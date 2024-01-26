

Fantasy Football Week 7 Matchups: Exciting Games and Potential Game-Changers

With the NFL season in full swing, fantasy football managers are gearing up for another exciting week of matchups. Week 7 presents a plethora of intriguing games that may have a significant impact on fantasy rosters. In this article, we will delve into six interesting facts about the upcoming matchups, answer 13 common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on the week ahead.

Six Interesting Facts:

1. The Battle of the Undefeateds: One of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 7 is the clash between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams boast a perfect record so far this season, making this an intriguing game for fantasy managers. Expect high-scoring potential and plenty of opportunities for fantasy points.

2. Revenge Game Alert: The Detroit Lions will face off against the Atlanta Falcons, providing an opportunity for Lions’ running back, Adrian Peterson, to seek revenge against his former team. Revenge games often bring out the best in players, making Peterson an interesting fantasy option this week.

3. Rookie Sensations Collide: Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will take on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in a battle of the young quarterbacks. This matchup has the potential for a high-scoring affair, with both Burrow and Mayfield looking to showcase their skills. Fantasy managers with these players on their roster should be excited for this contest.

4. The Return of Cam Newton: After being sidelined due to COVID-19, Cam Newton is set to make his return for the New England Patriots against the San Francisco 49ers. Newton’s dual-threat ability provides fantasy managers with a potential game-changer, as he can contribute both through the air and on the ground.

5. Aerial Showdown in Arizona: The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will face off in a divisional showdown that promises to be a high-scoring affair. With star quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray leading their respective teams, fantasy managers can expect a plethora of passing yards, touchdowns, and explosive plays.

6. Battle of the NFC East: While the NFC East has struggled this season, the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team provides fantasy managers with potential value. Both teams possess talented offensive players who could shine in this divisional clash, making for an intriguing fantasy opportunity.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Ryan Tannehill against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tough defense?

While the Steelers have a formidable defense, Tannehill has been consistent and productive this season. Considering his ability to score through the air and on the ground, he remains a viable fantasy option.

2. Is it time to bench Julio Jones due to his injury concerns?

Jones has battled injuries this season, but when healthy, he is still a top-tier wide receiver. Monitor his injury status and consider starting him if he is active for the game.

3. Will DeAndre Hopkins continue his dominant run against the Seattle Seahawks?

Hopkins has been a force to reckon with this season. With his exceptional talent and chemistry with Kyler Murray, he is a must-start player, even against a tough Seahawks defense.

4. Should I trust Joe Mixon as my RB1 against the Cleveland Browns?

Mixon has had an up-and-down season, but the Browns’ defense has shown vulnerabilities against the run. Given Mixon’s volume and potential for a breakout game, he should be in your starting lineup.

5. Can Andy Dalton provide fantasy value as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback?

While Dalton may not replicate Dak Prescott’s production, he has a talented group of receivers to work with. In favorable matchups, Dalton can be a serviceable fantasy option.

6. Should I start Antonio Brown in his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Brown’s return to the NFL is surrounded by uncertainty. Monitor his involvement in the offense and how he gels with Tom Brady before considering him as a starter.

7. Is it time to drop Odell Beckham Jr. from my fantasy roster?

Beckham Jr. has been inconsistent this season, but his talent and big-play ability make him worth holding onto. However, if viable options are available on the waiver wire, don’t hesitate to make a move.

8. Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire bounce back after a quiet Week 6?

Edwards-Helaire had a relatively slow game in Week 6, but he remains the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs. Expect him to bounce back against a vulnerable Denver Broncos defense.

9. Should I start Matthew Stafford against the Atlanta Falcons’ struggling defense?

Stafford has a favorable matchup against the Falcons, who have struggled defensively this season. With a talented receiving corps, Stafford has the potential for a big game.

10. Is it worth starting Jerick McKinnon with the return of Raheem Mostert?

McKinnon’s fantasy value will likely decrease with Mostert’s return. Consider benching him or monitoring his usage before making a decision.

11. Will the return of Michael Thomas boost the New Orleans Saints’ offense?

Thomas’ return will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the Saints’ offense. Start him confidently as he has proven to be one of the league’s top wide receivers.

12. Should I start Justin Herbert as my QB1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Herbert has been impressive since taking over as the Chargers’ starting quarterback. Against a struggling Jaguars defense, he has the potential for a breakout performance.

13. Is it time to give up on Clyde Edwards-Helaire after his recent struggles?

Despite a few underwhelming performances, Edwards-Helaire is still the lead back for a high-powered Chiefs offense. Patience is key, and he is worth holding onto unless better options are available.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy Football Week 7 is lined up to be an exciting and pivotal week for fantasy managers. The matchups present intriguing storylines, revenge games, and potential game-changers that could make or break rosters. As always, staying informed about injuries, matchups, and player performances is crucial in making successful start/sit decisions. Good luck to all fantasy managers in Week 7, and may your teams thrive and secure those much-needed victories.



