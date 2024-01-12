

Fantasy Football Scoring Leaders 2017

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for football fans, allowing them to create their own teams and compete against friends or colleagues. Each season, players eagerly await the release of the scoring leaders, as they indicate the top performers who have accumulated the most points throughout the year. The 2017 season was no exception, with several standout players making their mark on the field. In this article, we will delve into the fantasy football scoring leaders of 2017, highlighting six interesting facts, followed by 13 common questions and answers, and concluding with some final thoughts.

6 Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football Scoring Leaders 2017

1. Todd Gurley Dominated the Field: Todd Gurley, running back for the Los Angeles Rams, was an absolute force to be reckoned with in the 2017 season. He finished as the highest-scoring player, accumulating an impressive 383.3 points. Gurley’s exceptional performances were a result of his ability to find the end zone consistently, both as a runner and receiver.

2. Antonio Brown Was the Top Receiver: Antonio Brown, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, showcased his skills and proved to be the leading receiver of the 2017 season. He amassed an impressive 310.3 points, thanks to his exceptional route running, hands, and ability to make big plays. Brown’s consistent performance made him a valuable asset for any fantasy football team.

3. Russell Wilson Led the Quarterbacks: Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks was the highest-scoring player at his position in 2017, accumulating 347.9 points. Wilson’s dual-threat ability, combining his passing skills with his rushing capabilities, made him a formidable force on the field and a top choice for fantasy football owners.

4. Kareem Hunt Made a Rookie Impact: Kareem Hunt, running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, burst onto the scene as a rookie and finished the season as the fourth-highest scoring player. Hunt’s ability to find the end zone and contribute in the passing game made him a valuable asset for fantasy football owners who took a chance on the young talent.

5. The Rise of Rob Gronkowski: Rob Gronkowski, tight end for the New England Patriots, proved once again why he is considered one of the best at his position. Despite missing two games due to injury, Gronkowski finished as the highest-scoring tight end in 2017, accumulating 248.9 points. His size, strength, and ability to make contested catches made him a nightmare for opposing defenses and a fantasy football owner’s dream.

6. The Defensive Dominance of Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense was a standout in the 2017 season, finishing as the highest-scoring defense in fantasy football. Their ability to generate turnovers, sacks, and defensive touchdowns made them a must-have for fantasy owners who were fortunate enough to draft them.

13 Common Questions and Answers about Fantasy Football Scoring Leaders 2017

1. Who was the highest-scoring player in fantasy football in 2017?

– Todd Gurley, running back for the Los Angeles Rams.

2. Who was the highest-scoring wide receiver in fantasy football in 2017?

– Antonio Brown, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3. Who was the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football in 2017?

– Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

4. Who was the highest-scoring rookie in fantasy football in 2017?

– Kareem Hunt, running back for the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Who was the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy football in 2017?

– Rob Gronkowski, tight end for the New England Patriots.

6. Which team had the highest-scoring defense in fantasy football in 2017?

– The Jacksonville Jaguars.

7. Who were the top three scoring running backs in fantasy football in 2017?

– Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, and Alvin Kamara.

8. Who were the top three scoring wide receivers in fantasy football in 2017?

– Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, and Keenan Allen.

9. Who were the top three scoring quarterbacks in fantasy football in 2017?

– Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, and Alex Smith.

10. Who were the top three scoring rookies in fantasy football in 2017?

– Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, and Leonard Fournette.

11. Who were the top three scoring tight ends in fantasy football in 2017?

– Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Zach Ertz.

12. Which team had the second-highest-scoring defense in fantasy football in 2017?

– The Baltimore Ravens.

13. Who were the top three scoring kickers in fantasy football in 2017?

– Greg Zuerlein, Stephen Gostkowski, and Jake Elliott.

Final Thoughts

The 2017 fantasy football scoring leaders showcased the exceptional performances of some of the league’s most talented players. Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson, and Rob Gronkowski were among the top performers in their respective positions, consistently delivering points for fantasy football owners. Additionally, the rise of rookies like Kareem Hunt and the dominant defensive performance of the Jacksonville Jaguars added excitement to the fantasy football landscape. As the 2018 season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate another year of thrilling performances and the emergence of new scoring leaders who will captivate the fantasy football world.





