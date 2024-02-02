

Fantasy Football Top Defenses 2015: Dominating the Defensive Side of the Game

Fantasy football enthusiasts know that a strong defense can make or break a team’s chances of winning. Just like in real football, defenses play a vital role in determining the outcome of fantasy matchups. In this article, we will delve into the top defenses of the 2015 season, provide you with some interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions that arise when considering defenses in fantasy football.

Top Defenses of 2015: A Look Back

1. Denver Broncos: The Broncos’ defense was a force to be reckoned with in 2015. Led by superstar Von Miller, this defense topped the charts in terms of fantasy points. They recorded an impressive 52 sacks, 14 interceptions, and forced 7 fumbles.

2. Carolina Panthers: Coming in second was the Carolina Panthers defense. They were known for their suffocating pass rush, amassing 44 sacks throughout the season. Additionally, they forced 24 turnovers, including 24 interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs’ defense was a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners in 2015. They recorded a staggering 47 sacks, 22 interceptions, and 9 fumble recoveries. Their consistent performance made them a reliable option week after week.

4. Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals’ defense was a dominant force in 2015, totaling 36 sacks, 19 interceptions, and 14 fumble recoveries. They were known for their ability to create turnovers and put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

5. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks’ defense, known as the “Legion of Boom,” rounded out the top five defenses of 2015. They recorded 37 sacks, 14 interceptions, and 11 fumble recoveries. Their ability to shut down opposing offenses made them a popular choice among fantasy owners.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. The Denver Broncos’ defense scored a remarkable 209 fantasy points in 2015, making them the highest-scoring defense of the season.

2. The Carolina Panthers’ defense recorded 24 interceptions, the most by any defense in 2015, showcasing their ability to create turnovers and disrupt opponents’ passing games.

3. The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense notched an impressive 47 sacks, the highest total in 2015. Their relentless pass rush made them a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

4. The Arizona Cardinals’ defense scored the most touchdowns among the top defenses, with 5 defensive touchdowns. Their ability to generate points on their own made them a valuable asset in fantasy football.

5. The Seattle Seahawks’ defense allowed the fewest points per game in 2015, making them a reliable choice for fantasy owners looking for consistent production week after week.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Should I prioritize drafting a defense early in fantasy football drafts?

While having a strong defense is important, it is generally recommended to focus on drafting skill players (such as quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers) early on. Defenses can be streamed or picked up on the waiver wire throughout the season, making them more replaceable than skill players.

2. How often should I change my defense during the season?

It is advisable to evaluate your defense on a week-to-week basis. Look at the matchups and consider streaming defenses based on the opposing offense’s weaknesses. However, if you have a top-tier defense like the Denver Broncos in 2015, you can stick with them for the majority of the season.

3. Can a defense’s performance vary significantly from year to year?

Yes, a defense’s performance can vary from year to year due to changes in personnel, coaching schemes, or injuries. It is crucial to consider the current state of a defense before drafting or starting them in fantasy football.

4. Should I prioritize defenses based on their ability to generate turnovers?

Generating turnovers is important, as it can result in extra fantasy points for your defense. However, it is also essential to consider a defense’s ability to limit points allowed and accumulate sacks. A well-rounded defense is often more valuable than one that relies solely on turnovers.

5. Should I target defenses facing weak offenses?

Targeting defenses facing weak offenses can be a viable strategy. However, it is crucial to consider other factors such as injuries, weather conditions, and playing on the road. A weak offense does not always guarantee a strong defensive performance.

6. Can streaming defenses be a successful strategy in fantasy football?

Yes, streaming defenses can be a successful strategy if done correctly. By analyzing matchups on a weekly basis, you can identify favorable opportunities to pick up and play defenses with favorable matchups. This allows you to maximize your defense’s potential each week.

7. Are there any defenses that consistently perform well year after year?

While defenses can vary in performance from year to year, there are a few teams that have a reputation for fielding strong defenses consistently. The Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers are known for their solid defensive units.

8. Should I consider a defense’s special teams performance in fantasy football?

Some fantasy football leagues may award points for special teams performance, such as return touchdowns or blocked kicks. If your league includes these aspects, it can be beneficial to consider a defense’s special teams abilities when evaluating them.

9. How do bye weeks affect my defense in fantasy football?

During a defense’s bye week, you will need to find a replacement defense to start. It is recommended to plan ahead and have a backup defense on your roster or pick up a defense with a favorable matchup for that week.

10. Can a defense’s performance be impacted by injuries to key players?

Yes, injuries to key players on a defense can significantly impact their performance. For example, losing a star pass rusher or shutdown cornerback can weaken a defense’s ability to generate sacks or interceptions. Stay updated on injuries and adjust your strategy accordingly.

11. How do weather conditions affect a defense’s performance?

Weather conditions can impact a defense’s performance, especially in outdoor stadiums. Heavy rain or snow can make it difficult for offenses to execute their game plans, which often leads to more turnovers and lower-scoring games. Consider the weather forecast when evaluating defenses.

12. Should I drop a defense after a poor performance?

One poor performance does not necessarily warrant dropping a defense. Analyze the underlying factors behind the poor performance, such as injuries or facing a strong offense. Give your defense a chance to bounce back before making any hasty decisions.

13. Can a defense’s performance be predicted based on previous seasons’ stats?

While previous seasons’ stats can provide some insight into a defense’s capabilities, it is not always indicative of future performance. Factors such as coaching changes, roster turnover, and changes in offensive schemes can significantly impact a defense’s performance.

14. Can a defense score negative fantasy points?

Yes, defenses can score negative fantasy points if they allow a significant number of points or fail to generate turnovers and sacks. However, it is rare for a defense to consistently score negative points over the course of a season.

15. What should I do if my defense is facing my fantasy team’s quarterback or star players?

In this situation, it is crucial to prioritize your fantasy team’s success over loyalty to a specific defense. Starting your star players or quarterback will likely result in more fantasy points for your team, regardless of the defense you are facing. Keep emotions aside and make the decision that maximizes your chances of winning.

Final Thoughts: Dominating with Defense

In fantasy football, a strong defense can provide a significant advantage over opponents. The top defenses of 2015, such as the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and Kansas City Chiefs, showcased the importance of finding a defense that can consistently generate turnovers, sacks, and limit points allowed. While drafting a defense early is not always recommended, streaming defenses and analyzing matchups on a weekly basis can lead to success. Remember to consider factors such as injuries, weather conditions, and the overall strength of the opposing offense when evaluating defenses. With the right approach, you can dominate the defensive side of the game and increase your chances of fantasy football success.



