

Fantasy Football Week 11 Projections: Analyzing Key Matchups and Players to Watch

As we approach Week 11 of the NFL season, fantasy football managers are gearing up for a crucial stretch in their pursuit of fantasy glory. With only a few weeks remaining until the playoffs, it’s essential to make the right choices when setting your lineups. In this article, we will delve into the Week 11 projections, highlighting key matchups and players to watch. Additionally, we will answer common questions that can help guide your decision-making process. So, let’s dive in and uncover the insights for this exciting week of fantasy football!

6 Interesting Facts about Week 11:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders face off in a highly anticipated divisional matchup. Both teams boast explosive offenses, making this game a potential fantasy goldmine. Expect a high-scoring affair with plenty of opportunities for players on both sides.

2. The New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who have struggled defensively this season. Drew Brees and his talented receiving corps should find success against the Eagles’ secondary, making them attractive fantasy options.

3. The Indianapolis Colts’ defense has been dominant this year, and they face the Green Bay Packers, who have struggled to protect Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks. This matchup could result in multiple sacks and turnovers for the Colts’ defense.

4. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been exceptional on defense, but they face a tough test against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Steelers’ defense remains a strong play, be cautious with your expectations, as the Jaguars have shown flashes of offensive competence.

5. The Los Angeles Rams’ passing attack has been inconsistent this season, but they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have struggled against the pass. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Rams’ receivers, such as Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, to have a breakout performance.

6. The Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Chargers, who have struggled to contain opposing running backs. This bodes well for Bills’ running back Devin Singletary, who could have a productive outing and find the end zone.

13 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Patrick Mahomes against the Raiders?

Yes, Mahomes is a must-start every week, especially in a favorable matchup like this one.

2. Can Miles Sanders have a bounce-back game against the Saints?

While the Saints’ defense is solid, Sanders has the talent and volume to be a productive fantasy option. Start him with confidence.

3. Is Jonathan Taylor a viable fantasy option against the Packers?

Taylor has been inconsistent this season, but with the Packers struggling against the run, he could be in for a solid outing. Consider him a low-end RB2 or flex play.

4. Should I trust the Steelers’ defense against the Jaguars?

Absolutely. The Steelers’ defense has been dominant all season and should have no trouble against the struggling Jaguars’ offense.

5. Will Tom Brady bounce back against the Rams?

Brady has had his ups and downs this season, but the Rams’ pass defense has shown vulnerabilities. Start Brady as a low-end QB1.

6. Can Devin Singletary finally have a breakout game?

Singletary has underperformed this season, but the Chargers’ defense has struggled against the run. Consider Singletary a solid RB2 option for Week 11.

7. Should I start Tua Tagovailoa against the Broncos?

Tagovailoa has shown promise but faces a tough Broncos’ defense. Consider him a low-end QB2 for this week.

8. Will Justin Jefferson continue his impressive rookie campaign against the Cowboys?

The Cowboys’ defense has been porous this season, making Jefferson an excellent start as a WR2.

9. Should I trust the Ravens’ backfield against the Titans?

The Ravens’ backfield has been unpredictable, but Gus Edwards could be a sneaky flex play considering the Titans’ struggles against the run.

10. Can Derrick Henry continue his dominant stretch against the Ravens?

Henry has been unstoppable recently, and while the Ravens’ defense is formidable, he should still be started as a high-end RB1.

11. Is Michael Thomas a risky play against the Eagles?

Thomas has struggled with injuries this season, but against the weak Eagles’ secondary, he should be started as a WR1.

12. Should I start the Cardinals’ defense against the Seahawks?

The Seahawks’ offense is potent, so starting the Cardinals’ defense is a risky proposition. Look for better streaming options this week.

13. Can Keenan Allen exploit the Bills’ defense?

Allen is a target monster and should have opportunities against the Bills’ defense. Start him as a solid WR2.

Final Thoughts:

Week 11 presents several intriguing matchups and players to consider for your fantasy football lineups. Analyzing the projections and understanding the nuances of each game can help you make informed decisions. Remember to trust your instincts and consider the strengths and weaknesses of both teams when setting your lineups. Good luck, and may your fantasy teams thrive in Week 11!



