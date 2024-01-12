

Fantasy Football Players With Best Playoff Matchups 2018

In the world of fantasy football, playoff matchups can make or break a team’s chances of winning their league. As the regular season comes to a close, it’s crucial for fantasy owners to start looking ahead and identifying players with favorable playoff schedules. These players can provide a significant boost to your team when it matters most. In this article, we will take a closer look at some fantasy football players with the best playoff matchups for the 2018 season.

1. Patrick Mahomes – Quarterback (Kansas City Chiefs)

Patrick Mahomes has been a breakout star this season, and his playoff matchups make him an even more attractive fantasy option. In Weeks 14 and 15, Mahomes will face the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league in passing defense. Additionally, in Week 16, he will go up against the Seattle Seahawks, who have struggled against quarterbacks this season.

2. Nick Chubb – Running Back (Cleveland Browns)

Nick Chubb has emerged as the lead back for the Cleveland Browns, and his playoff matchups are extremely favorable. In Weeks 14 and 15, Chubb will face the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, both of which have struggled to contain opposing running backs. In Week 16, he will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who have one of the worst rushing defenses in the league.

3. Keenan Allen – Wide Receiver (Los Angeles Chargers)

Keenan Allen has been a consistent fantasy performer this season, and his playoff matchups only enhance his value. In Weeks 14 and 15, Allen will face the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league in pass defense. In Week 16, he will go up against the Baltimore Ravens, who have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

4. Travis Kelce – Tight End (Kansas City Chiefs)

Travis Kelce has been the top tight end in fantasy football this season, and his playoff matchups further solidify his status. In Weeks 14 and 15, Kelce will face the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, both of which have struggled to defend tight ends. In Week 16, he will take on the Seattle Seahawks, who have allowed the fourth most fantasy points to the position.

5. Chicago Bears Defense

The Chicago Bears defense has been a force to be reckoned with this season, and their playoff matchups only enhance their value. In Weeks 14 and 15, the Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, both of which have struggled to protect their quarterbacks. In Week 16, they will take on the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed the eighth most fantasy points to opposing defenses.

6. Justin Tucker – Kicker (Baltimore Ravens)

Justin Tucker has been one of the most consistent kickers in fantasy football, and his playoff matchups make him an even more valuable asset. In Weeks 14 and 15, Tucker will face the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both of which have allowed a high number of field goal attempts this season. In Week 16, he will go up against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed the third most fantasy points to kickers.

Now let’s move on to some commonly asked questions about fantasy football players with the best playoff matchups:

1. How do playoff matchups affect a player’s fantasy value?

Playoff matchups can significantly impact a player’s fantasy value, as they may face weaker defenses or teams that are more susceptible to their position.

2. Should I prioritize players with good playoff matchups in my lineup?

It is advisable to consider players with favorable playoff matchups, as they can provide a boost to your team during the most critical weeks of the fantasy football season.

3. Can favorable playoff matchups overcome poor performance during the regular season?

While favorable playoff matchups can help, it is essential to consider a player’s overall performance and consistency throughout the season.

4. Are there any players with standout playoff matchups at every position?

While certain players may have more favorable matchups, it is rare to find players with standout matchups at every position. It’s crucial to analyze each player individually.

5. How can I identify players with favorable playoff matchups?

Researching a team’s defensive statistics, analyzing past performances, and considering factors such as injuries and recent trends can help identify players with favorable playoff matchups.

6. Do players with good playoff matchups perform consistently better during the playoffs?

While players with good matchups have a higher chance of performing well, there are always variables that can impact their performance, such as game flow and unexpected injuries.

7. Can favorable playoff matchups make up for a weak fantasy team overall?

While favorable matchups can help, it’s essential to have a strong overall team to succeed in fantasy football. Relying solely on matchups may not be enough.

8. Should I trade for players with favorable playoff matchups?

If you have the opportunity to trade for players with favorable playoff matchups without sacrificing too much depth in your roster, it can be a wise move.

9. Are there any players with unexpectedly difficult playoff matchups?

While some players may have unexpectedly difficult matchups, it’s crucial to consider their overall performance and potential to overcome challenging situations.

10. Should I drop players with tough playoff matchups?

If a player has consistently underperformed and has a difficult playoff schedule, it may be worth considering dropping them for a player with a more favorable outlook.

11. Can players with good playoff matchups be used as trade bait?

Players with good playoff matchups can be attractive trade bait, especially if other fantasy owners value them highly. It’s essential to assess the potential return on investment.

12. How can I strategize my lineup for the playoffs?

Strategizing for the playoffs involves considering each player’s matchups, overall performance, and potential upside. Flexibility and adaptability are key.

13. Is it worth picking up players solely for their playoff matchups?

Picking up players solely for their playoff matchups can be a risky strategy. It’s important to assess their overall value, consistency, and potential for success.

In conclusion, identifying fantasy football players with the best playoff matchups can give your team a significant advantage in the crucial weeks of the season. Quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, running backs like Nick Chubb, wide receivers like Keenan Allen, tight ends like Travis Kelce, defenses like the Chicago Bears, and kickers like Justin Tucker all have favorable matchups that can boost their fantasy value. However, it’s important to consider each player’s overall performance and consistency throughout the season. Take these matchups into account, but don’t solely rely on them. Good luck in your fantasy football playoffs!





