

Fantasy Football Rankings Defense 2015: Strategies, Tips, and Predictions

Introduction:

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon that engages millions of people around the world. It offers sports enthusiasts an opportunity to build their dream teams, manage players, and compete against friends or other fantasy football enthusiasts. While the focus is often on the offensive players, it is equally important to have a strong defense to ensure success in fantasy football. In this article, we will discuss the top fantasy football rankings for defense in 2015, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions to help you make informed decisions for your fantasy football team.

Fantasy Football Rankings Defense 2015:

1. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have consistently been a dominant force on defense in recent years, thanks to their talented secondary and fierce pass rush. They are a top choice for fantasy football owners due to their ability to generate turnovers and sack quarterbacks.

2. Houston Texans: Led by the formidable J.J. Watt, the Texans’ defense is known for its relentless pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They have consistently ranked among the top defenses in the league and are a reliable choice for fantasy football owners.

3. St. Louis Rams: The Rams possess a strong defensive line, which allows them to disrupt plays and pressure quarterbacks. They are known for their ability to generate sacks and turnovers, making them a valuable option for fantasy football owners.

4. Buffalo Bills: With a stellar defensive line and a talented secondary, the Bills’ defense is known for its ability to shut down opposing offenses. They have consistently been among the top fantasy football defenses, thanks to their ability to generate turnovers and limit points scored against them.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs’ defense is known for its ability to create turnovers, particularly interceptions. With a strong secondary and a formidable pass rush, they are a popular choice for fantasy football owners looking for a reliable defense.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Defense Wins Championships: While offensive players often steal the spotlight, having a strong defense is crucial to winning fantasy football championships. A solid defense can consistently earn points through turnovers, sacks, and limiting opponent scoring.

2. Matchup Matters: When selecting a defense for your fantasy football team, it’s important to consider the matchups. Some teams have favorable schedules, facing weaker offenses, while others may have a more challenging schedule. Paying attention to these matchups can help you make informed decisions when drafting or streaming defenses.

3. Defensive Scoring: Different fantasy football leagues have different scoring systems for defenses. Some leagues heavily reward turnovers, while others focus more on points allowed or sacks. Understanding your league’s scoring system will help you prioritize certain defensive attributes when drafting or making lineup decisions.

4. Streaming Defenses: Streaming defenses refers to picking up and dropping different defenses each week based on favorable matchups. This strategy allows fantasy football owners to take advantage of weaker offenses and maximize their defensive points. It requires careful research and constant monitoring of matchups.

5. Bye Weeks: When drafting or managing your fantasy football team, it’s important to consider bye weeks. Make sure you have a backup defense for when your primary defense is on a bye week, to avoid leaving points on the table.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I prioritize drafting a defense early in my fantasy football draft?

While it is generally recommended to focus on offensive players early in the draft, it is not a bad idea to target a top defense if the value is right. However, it is often possible to find a reliable defense later in the draft or through the waiver wire.

2. How do I determine which defense to start each week?

Consider the matchup, the opposing team’s offensive line, and their recent offensive performance. Look for defenses facing struggling offenses or teams with turnover-prone quarterbacks.

3. What statistics should I consider when evaluating a defense?

Look at the number of turnovers forced, sacks, points allowed, and defensive touchdowns. These statistics can give you a good indication of a defense’s performance.

4. Can I have multiple defenses on my fantasy football team?

It is generally recommended to have only one defense on your fantasy football team to maximize roster spots for offensive players. However, some fantasy football owners opt to carry two defenses to stream matchups or have a backup defense for bye weeks.

5. Should I prioritize drafting a defense from my favorite team?

While it can be tempting to draft players from your favorite team, it is important to prioritize performance over personal bias. Look for defenses that consistently perform well and have favorable matchups.

6. Are there any rookie defenses worth drafting?

Rookie defenses can be a risky choice in fantasy football. While there may be exceptions, it is generally best to target established defenses with a proven track record.

7. How often should I make changes to my defense during the season?

You should monitor your defense’s performance and the upcoming matchups regularly. If you notice a decline in performance or a more favorable matchup available on the waiver wire, consider making a change.

8. Can a defense score negative points in fantasy football?

Yes, a defense can score negative points if they allow a significant number of points or fail to generate turnovers or sacks.

9. Should I carry a backup defense on my roster?

Having a backup defense can be useful for bye weeks or if your primary defense faces a particularly challenging matchup. However, it is not necessary to carry a backup defense at all times.

10. Are there any defenses that consistently score touchdowns?

Some defenses are known for their ability to generate touchdowns, either through interceptions or fumble recoveries. However, these touchdowns can be unpredictable and should not be the sole basis for drafting a defense.

11. Can I drop a defense during a game if they are performing poorly?

In most fantasy football leagues, you cannot drop a defense during a game. Once the game starts, the roster is locked, and you cannot make any changes until the following week.

12. Can I trade for a defense in fantasy football?

Yes, it is possible to trade for a defense in fantasy football. However, defenses are often undervalued in trades, so it may be more difficult to find a favorable trade.

13. Should I prioritize drafting a defense from a team with a strong offense?

While a strong offense can help a defense by limiting the amount of time they spend on the field, it is not a significant factor when evaluating defenses for fantasy football. Focus on the defense’s individual performance and matchups.

14. Can I drop my defense during their bye week?

Yes, you can drop your defense during their bye week and pick up a different defense from the waiver wire. Just make sure to pick up a new defense before the games start to avoid leaving your lineup empty.

15. Are there any defenses that I should avoid drafting?

It is generally best to avoid defenses that have a history of consistently allowing high point totals or have a weak pass rush. Look for defenses that have a track record of generating turnovers and limiting points scored against them.

Final Thoughts:

Having a strong defense is crucial for fantasy football success. The 2015 rankings provided a guide to some of the top defenses that consistently generate turnovers, sacks, and limit points scored against them. Remember to consider matchups, stream defenses when appropriate, and prioritize performance over personal bias. By making informed decisions and staying up to date with the latest news and statistics, you can build a formidable defense for your fantasy football team and increase your chances of winning championships.



