

Fantasy Football Start/Sit: A Guide to Making the Right Decisions

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon, capturing the hearts and minds of sports enthusiasts around the world. It provides an exciting opportunity for fans to become the general managers of their own virtual teams, making decisions on drafting players, making trades, and, most importantly, deciding who to start and sit each week. The start/sit decisions can make or break your fantasy team, so it’s crucial to have a strategy in place. In this article, we will delve into the world of fantasy football start/sit decisions, provide six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and offer final thoughts on the topic.

Interesting Facts:

1. In 2019, the highest-scoring fantasy football player was Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the season with a staggering 415.68 points in standard scoring leagues, highlighting the value of a top-performing quarterback.

2. The NFL’s most consistent fantasy football player in recent years has been Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers. In both 2018 and 2019, he finished as the highest-scoring running back and among the top three overall fantasy scorers.

3. Wide receivers have become increasingly important in fantasy football, with the number of players who have recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season skyrocketing over the past decade. In 2019 alone, 27 different wide receivers achieved this feat.

4. The importance of tight ends in fantasy football cannot be underestimated. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has been the top-scoring tight end in four of the last five seasons, solidifying his status as a must-start player.

5. Injuries can significantly impact fantasy football teams. In 2019, there were several high-profile injuries to star players, including Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. These injuries forced fantasy managers to make challenging start/sit decisions to compensate for their absence.

6. The quarterback position is the most volatile in terms of fantasy production. While top-tier quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson consistently deliver strong performances, there is often little difference between the middle-tier quarterbacks, making start/sit decisions at this position particularly challenging.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I always start my star players, regardless of the matchup?

While star players are typically reliable and consistent, it’s essential to consider the matchup. If your star player is facing a tough defense, it may be worth considering other options with favorable matchups.

2. How much weight should I give to player rankings and projections?

Player rankings and projections are useful guides, but they should not be the sole basis for your start/sit decisions. It’s crucial to consider the specific circumstances of each game, such as injuries, weather conditions, and recent performances.

3. What should I do if my starting quarterback is on a bye week?

If your starting quarterback is on a bye week, it’s recommended to pick up a backup quarterback with a favorable matchup. Streaming quarterbacks can be a viable strategy to ensure you don’t miss out on valuable points.

4. Should I prioritize players from my favorite NFL team?

While it’s natural to have an affinity for players from your favorite team, it’s crucial to prioritize fantasy production over personal bias. Make decisions based on player performance and matchup rather than team allegiance.

5. How much should I factor in weather conditions?

Weather conditions can have a significant impact on player performance, especially for outdoor games. Keep an eye on forecasts and adjust your start/sit decisions accordingly, particularly for quarterbacks and kickers.

6. What is the importance of a handcuff in fantasy football?

Handcuffing refers to drafting a backup player who would assume the starting role if the primary player gets injured. It’s a strategy utilized primarily for running backs, as they are more prone to injuries. Handcuffing can help mitigate the impact of unexpected injuries.

7. Should I start a player who is listed as questionable?

The “questionable” designation suggests that a player has a 50-50 chance of playing. It’s crucial to monitor injury reports leading up to the game and consider backup options if there is uncertainty surrounding a player’s availability.

8. Can I trust rookie players in fantasy football?

Rookies can be a risky proposition in fantasy football, as their performances can be unpredictable. However, some rookies, such as Saquon Barkley in 2018 or Justin Herbert in 2020, have had exceptional seasons, proving that they can be valuable assets.

9. How important are matchups when making start/sit decisions?

Matchups play a crucial role in start/sit decisions, particularly for positions like quarterback and defense. Analyze the opposing team’s defensive rankings to identify favorable matchups that could lead to higher fantasy production.

10. Should I trade away my star player if they have a tough upcoming schedule?

Trading away a star player solely based on their upcoming schedule might not be the best strategy. Instead, explore other factors such as their historical production against tough opponents or potential favorable matchups within the schedule.

11. How much should I rely on historical player performance?

Historical player performance is an essential factor to consider when making start/sit decisions. However, recent trends and changes in team dynamics should also be taken into account, as they can significantly impact a player’s fantasy production.

12. Is it worth starting a player in a game with a high over/under point total?

Games with high over/under point totals often indicate a potential shootout, which can lead to increased fantasy production. It’s worth considering starting players in games with high-scoring potential, particularly quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends.

13. How often should I change my starting lineup?

It’s recommended to analyze your starting lineup each week, considering injuries, matchups, and recent player performances. While consistency is essential, flexibility is equally crucial to maximize your team’s potential.

Final Thoughts:

In the world of fantasy football, start/sit decisions hold immense importance. It’s a delicate balance between relying on player rankings and projections and considering various factors such as matchups, injuries, weather conditions, and recent trends. By understanding the nuances of these decisions, fantasy managers can gain a competitive edge and increase their chances of success. Remember, making the right start/sit choices is not an exact science, but with careful analysis and a bit of luck, you can steer your fantasy team towards victory.



