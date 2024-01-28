

Fantasy Football Players To Avoid 2017

Fantasy football season is upon us, and every owner is looking for that competitive edge to build a winning team. While it’s important to identify sleeper picks and breakout candidates, it’s equally crucial to identify players to avoid. These are the players who may have had a great season last year but are likely to disappoint this time around. Here are six players to avoid in your 2017 fantasy football drafts.

1. Eddie Lacy, RB – Seattle Seahawks

Eddie Lacy was once a highly sought-after running back in fantasy football. However, injuries and weight issues have plagued his career. He has struggled to stay healthy and productive in recent seasons. With the emergence of rookie Chris Carson and the Seahawks’ inconsistent offensive line, Lacy’s fantasy value takes a significant hit. It’s best to avoid him in your drafts.

2. Adrian Peterson, RB – New Orleans Saints

Adrian Peterson is a future Hall of Famer, but he is past his prime. After an injury-riddled 2016 season, Peterson finds himself in a crowded backfield in New Orleans. Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara will likely split touches, leaving Peterson with limited opportunities. While he may have a few good games, his overall production will be inconsistent, making him a risky fantasy pick.

3. Jeremy Maclin, WR – Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens’ offense has struggled in recent years, and Jeremy Maclin’s addition does little to change that perception. Maclin is coming off a disappointing season with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards. The Ravens’ run-heavy offense and lackluster quarterback play limit Maclin’s upside, making him a player to avoid in fantasy drafts.

4. Eric Decker, WR – Tennessee Titans

Eric Decker was once a reliable fantasy option, but injuries have taken a toll on his career. After playing only three games in 2016, Decker finds himself in a crowded receiving corps in Tennessee. With Marcus Mariota’s tendency to spread the ball around, Decker’s targets will be limited. It’s best to avoid him until he proves he can stay healthy and regain his previous form.

5. Martellus Bennett, TE – Green Bay Packers

Martellus Bennett had a career year with the New England Patriots last season, but his situation has changed significantly. He joins a loaded Packers offense that already features Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, and Davante Adams. While Bennett will have some productive games, the crowded receiving corps and Aaron Rodgers’ tendency to spread the ball around make him a risky fantasy pick.

6. Allen Robinson, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars

Allen Robinson burst onto the fantasy scene in 2015 with over 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. However, he followed that up with a disappointing 2016 campaign. The Jaguars’ inconsistent quarterback play and offensive struggles limit Robinson’s upside. While he has the talent to bounce back, the uncertainty surrounding the Jaguars’ offense makes him a risky pick in fantasy drafts.

Now, let’s move on to answer some common questions that fantasy football owners often have:

1. Should I draft a quarterback early in fantasy football drafts?

It depends on your draft strategy. Quarterbacks tend to score the most points, but the difference between the top quarterbacks and mid-tier quarterbacks is not significant. It’s often best to focus on running backs and wide receivers early in drafts and wait to select a quarterback in later rounds.

2. How important is strength of schedule when drafting players?

Strength of schedule can be a useful tool when evaluating players, but it shouldn’t be the sole factor in making draft decisions. Other factors like talent, opportunity, and team situation should also be considered.

3. Is it better to draft a running back or wide receiver in the first round?

Again, it depends on your draft strategy and league settings. Running backs tend to have more consistent production, but top-tier wide receivers can also be valuable. Ultimately, it’s important to assess the available players and make a decision based on your team’s needs.

4. Should I draft handcuffs for my running backs?

Handcuffing running backs can be a good strategy, especially if you have a high-value player who is injury-prone. By drafting the backup running back, you ensure that you have a viable replacement if your starter gets injured.

5. Is it wise to draft players from the same team?

Drafting players from the same team can be risky, as their production can be dependent on the team’s overall performance. However, if the team has a high-powered offense, it can also lead to big rewards. It’s important to strike a balance and not rely too heavily on one team.

6. How important is it to monitor injuries during the season?

Monitoring injuries is crucial in fantasy football. Injuries can have a significant impact on a player’s performance and playing time. Staying informed about injuries can help you make better lineup decisions and take advantage of waiver wire pickups.

7. Should I trade players during the season?

Trading players can be a great way to improve your team, especially if you have depth at a certain position. Look for trade opportunities that address your team’s weaknesses and exploit other owners’ needs.

8. How often should I update my lineup?

It’s important to update your lineup regularly, especially before game days. Injuries, suspensions, and depth chart changes can all affect a player’s fantasy value. Staying up to date ensures that you maximize your team’s potential.

9. Is it better to start a player with a favorable matchup or a high-caliber player with a tough matchup?

This decision depends on the specific players involved and the scoring system of your league. In general, it’s best to start players with favorable matchups, as they have a higher chance of producing points. However, if you have a top-tier player, they can still have a good game even against tough opponents.

10. How important is it to have a strong bench in fantasy football?

Having a strong bench can be advantageous, especially in deeper leagues. Injuries, bye weeks, and underperforming players can leave you scrambling to fill lineup spots. Having quality backups can help you navigate these situations effectively.

11. How much should I rely on preseason performance when drafting players?

Preseason performance should be taken with a grain of salt. While it can provide some insights into a player’s potential, it’s important not to overvalue it. Preseason games often feature limited playing time for starters and different game plans.

12. How should I approach drafting rookies in fantasy football?

Rookies can be risky picks in fantasy football, as their production is uncertain. However, if a rookie is in a favorable situation, has a clear path to playing time, and has displayed talent, they can be worth taking a chance on. It’s crucial to do thorough research before drafting rookies.

13. What should I consider when drafting a defense and kicker?

Defenses and kickers tend to be the last positions drafted in fantasy football. When selecting a defense, consider their schedule, turnover potential, and ability to generate sacks and interceptions. For kickers, focus on high-scoring offenses and kickers with accuracy and distance.

In conclusion, avoiding certain players in your fantasy football drafts can be just as important as finding sleeper picks. Eddie Lacy, Adrian Peterson, Jeremy Maclin, Eric Decker, Martellus Bennett, and Allen Robinson are players to avoid in 2017 due to various factors such as injuries, crowded depth charts, and uncertain offensive situations. By making informed decisions and avoiding potential busts, you increase your chances of building a winning team. Good luck in your fantasy football season!

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy football is a game of strategy and knowledge. Identifying players to avoid can save you from wasting valuable draft picks and help you build a winning team. It’s important to consider factors such as injuries, crowded depth charts, and offensive situations when making these decisions. By staying informed and making calculated choices, you can increase your chances of success in fantasy football. So, do your research, trust your instincts, and enjoy the thrill of the game!



