

Fantasy Football PPR Projections 2015: Unlocking the Secrets to Fantasy Success

Introduction:

Fantasy football has taken the sports world by storm, captivating fans with its unique blend of strategy and excitement. PPR (points per reception) leagues have become increasingly popular in recent years, adding another layer of complexity to the game. As the 2015 season approaches, it’s time to delve into the world of PPR projections and uncover some interesting facts that could have a significant impact on your fantasy team.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Rise of PPR: PPR leagues have gained immense popularity due to their dynamic nature. By awarding points for receptions, these leagues emphasize the importance of pass-catching running backs and wide receivers. In 2015, PPR leagues are expected to see an even greater surge in popularity, as fantasy owners look to capitalize on the high-scoring potential of these players.

2. The Bell Cow Advantage: Running backs who excel in the passing game are highly sought after in PPR leagues. In fact, the top PPR running back in 2014, Le’Veon Bell, had an astonishing 83 receptions, significantly boosting his fantasy value. The ability to contribute in both the running and passing game makes these versatile backs a valuable commodity in PPR leagues.

3. The Tight End Revolution: In PPR leagues, tight ends who are involved in their team’s passing game can be game-changers. Players like Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham have been fantasy superstars in recent years due to their ability to accumulate both receptions and touchdowns. Identifying tight ends who are targeted heavily in the passing game can give you a significant edge in PPR leagues.

4. The Slot Receiver Effect: Slot receivers, such as Wes Welker and Julian Edelman, often become PPR goldmines due to their high reception totals. These receivers tend to run shorter routes and are favored by quarterbacks in check-down situations, making them reliable targets in PPR leagues. Identifying productive slot receivers can greatly enhance your team’s chances of success.

5. The Quarterback Factor: While quarterbacks are not typically the highest scorers in PPR leagues, their ability to consistently rack up completions can have a significant impact on your team’s success. Quarterbacks who rely on short, quick passes, such as Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, tend to excel in PPR leagues due to their high completion percentages. Targeting quarterbacks who have a history of high passing volume can pay dividends in PPR leagues.

6. The Rookie Conundrum: Drafting rookies in PPR leagues can be a risky proposition. While some rookies, like Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014, burst onto the scene and become immediate fantasy stars, others take time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the NFL. When considering rookies in PPR leagues, it’s essential to analyze their potential involvement in the passing game and evaluate their ability to make an immediate impact.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the significance of PPR in fantasy football?

PPR leagues award points for receptions, making pass-catching running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends more valuable. It adds an extra dimension to the game and highlights players who are actively involved in the passing game.

2. How do PPR projections differ from standard projections?

PPR projections take into account the additional points awarded for receptions, giving more weight to players who catch a significant number of passes. This affects the rankings and values of certain players, particularly those who excel in the passing game.

3. Which positions are most affected by PPR scoring?

Running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends are the most impacted by PPR scoring. Pass-catching running backs and wide receivers gain considerable value due to their increased opportunities to accumulate points through receptions.

4. How should I strategize for a PPR draft?

In PPR leagues, it is essential to prioritize players who are heavily involved in their team’s passing game. Target running backs who are proficient at catching passes and prioritize wide receivers who consistently rack up receptions.

5. Are there any specific strategies for drafting in PPR leagues?

One effective strategy in PPR leagues is to focus on acquiring running backs who excel in the passing game early in the draft. These dual-threat backs can provide a significant advantage in PPR scoring systems.

6. Should I draft a tight end early in a PPR league?

Drafting a top-tier tight end early can be advantageous in PPR leagues. Players like Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are heavily targeted and can consistently provide a significant number of receptions, boosting your team’s overall scoring potential.

7. How do I evaluate slot receivers in PPR leagues?

Slot receivers tend to have a higher volume of short, quick passes thrown their way, making them valuable assets in PPR leagues. Look for receivers who have a history of accumulating receptions and are targeted often in the slot position.

8. Are quarterbacks important in PPR leagues?

While quarterbacks may not be the highest scorers in PPR leagues, their ability to consistently complete passes can impact your team’s success. Quarterbacks who rely on short, quick passes tend to excel in PPR leagues due to their high completion percentages.

9. Should I consider drafting rookies in PPR leagues?

Drafting rookies in PPR leagues can be risky, as they may take time to adjust to the NFL. However, if a rookie is projected to have a significant role in their team’s passing game, they can provide excellent value in PPR leagues.

10. How can I gain an edge in PPR leagues?

Staying informed about player roles in their respective offenses and identifying players who are heavily involved in the passing game will give you an edge in PPR leagues. Pay attention to target share, receptions, and involvement in the red zone.

11. What should I prioritize in my PPR draft?

In a PPR draft, prioritize players who consistently accumulate receptions and are involved in their team’s passing game. This includes pass-catching running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.

12. How can I identify PPR sleepers?

Look for players who may be undervalued due to their involvement in the passing game. Identify players who have the potential to take on a larger role in their offense or players who have a history of being reliable pass-catchers.

13. Are there any pitfalls to avoid in PPR leagues?

Avoid overvaluing players who rely heavily on touchdowns for their fantasy production. Touchdown-dependent players may not be as reliable in PPR leagues, as they lack consistent involvement in the passing game.

Final Thoughts:

PPR leagues add an exciting twist to the world of fantasy football, rewarding players who are actively involved in the passing game. By understanding the unique dynamics of PPR scoring and analyzing player involvement in their respective offenses, fantasy owners can gain a significant advantage. Whether it’s targeting pass-catching running backs, identifying productive slot receivers, or evaluating quarterback completion percentages, staying informed about PPR projections is crucial to fantasy success. So dive into the world of PPR projections for the 2015 season, unlock the secrets to success, and dominate your fantasy league like never before.



