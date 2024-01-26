

Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers: Breaking Down the Best of the Best

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon, captivating fans and enthusiasts around the world. One of the most critical positions in this game is the running back, often considered the backbone of any successful team. In this article, we will delve into the world of fantasy football running backs, exploring different tiers, interesting facts, answering common questions, and providing some final thoughts.

Running Back Tiers: Differentiating the Best

When it comes to running backs, fantasy football enthusiasts categorize them into tiers based on their talent, reliability, and potential for scoring points. These tiers help fantasy players make informed decisions when drafting or trading for running backs. Although these tiers may vary from season to season, they provide a general framework for understanding the value of each player.

Tier 1: The Elite

The first tier consists of the elite running backs who are considered the cream of the crop. These players are versatile, highly productive, and often have a significant impact on the outcome of games. They are the cornerstone of any successful fantasy team and are usually drafted in the first round. Some notable examples include Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, and Ezekiel Elliott.

Tier 2: Reliable Performers

The second tier comprises running backs who consistently deliver solid performances but may lack the sheer dominance of those in Tier 1. They are reliable options who often provide a steady stream of points week after week. Players like Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, and Aaron Jones fall into this category.

Tier 3: Upside Potential

The third tier features running backs who possess immense potential but may also come with some risks. While they may not have the same consistency as Tier 1 or 2 players, they have the ability to explode with big games and put up massive point totals. Running backs such as Joe Mixon, Austin Ekeler, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are often found in this tier.

Tier 4: Value Picks

The fourth tier consists of running backs who might be undervalued by many fantasy players but still offer significant upside. These players often have the opportunity to outperform their draft position and provide excellent value on investment. Notable examples include Chris Carson, Miles Sanders, and Melvin Gordon.

Tier 5: High-Upside Gambles

The fifth tier includes running backs who come with significant risks but also have the potential for massive rewards. These players are often plagued by injuries, uncertain roles, or competition for touches. However, if everything aligns, they can be game-changers. Running backs like Leonard Fournette, J.K. Dobbins, and James Conner fall into this category.

Tier 6: Sleeper Picks

The final tier comprises running backs who are often overlooked but have the potential to surprise and exceed expectations. These players may come from smaller market teams or have a limited track record, but they possess the talent and opportunity to make a significant impact. Sleeper picks include players like Tony Pollard, Alexander Mattison, and Zack Moss.

Interesting Facts About Fantasy Football Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey set a record for fantasy points scored by a running back in a single season in 2019, with a staggering 471.2 points in PPR leagues.

2. In the last five years, the average number of running backs drafted in the first round of fantasy drafts has increased by 20%.

3. Saquon Barkley became the third rookie running back in NFL history to accumulate over 2,000 total yards in his debut season.

4. The running back position has the highest injury rate among all positions in fantasy football, making depth crucial for fantasy owners.

5. Since 2010, only three running backs have won the NFL MVP award: Adrian Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Shaun Alexander.

6. In 2020, 17 running backs rushed for over 1,000 yards, showcasing the continued importance of the position in the modern game.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Should I prioritize selecting a running back in the first round of my fantasy draft?

Yes, running backs are typically the highest-scoring position in fantasy football, making them valuable assets to build your team around.

2. How many running backs should I roster on my team?

It is advisable to have a minimum of three running backs on your roster to ensure depth and flexibility for bye weeks and potential injuries.

3. Should I target handcuffs for my star running backs?

Handcuffing refers to drafting the backup running back for your star player. While it can be a valuable strategy, it is not always necessary and depends on the specific circumstances.

4. How do I value running backs in PPR leagues compared to standard leagues?

In PPR (point per reception) leagues, running backs who are heavily involved in the passing game gain additional value due to the extra points earned for catches.

5. What should I consider when deciding between two running backs in my lineup?

Factors to consider include the matchup, recent performance, health, and the overall offensive situation of the player’s team.

6. Is it worth trading for a running back mid-season?

Yes, trading for a running back mid-season can be a smart move if you have a need at the position or if an opportunity arises to acquire a valuable player at a discounted price.

7. Are rookie running backs worth targeting in fantasy drafts?

Rookie running backs can be valuable fantasy assets, but it is essential to consider their situation and potential workload within their respective teams.

8. How much should I worry about a running back’s age?

While age is a factor to consider, it should not be the sole determinant. Many running backs have had productive seasons well into their 30s.

9. What should I do if my running back gets injured?

Having depth at the running back position is crucial to mitigate the impact of injuries. Look for waiver wire pickups or trades to replace the injured player.

10. How important is a running back’s offensive line?

An offensive line can significantly impact a running back’s performance. It is essential to consider the quality of the offensive line when evaluating a running back’s potential.

11. Can I rely on a running back in a timeshare situation?

Running backs in timeshare situations can still be valuable fantasy assets if they receive a significant number of touches or have a role in the passing game.

12. Should I prioritize drafting running backs from high-scoring offenses?

Running backs on high-scoring offenses often have more opportunities to score touchdowns and accumulate points, making them desirable options.

13. Should I trade for a running back with a difficult upcoming schedule?

While a difficult schedule can impact a running back’s performance, it is essential to evaluate the player’s overall talent and role within the offense before making a decision.

Final Thoughts

Fantasy football running backs are the backbone of any successful team. Understanding the different tiers, interesting facts, and answering common questions can help you make informed decisions when drafting, trading, or managing your team. Whether you prioritize elite players, seek value picks, or take calculated risks, the running back position will always play a crucial role in your quest for fantasy glory. So, study the tiers, stay updated on the latest news, and trust your instincts as you navigate the world of fantasy football.



