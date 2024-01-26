

Fantasy Football Players To Stash: Unlocking Hidden Gems for a Winning Season

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for players who can provide a competitive edge. While star players dominate the headlines, it’s often the lesser-known, or overlooked, players who can make a significant impact on your team’s success. In this article, we will delve into some intriguing fantasy football players to stash, uncovering hidden gems that could potentially elevate your team to victory.

6 Interesting Facts:

1. Tony Pollard (RB, Dallas Cowboys): Despite playing second fiddle to Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard has shown flashes of brilliance. In 2020, he averaged an impressive 4.3 yards per carry, showcasing his explosiveness and versatility as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. With the Cowboys’ high-powered offense, Pollard is a player to stash for potential breakout games or as a valuable handcuff to Elliott.

2. Rashod Bateman (WR, Baltimore Ravens): The Ravens’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bateman has been turning heads during training camp. Known for his route-running precision and strong hands, he possesses the potential to become Lamar Jackson’s go-to target. With Baltimore’s run-heavy offense, Bateman’s emergence as a reliable receiving threat could make him a valuable stash for fantasy managers.

3. Rhamondre Stevenson (RB, New England Patriots): The Patriots have a history of utilizing multiple running backs, and Stevenson could be the next beneficiary of this system. Standing at 6’0″ and weighing 246 pounds, he presents an imposing figure on the field. Stevenson’s powerful running style and ability to find the end zone make him an intriguing stash for fantasy managers, particularly in touchdown-heavy leagues.

4. Terrace Marshall Jr. (WR, Carolina Panthers): A talented wide receiver out of LSU, Marshall finds himself in an advantageous situation with the Panthers. Playing alongside star receiver DJ Moore and the electric Christian McCaffrey, Marshall has the potential to be the primary beneficiary of increased targets. His size and athleticism make him an interesting stash, especially in dynasty leagues.

5. Trey Lance (QB, San Francisco 49ers): Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, possesses immense potential. Known for his strong arm and dual-threat abilities, he could become a fantasy football game-changer if given the opportunity to start. While Lance may start the season as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup, his long-term upside makes him an enticing stash for those looking to secure a potential star quarterback for the future.

6. Evan Engram (TE, New York Giants): Engram’s inclusion on this list may come as a surprise to some, given his up-and-down performances in recent years. However, Engram possesses undeniable talent and has shown flashes of brilliance. With a new offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett, who historically favors utilizing tight ends, Engram could be in for a breakout season. Stashing him could pay off handsomely for fantasy managers in need of a reliable tight end option.

13 Common Questions and Answers:

1. What does it mean to “stash” a player in fantasy football?

– Stashing a player refers to adding them to your roster with the intention of holding onto them for the future, often during their development or until they have an opportunity to shine.

2. Is stashing players a strategy worth pursuing in fantasy football?

– Yes, stashing players with high upside can be a successful strategy, especially in dynasty leagues or formats with deep benches.

3. How do I decide which players to stash?

– Look for players with talent, potential opportunities for increased playing time, or favorable situations such as injuries to starters ahead of them.

4. Should I stash a player even if they are not currently producing fantasy points?

– Yes, stashing players often requires patience, as they may take time to develop or receive significant playing time.

5. Are there any specific positions that are more suitable for stashing?

– Running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends are often the most common positions to stash since they can have breakout seasons or benefit from injuries to starters.

6. How long should I hold onto a stashed player before deciding to drop them?

– It depends on the player’s situation and your team’s needs. If they show no signs of breaking out or gaining significant playing time, it may be worth considering dropping them for a more immediate contributor.

7. Can stashed players be used as trade assets?

– Absolutely! Stashed players with upside can be used as trade bait to acquire more established players or fill roster gaps.

8. Is there a risk in stashing too many players and neglecting my starting lineup?

– Yes, it’s important to strike a balance between stashing players and fielding a competitive starting lineup. Assess your team’s depth and needs before deciding how many players to stash.

9. Should I prioritize stashing rookies or more experienced players?

– It depends on your league’s format and your team’s needs. Rookies often have higher long-term upside but may take longer to develop.

10. Can stashed players become waiver wire pickups if they perform well?

– Yes, if a stashed player starts performing exceptionally well, they may become viable waiver wire pickups for other fantasy managers.

11. Can stashed players have an impact if I am already in playoff contention?

– Absolutely! Injuries, bye weeks, or late-season breakouts can make stashed players valuable additions even if you’re already in contention.

12. Can stashed players be kept for multiple seasons in dynasty leagues?

– Yes, in dynasty leagues, stashing players for multiple seasons is a common strategy to secure long-term value.

13. Are there any specific strategies for stashing players in auction drafts?

– In auction drafts, you can allocate a small portion of your budget to secure a player with high upside, even if they are not expected to contribute immediately.

Final Thoughts:

Stashing players in fantasy football can be a rewarding strategy for those willing to invest time and patience. By identifying hidden gems with potential upside, you can gain a competitive edge over your opponents. However, it’s crucial to strike a balance between stashing players and fielding a strong starting lineup. Remember, fantasy football success often stems from a combination of careful planning, informed decision-making, and a bit of luck. Good luck on your quest to find the next fantasy football star!



