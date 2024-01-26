

Fantasy Football PPR Strategy 2015: A Comprehensive Guide

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon, captivating millions of fans worldwide. The 2015 season introduced the PPR (Points Per Reception) scoring system, adding a new layer of complexity to the game. In this article, we will delve into the strategies, facts, and common questions surrounding PPR leagues, empowering fantasy football enthusiasts to make informed decisions and dominate their leagues.

Facts about PPR Strategy:

1. The PPR Advantage: PPR leagues reward players who catch passes, making wide receivers, pass-catching running backs, and tight ends more valuable. This scoring system levels the playing field, giving a boost to players who may not rack up yards but make consistent receptions.

2. Importance of Dual-Threat Running Backs: Running backs who excel in both rushing and receiving become invaluable in PPR leagues. Players like Le’Veon Bell and Matt Forte, who are known for their versatility, can contribute significantly to your team’s success.

3. Targeting PPR Specialists: Certain players have a natural affinity for catching passes, making them a prime choice in PPR leagues. Players like Julian Edelman and Jarvis Landry, who consistently rack up receptions, can be valuable additions to your roster.

4. Flex Position Flexibility: The flex position in PPR leagues allows for more creativity in team construction. With the ability to start either a running back, wide receiver, or tight end, PPR leagues provide the opportunity to maximize points by selecting players who excel in the passing game.

5. Wide Receivers Dominate Early Rounds: In traditional leagues, running backs dominate early draft picks. However, in PPR leagues, wide receivers gain more prominence due to their ability to accumulate receptions. It is crucial to adjust your draft strategy accordingly and consider selecting top-tier wide receivers early on.

6. Streaming Tight Ends: Tight ends tend to be less consistent in PPR leagues, making it challenging to find a reliable option. Adopting a streaming strategy, where you rotate tight ends based on favorable matchups, can help maximize points at this position.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Is PPR scoring suitable for all leagues?

PPR scoring adds excitement and strategy to any league, but it is particularly beneficial for leagues with a larger number of teams or deep rosters.

2. How does PPR scoring affect quarterback rankings?

PPR scoring has a minimal impact on quarterback rankings. While quarterbacks can accumulate a significant number of points, their value remains relatively stable compared to other positions.

3. Should I prioritize wide receivers over running backs in PPR leagues?

While wide receivers gain value in PPR leagues, it is essential to maintain a balance between the two positions. Focus on acquiring a dependable running back early on, then target wide receivers who consistently receive targets.

4. Are there any running backs to avoid in PPR leagues?

Running backs with limited involvement in the passing game can be less valuable in PPR leagues. It is advisable to research players’ roles in their respective offenses before drafting.

5. How does PPR scoring impact rookie players?

Rookie wide receivers and pass-catching running backs who are expected to contribute immediately can become enticing options in PPR leagues. Monitor their performances during preseason and training camp to assess their potential impact.

6. Is it necessary to draft a top-tier tight end in PPR leagues?

While having a top-tier tight end like Travis Kelce or George Kittle can provide a significant advantage, it is not mandatory to draft one early. Consider streaming the position or targeting mid-tier tight ends with favorable matchups.

7. How do I approach the flex position in PPR leagues?

The flex position offers flexibility in team construction. Opt for players who are heavily involved in the passing game, as they have a higher chance of accumulating receptions and contributing to your team’s overall score.

8. What is the ideal draft strategy for PPR leagues?

Prioritize wide receivers early on, target dual-threat running backs, and assess the value of pass-catching tight ends. Adapt your strategy based on the flow of the draft and the availability of players.

9. How does PPR scoring impact wide receivers’ rankings?

PPR scoring elevates the value of wide receivers who consistently catch passes. Players like Michael Thomas and Davante Adams, who have a high reception volume, become even more valuable in PPR leagues.

10. Should I focus on acquiring players from high-scoring offenses in PPR leagues?

While players from high-scoring offenses may have more opportunities to accumulate points, it is crucial to assess their involvement in the passing game. A player from a less potent offense who receives a high volume of targets can still be a valuable asset.

11. Are there any specific stats to consider when drafting in PPR leagues?

When evaluating players for PPR leagues, focus on targets, receptions, and receiving yards. These metrics provide insights into a player’s involvement in the passing game, which is crucial in PPR scoring.

12. How does PPR scoring affect the waiver wire strategy?

In PPR leagues, prioritize players who have a high target share or are expected to see an increased role in the passing game. Look for running backs and wide receivers who have the potential to contribute consistently.

13. Can I use PPR strategy in non-PPR leagues?

While the PPR strategy is specifically designed for PPR leagues, incorporating elements of it in non-PPR leagues can help identify players who have a higher chance of making meaningful contributions to your team.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy football PPR leagues provide a unique and exciting experience for enthusiasts. By understanding the intricacies of PPR scoring, targeting players who excel in catching passes, and adapting your draft strategy, you can gain a competitive edge. Remember to stay informed, adapt to changing circumstances, and most importantly, have fun while engaging in this thrilling fantasy football experience.



