiver, has stepped into the spotlight and become a reliable fantasy option.

6. Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie sensation in 2020, proved himself as an elite receiver and is expected to continue his success.

Tight Ends:

Tight ends are often overlooked in fantasy football, but having a reliable one can provide a significant advantage. Here are some important points to consider when picking tight ends:

1. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is the cream of the crop when it comes to tight ends. He consistently puts up wide receiver-like numbers.

2. Darren Waller, the Las Vegas Raiders’ tight end, emerged as a top fantasy option in 2020, consistently putting up significant points.

3. George Kittle, despite an injury-plagued 2020 season, remains one of the most talented tight ends in the league.

4. Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens is a reliable option for fantasy owners, as he consistently finds the end zone.

5. T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Lions’ tight end, is emerging as a top option in the passing game and is worth considering in fantasy drafts.

6. Kyle Pitts, the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie tight end, is generating a lot of buzz and is expected to have an immediate impact in fantasy football.

Interesting Facts:

1. In 2020, Patrick Mahomes finished as the top-scoring quarterback in fantasy football, followed by Josh Allen and Kyler Murray.

2. Christian McCaffrey was the top-scoring running back in 2020, despite missing multiple games due to injury.

3. Stefon Diggs led all wide receivers in fantasy points in 2020, followed by Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

4. Travis Kelce finished as the top-scoring tight end in 2020, outscoring his peers by a significant margin.

5. The Kansas City Chiefs had the highest-scoring offense in fantasy football in 2020, followed by the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

6. Fantasy football is a game of statistics and strategy, requiring owners to analyze player matchups, injuries, and trends to make informed decisions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How important is it to draft a top quarterback in fantasy football?

– Drafting a top quarterback can provide a significant advantage, but it’s also possible to find value in later rounds.

2. Should I prioritize running backs over wide receivers in the draft?

– Running backs are often more consistent and have higher scoring potential, making them a priority in most drafts.

3. How many running backs should I draft?

– It’s recommended to draft at least two starting running backs and possibly a third as a backup.

4. Is it necessary to draft a tight end early?

– While having a top-tier tight end can be advantageous, it’s not necessary to prioritize the position early in the draft.

5. Should I draft players from the same team for synergy?

– It can be beneficial to have players from the same team as they can accumulate points together, but it’s not essential.

6. Can rookie players be valuable in fantasy football?

– Yes, rookie players can often provide significant value, especially if they have an immediate impact.

7. Is it better to draft players based on their projected points or their potential?

– It’s important to find a balance between projected points and potential, as both factors play a role in fantasy success.

8. How often should I make changes to my fantasy lineup?

– It’s recommended to regularly monitor player injuries, matchups, and performance to make necessary changes to your lineup.

9. Should I pick up players from the waiver wire during the season?

– Yes, the waiver wire can be a valuable resource for finding breakout players or replacements for injured players.

10. Is it wise to trade players in fantasy football?

– Trading players can be a useful strategy to improve your team’s overall performance, especially if you have depth in certain positions.

11. How important is it to pay attention to bye weeks?

– Paying attention to bye weeks is crucial as it allows you to plan ahead and avoid having multiple key players on bye in the same week.

12. How much should I factor in a player’s injury history when drafting?

– A player’s injury history should be considered, but it shouldn’t be the sole determining factor. Assess their overall talent and potential contributions.

13. How do I know which players to start each week?

– Utilize fantasy football rankings, expert advice, and matchup analysis to help make decisions on which players to start each week.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, picking the right players for each position is crucial for success. By considering the performance, consistency, and potential of players, owners can build a strong team that can compete throughout the season. Remember to stay informed about injuries, matchups, and trends to make necessary adjustments to your lineup. Whether you prioritize quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, or tight ends, finding a balance and making smart decisions will increase your chances of having a winning fantasy football season. So, draft wisely and enjoy the thrill of managing your own fantasy team!





