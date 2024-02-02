[ad_1]

Fantasy Football Week 13 2016: A Guide to Success

Fantasy football is a game that has captured the hearts of millions of sports enthusiasts around the world. As we approach Week 13 of the 2016 season, the stakes are higher than ever, and it’s important to have the right strategies in place to maximize your chances of success. In this article, we will explore some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to fantasy football in Week 13.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Bye Week Blues: In Week 13, four teams (Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams) will be on bye. This means that several key players will be unavailable, so make sure to adjust your lineups accordingly.

2. Weather Matters: Keep an eye on the weather forecast for each game. Inclement weather such as rain or snow can have a significant impact on certain positions, particularly quarterbacks and kickers. Adjust your lineup accordingly if adverse weather conditions are expected.

3. Playoff Push: Week 13 marks the beginning of the fantasy football playoffs for many leagues. It’s crucial to have a strong lineup during this time, as every point matters. Focus on players who have favorable matchups and are in good form to increase your chances of advancing.

4. Waiver Wire Gems: Throughout the season, players emerge as unexpected stars. Keep an eye on the waiver wire for potential breakout players who can provide a much-needed boost to your team. In Week 13, players like Kenneth Dixon (RB, Baltimore Ravens) and Malcolm Mitchell (WR, New England Patriots) are worth considering.

5. The Importance of Research: Stay up-to-date with the latest news, injuries, and depth charts. By staying informed, you can make better decisions when it comes to selecting your lineup. Utilize reliable sources such as NFL team websites, fantasy football podcasts, and reputable fantasy football websites to gather information.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start my star player even if he has a tough matchup?

It depends on the alternatives available to you. If you have a solid backup option with a more favorable matchup, it might be worth considering. However, always keep in mind that star players can often overcome tough matchups and deliver exceptional performances.

2. How important is it to handcuff my running backs?

Handcuffing refers to owning the backup running back to your starting running back. It’s a strategy that can provide insurance against injuries. If you have a star running back, it’s wise to consider handcuffing him with his backup to ensure you don’t suffer a significant drop in production if he gets injured.

3. Can I trust rookie players in the fantasy playoffs?

Rookie players can be risky during the fantasy playoffs, as they may experience a decline in performance due to the length of the season or facing tougher opponents. However, there are exceptions, and some rookies can excel in high-pressure situations. Evaluate each rookie player’s performance, opportunity, and matchup before making a decision.

4. How should I manage my lineup during the playoffs?

During the playoffs, it’s crucial to focus on players who have favorable matchups and are in good form. Pay attention to performance trends and stay updated with the latest news. It’s also essential to have a solid backup plan in case of injuries or underperforming players.

5. Is it worth taking a risk on a player returning from injury?

In Week 13, there might be players returning from injuries who have missed a significant amount of time. While some might be eager to slot them back into their lineups, it’s wise to proceed with caution. Monitor their practice reports and listen to coach statements for indications of their workload and potential limitations before making a decision.

6. How should I approach Thursday night games in Week 13?

Thursday night games can be tricky, as there is less time for preparation and players may be dealing with short rest. It’s important to factor this into your decision-making process. Consider starting players from teams with favorable matchups or those who have consistently performed well on short rest in the past.

7. Should I stream defenses during the playoffs?

Streaming defenses (rotating defenses based on matchups) can be an effective strategy during the playoffs. Look for defenses facing struggling offenses or teams with a high turnover rate. Utilize reliable fantasy football websites to identify the best streaming options for each week.

8. How should I handle my injured players during the playoffs?

Injured players can be a liability during the playoffs, as they may not return to full form or may be limited in their playing time. Consider dropping players with long-term injuries if you have more promising options on the waiver wire. However, if the injured player has a realistic chance of returning soon and contributing, it might be worth holding onto them.

9. Is it worth trading for players during the fantasy playoffs?

Trading during the playoffs can be risky, as it introduces uncertainty and potential disruption to your lineup. However, if you identify a trade that significantly upgrades your team and addresses a weakness, it’s worth considering. Make sure to assess the trade’s impact on your starting lineup and playoff aspirations before proceeding.

10. What should I do if I have secured a playoff spot in Week 13?

If you have secured a playoff spot, congratulations! However, don’t become complacent. Continue to monitor the waiver wire, research matchups, and make adjustments to your lineup if necessary. Additionally, consider targeting players who may have a favorable schedule during the playoffs and evaluate potential roster upgrades.

11. Can I trust players on struggling teams during the fantasy playoffs?

Players on struggling teams can still be valuable fantasy assets, especially if they are relied upon heavily by their teams. While they may face tougher defenses, they often receive a high volume of targets or carries, which can translate into consistent fantasy points. Evaluate each player’s role, opportunity, and individual performance to make an informed decision.

12. Should I prioritize players with favorable playoff schedules?

Having players with favorable playoff schedules can provide a significant advantage. Research the upcoming matchups for your key players and consider making trades or waiver wire additions to strengthen your lineup for the playoffs. However, don’t overlook the immediate needs of your team, as you still need to secure a playoff spot.

13. How do I handle a tiebreaker situation in my league standings?

Tiebreaker rules vary from league to league, so it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with your league’s specific rules. Common tiebreakers include head-to-head record, total points scored, and points against. If you find yourself in a tiebreaker situation, review your league rules and determine how to proceed based on the tiebreaker criteria.

14. How do I handle players who have already been eliminated from playoff contention in real life?

Players on teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention in real life can still be valuable fantasy assets. While their motivation might be lower, they may still perform well individually as they aim to secure personal achievements or showcase their skills for future contracts. Evaluate each player’s recent performance and opportunity before making a decision.

15. How can I best prepare for the fantasy football playoffs?

To prepare for the fantasy football playoffs, continue to research matchups, monitor player news, and stay active on the waiver wire. Analyze your team’s strengths and weaknesses and make necessary adjustments to strengthen your lineup. Additionally, review your league’s playoff schedule, tiebreaker rules, and potential matchups to plan ahead strategically.

Final Thoughts:

As Week 13 of the 2016 fantasy football season approaches, it’s crucial to have a strong game plan in place. Take advantage of the interesting facts and tricks mentioned above, and use them to your advantage. Remember to stay informed, research, and make informed decisions based on player performance, matchups, and opportunity. The fantasy football playoffs are an exciting time, and with the right strategies, you can increase your chances of success. Good luck!

