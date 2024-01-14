

Fantasy Football Week 17 Start Em Sit Em: Making the Right Calls for Championship Week

As the regular season comes to a close, fantasy football managers are gearing up for the most crucial week of the year: Championship Week. It’s time to make those tough decisions and set your lineup for a shot at glory. In this article, we will provide you with expert advice on who to start and who to sit in Fantasy Football Week 17. Additionally, we will present six interesting facts to keep in mind, followed by thirteen common questions and answers. So without further ado, let’s dive in!

Six Interesting Facts:

1. Resting Players: Many NFL teams have already secured their playoff berths or have been eliminated from contention, which means some star players may be rested in Week 17. Keep an eye on injury reports and team announcements to ensure you’re not caught off guard.

2. Motivated Players: Conversely, players on teams fighting for playoff spots or division titles will be highly motivated to perform at their best. Look for those players who have something to play for, as they often deliver outstanding fantasy performances.

3. Weather Conditions: As we approach the end of the year, weather conditions can become a significant factor. Check the forecasts for games with potentially adverse weather, as it may impact your roster decisions.

4. Backup Players: With resting starters in mind, backups who take over starting roles can become valuable options. Keep an eye on injury reports and depth charts to identify these potential hidden gems.

5. Balancing Risk and Reward: Championship Week is not the time to get cute with your lineup. While taking calculated risks can pay off, prioritize steady performers who have consistently produced throughout the season.

6. Streaming Options: If you find yourself in need of a replacement due to injuries or resting players, consider streaming options. Look for players with favorable matchups or those who have shown recent signs of improvement.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start a quarterback who has already secured a playoff spot?

Answer: It depends on the team’s plans for resting starters. If there’s a possibility of limited playing time, consider alternatives. However, if the team has confirmed they will play starters, stick with your quarterback.

2. Is it worth starting a running back on a team that has already secured a playoff spot?

Answer: Similar to quarterbacks, it depends on the team’s plans. If the running back is likely to see reduced touches, consider benching them. However, if they’re expected to play a significant role, start them with confidence.

3. Can I trust wide receivers who have struggled recently?

Answer: While recent struggles are concerning, consider the matchup and the player’s overall season performance. If the matchup is favorable and the player has been consistent, give them another chance.

4. Should I bench star players who have been underperforming lately?

Answer: It’s tempting to bench underperforming stars, but they often have the potential for explosive performances. Unless there are clear warning signs like injuries or diminished roles, stick with your studs.

5. Is it wise to start players facing tough defenses?

Answer: Tough defenses can limit a player’s production, but top-tier talents can still find success. Monitor the player’s recent performances against strong defenses and evaluate their consistency before making a decision.

6. Should I prioritize players on teams with something to play for?

Answer: Yes, players on motivated teams often deliver exceptional performances. Look for players who have a shot at the playoffs or are fighting for division titles, as they’re more likely to excel.

7. Can I start rookie players in Championship Week?

Answer: Rookies who have consistently performed well throughout the season can be trusted in Championship Week. However, if they’ve been inconsistent or trending downward, it might be safer to look for alternatives.

8. Should I target players on teams with high-scoring offenses?

Answer: Players on high-scoring offenses have more opportunities for fantasy points. However, keep in mind that blowout games can lead to reduced playing time for starters, so be cautious.

9. Can I rely on players who have been heavily involved in their team’s passing game?

Answer: Players heavily involved in the passing game often provide a safe floor and higher upside. Look for consistent targets and receptions when making your decision.

10. Should I start a player coming off an injury?

Answer: It depends on the player’s health status and the team’s plans for their workload. If they’re expected to be limited or eased back into action, consider benching them. However, if they’re declared fully healthy, they’re worth starting.

11. Can I trust players in timeshare situations?

Answer: Timeshare situations can be risky, but some players still manage to produce consistently. Evaluate the player’s recent performances and monitor their workload distribution before making a decision.

12. Should I start a player solely based on their favorable matchup?

Answer: Favorable matchups are enticing, but don’t solely rely on them. Consider the player’s overall season performance and consistency before making your decision.

13. Can I trust kickers and defenses to deliver in Championship Week?

Answer: Kickers and defenses can be unpredictable, but look for units with favorable matchups and a track record of consistent performance. Consider recent performances and the team’s general defensive capabilities.

Final Thoughts:

As Championship Week approaches, it’s crucial to make informed decisions based on the latest information available. Stay vigilant with injury reports, team announcements, and weather conditions. Prioritize steady performers, but also consider motivated players and backups stepping into starting roles. Take calculated risks but avoid getting too cute with your lineup. Good luck, and may your fantasy football season end with a triumphant victory!





