

Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings 2015

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, with millions of people around the world participating in leagues and competing against friends, family, and even strangers. As the season progresses, it becomes crucial for fantasy owners to make smart decisions about their lineups, pickups, and trades in order to maximize their chances of success. This article will provide you with Rest of Season Rankings for the 2015 fantasy football season, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions answered to help you navigate through the rest of the season successfully.

Rest of Season Rankings:

1. Running Backs:

– Todd Gurley (St. Louis Rams)

– Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons)

– Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings)

– Jamaal Charles (Kansas City Chiefs)

2. Wide Receivers:

– Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers)

– Odell Beckham Jr. (New York Giants)

– Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons)

– DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans)

– A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals)

3. Quarterbacks:

– Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

– Tom Brady (New England Patriots)

– Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts)

– Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers)

– Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

4. Tight Ends:

– Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

– Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers)

– Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

– Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati Bengals)

– Martellus Bennett (Chicago Bears)

5. Defense/Special Teams:

– Denver Broncos

– Seattle Seahawks

– Carolina Panthers

– Cincinnati Bengals

– Arizona Cardinals

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Rookie Running Backs Dominate: This season, rookie running backs have made a significant impact on fantasy football. Players like Todd Gurley and Devonta Freeman have emerged as elite options at the position, and they should continue to produce at a high level for the rest of the season.

2. Wide Receiver Injuries: Several top wide receivers, such as Dez Bryant and Calvin Johnson, have dealt with injuries this season. Be sure to monitor their health and consider alternative options in case they miss extended time.

3. Streaming Quarterbacks: If you don’t have a top-tier quarterback on your roster, consider streaming the position. Look for favorable matchups and pick up quarterbacks who are facing weak defenses. This strategy can help you maximize your points at the quarterback position.

4. Matchup-Based Defense: Instead of sticking with one defense for the rest of the season, consider streaming defenses based on their matchups. Look for defenses facing weak offenses or inexperienced quarterbacks, as they are more likely to generate turnovers and sacks.

5. Bye Week Management: As the season progresses, managing bye weeks becomes crucial. Plan ahead and make sure you have enough depth to cover your players’ bye weeks without sacrificing too much talent.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I trade Todd Gurley for Adrian Peterson?

It depends on your team’s needs. Both Gurley and Peterson are elite running backs, but Peterson has a more proven track record. If you need immediate production, go for Peterson. If you’re looking for a long-term investment, stick with Gurley.

2. Who should I start: Le’Veon Bell or Jamaal Charles?

Both Bell and Charles are top-tier running backs, but Bell has the edge due to his involvement in the passing game. He consistently provides a high floor and has a higher ceiling than Charles.

3. Is it worth picking up Tom Brady’s backup, Jimmy Garoppolo?

Unless you have an extra roster spot, it’s not necessary to pick up Garoppolo. Brady rarely misses games, and even if he does, Garoppolo might not provide the same level of production.

4. Is Rob Gronkowski the clear-cut top tight end for the rest of the season?

Yes, Gronkowski is head and shoulders above the rest of the tight ends in terms of production and consistency. He should continue to dominate the position for the remainder of the season.

5. Should I drop a struggling wide receiver like Amari Cooper for a breakout candidate?

It depends on the available options on the waiver wire. If there is a breakout candidate with high potential, it might be worth taking a risk and dropping Cooper. However, consider his talent and potential upside before making a decision.

6. Can I trust the Denver Broncos defense for the rest of the season?

The Denver Broncos defense has been exceptional this season, and they have a favorable schedule going forward. They should continue to be a top-tier defense and a reliable option for the rest of the season.

7. Is it worth trading for a backup running back like Karlos Williams?

If you have depth at the running back position, it might be worth trading for a backup like Karlos Williams. In case of an injury to the starter, Williams would step into a significant role and provide valuable fantasy production.

8. Should I start a wide receiver against a shutdown cornerback like Richard Sherman?

It’s generally not recommended to start a wide receiver against a shutdown cornerback like Richard Sherman. However, if the wide receiver is an elite talent and has a favorable matchup elsewhere on the field, it might be worth taking a chance.

9. How important are strength of schedule and fantasy playoffs matchups?

Strength of schedule and fantasy playoffs matchups should be considered when making lineup decisions or trades. Players with favorable matchups have a higher chance of producing solid fantasy numbers, especially during the playoffs.

10. Is it worth rostering multiple quarterbacks for the rest of the season?

Unless you have a specific strategy or have a quarterback with a difficult schedule ahead, it’s generally not necessary to roster multiple quarterbacks. Use that roster spot to strengthen other positions or add depth.

11. Should I target injured players for a playoff run?

Targeting injured players for a playoff run can be a high-risk, high-reward strategy. If you have a deep roster and can afford to stash injured players, they might return in time for the fantasy playoffs and provide a significant boost.

12. Should I drop a struggling kicker for a better option?

Kickers can be unpredictable, and their production is heavily influenced by the offense they play for. If there is a better option available on the waiver wire, it might be worth dropping a struggling kicker for an upgrade.

13. How important is handcuffing in fantasy football?

Handcuffing refers to owning the backup running back of your starter. It can be a smart strategy, especially if your starter is injury-prone. However, it’s not necessary for every team, and it depends on the specific situation.

14. Should I prioritize waiver wire pickups based on Rest of Season Rankings?

Rest of Season Rankings can provide a good guideline for waiver wire pickups, but it’s also important to consider current form, injuries, and matchups. Use the rankings as a reference, but don’t solely rely on them.

15. How much can I trust Rest of Season Rankings?

Rest of Season Rankings are based on various factors such as past performance, upcoming schedule, and potential opportunities. However, they are not foolproof. Use them as a tool but also trust your instincts and analysis when making decisions.

Final Thoughts:

As the fantasy football season progresses, it becomes increasingly important to stay informed, make smart decisions, and adapt to changing circumstances. Rest of Season Rankings can provide a helpful framework, but they should not be the sole determinant of your strategy. Be sure to consider factors such as injuries, matchups, and current form when making lineup decisions, pickups, and trades. Remember, fantasy football is ultimately a game of skill and luck, so enjoy the process and have fun competing against your fellow fantasy owners. Good luck!



