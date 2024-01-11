

Fantasy Football Players To Target: Top Picks for a Winning Season

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for millions of fans around the world. As the new season approaches, it’s time to start strategizing and building your winning team. To help you navigate the vast landscape of players, we have compiled a list of top targets that should be on your radar. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, these players are sure to make a significant impact on your fantasy roster. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the world of fantasy football and uncover the players you should be targeting.

Interesting Facts:

1. Christian McCaffrey: The all-purpose running back has been a fantasy football sensation, consistently delivering outstanding performances. In 2019, McCaffrey became only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

2. Lamar Jackson: The talented quarterback took the league by storm in 2019, becoming the first player to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. Jackson’s unique dual-threat ability makes him a fantasy football powerhouse.

3. Michael Thomas: The New Orleans Saints wide receiver had a historic 2019 season, setting the NFL record for the most receptions in a single season with 149. Thomas’ consistency and chemistry with quarterback Drew Brees make him a reliable fantasy option.

4. Saquon Barkley: Despite missing three games due to injury in 2019, Barkley still managed to put up impressive numbers. With his combination of speed, power, and agility, Barkley is poised to have a bounce-back season and be a top fantasy performer.

5. George Kittle: The San Francisco 49ers tight end has quickly established himself as one of the best at his position. Kittle’s ability to rack up yards after the catch and his strong rapport with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo make him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire: As a rookie running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire has generated significant buzz. Known for his versatility and explosiveness, he is expected to play a prominent role in the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, making him an intriguing fantasy prospect.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Should I draft a quarterback early or focus on other positions?

A: It depends on your league’s scoring system and the depth of the quarterback position. Generally, it’s recommended to prioritize running backs and wide receivers in the early rounds, as the quarterback position offers more depth and options later in the draft.

2. Q: How important is strength of schedule when drafting players?

A: Strength of schedule can be a valuable consideration, especially for certain positions like quarterbacks and defenses. However, it shouldn’t be the sole factor in your decision-making process, as player talent and performance should still be the primary focus.

3. Q: How should I approach drafting rookies in fantasy football?

A: Rookies can be risky but also rewarding. It’s essential to research their college performance, landing spot, and potential role in their respective teams’ offense or defense. Look for rookies in favorable situations with a clear path to playing time.

4. Q: Is it wise to draft players from the same team?

A: It can be beneficial to have players from the same team, as it increases the potential for big scoring weeks when the team performs well. However, be cautious not to rely too heavily on one team, as a poor performance can negatively impact multiple players on your roster.

5. Q: What strategies should I employ in a PPR (points per reception) league?

A: In PPR leagues, prioritize running backs and wide receivers who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game. These players have more opportunities to accumulate points through receptions, making them valuable assets.

6. Q: How important is a player’s injury history when making draft decisions?

A: A player’s injury history should be factored into your decision-making process. While it’s impossible to predict injuries, players with a consistent history of injuries might carry more risk. It’s crucial to strike a balance between talent and durability.

7. Q: Are there any breakout candidates for the upcoming season?

A: Several players have the potential for a breakout season, including Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles), Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team), and Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts). Keep an eye on these players during your draft.

8. Q: Should I prioritize kickers and defense/special teams early in the draft?

A: Kickers and defense/special teams should be drafted in the later rounds of your draft. Their performance can be unpredictable, and the point differential between top-tier and middle-tier options is often minimal.

9. Q: How important is it to monitor the waiver wire throughout the season?

A: Monitoring the waiver wire is crucial for success in fantasy football. Injuries and unexpected performances can create opportunities for previously undervalued players, allowing you to make impactful roster additions as the season progresses.

10. Q: What should I consider when making trade offers in fantasy football?

A: When making trade offers, consider the needs of both your team and your trade partner. Look for mutually beneficial trades that address weaknesses and strengthen both teams’ overall roster.

11. Q: How should I handle bye weeks when drafting players?

A: When drafting players, pay attention to their bye weeks and try to ensure that you have enough depth to cover those weeks without sacrificing your starting lineup. It’s all about balancing talent and depth throughout the season.

12. Q: How much should I rely on preseason performances when evaluating players?

A: Preseason performances should be taken with a grain of salt. While they can provide some insights into a player’s potential, it’s important to consider the level of competition and the limited playing time starters typically receive.

13. Q: How do I manage my team during the playoffs?

A: To manage your team effectively during the playoffs, assess matchups, monitor injuries, and make necessary adjustments. It’s also important to remain active on the waiver wire, looking for any last-minute opportunities to strengthen your roster.

Final Thoughts:

As you embark on your fantasy football journey, targeting the right players will set the foundation for a successful season. Remember to consider player statistics, team dynamics, and the unique scoring system of your league. While our list provides a great starting point, always keep an eye on emerging talent and be flexible in your strategy. Fantasy football is as much about adapting as it is about drafting. Good luck, and may your team dominate the virtual gridiron!





