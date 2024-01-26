

Fantasy Football Week 7 Projections: What to Expect

As we enter Week 7 of the NFL season, fantasy football managers are eager to make crucial decisions for their lineups. With injuries, bye weeks, and underperforming players, it’s important to stay informed about the projections for this week’s matchups. In this article, we will analyze the key players to watch, provide six interesting facts, answer 13 common questions, and share some final thoughts to guide you through this week’s fantasy football journey.

Key Players to Watch in Week 7:

1. Patrick Mahomes (QB – Kansas City Chiefs): Mahomes has been on fire this season and faces a favorable matchup against a struggling Tennessee Titans defense. Expect him to put up big numbers and continue his dominance.

2. Dalvin Cook (RB – Minnesota Vikings): Cook has been a force to be reckoned with and faces a weak Detroit Lions run defense. He’s projected to have a monster game and should be an automatic start in all lineups.

3. Tyreek Hill (WR – Kansas City Chiefs): Hill is coming off an explosive performance and has the potential to torch the Titans’ secondary. He’s a reliable WR1 option this week.

4. Travis Kelce (TE – Kansas City Chiefs): Kelce has been a consistent target for Mahomes and should have a field day against the Titans’ defense. Expect him to find the end zone and put up solid fantasy points.

5. Justin Herbert (QB – Los Angeles Chargers): Herbert has been impressive in his rookie season and faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has struggled against the pass. He’s a solid streaming option this week.

6. James Robinson (RB – Jacksonville Jaguars): Robinson has been a bright spot for the Jaguars and should have a favorable matchup against the Chargers’ defense. He’s a solid RB2 with potential for a big game.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been dominant this season, allowing the fewest points per game in the league. Expect them to continue their dominance against the Tennessee Titans this week.

2. Tom Brady has a history of performing well after a bye week, making him an interesting start against the Las Vegas Raiders. Look for him to bounce back from a disappointing performance in Week 6.

3. The Arizona Cardinals’ offense has been explosive this season, and Kyler Murray is projected to have another big game against the Seattle Seahawks’ weak pass defense. This could be a high-scoring affair.

4. Antonio Gibson has emerged as the lead back for the Washington Football Team and is facing a Dallas Cowboys defense that has struggled against the run. He’s a solid RB2 option this week.

5. The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers have been plagued by injuries, but Travis Fulgham has stepped up as a reliable target for Carson Wentz. He’s a sneaky flex play against the New York Giants.

6. The San Francisco 49ers’ backfield has been hit hard by injuries, but JaMycal Hasty could be a valuable waiver wire pickup. He’s projected to have a solid outing against the New England Patriots.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Aaron Rodgers against the Houston Texans?

– Yes, Rodgers is coming off a strong performance and faces a vulnerable Texans defense. He’s a solid QB1 option this week.

2. Is Joe Mixon a safe start against the Cleveland Browns?

– Mixon has been inconsistent this season, but the Browns’ run defense has struggled. He’s a risky RB2 option with potential for a big game.

3. Can I trust Odell Beckham Jr. against the Cincinnati Bengals?

– Beckham Jr. has been disappointing this season, but the Bengals’ secondary is vulnerable. He’s a risky WR2 option with potential for a breakout game.

4. Is it time to bench Lamar Jackson?

– While Jackson hasn’t lived up to his MVP season, he still has a high ceiling. It’s best to keep him in your lineup as his rushing ability gives him a solid floor.

5. Should I start Antonio Brown in his first game back?

– Brown’s return is uncertain, and it may take time for him to establish chemistry with Tom Brady. It’s best to wait and see how he performs before starting him.

6. Is Mike Davis still a must-start with Christian McCaffrey returning?

– With McCaffrey returning, Davis’ workload will decrease. He’s still worth starting as a flex option, but temper your expectations.

7. Can I trust the New York Jets’ offense in fantasy?

– The Jets’ offense has been abysmal this season and should be avoided in fantasy. Look for better options on the waiver wire.

8. Should I start Michael Thomas in his first game back from injury?

– Thomas is a top-tier talent, but it’s wise to wait and see how he performs after his injury. Start him with caution and monitor his usage.

9. Is it time to drop Zach Ertz?

– Ertz has been a disappointment this season, and with Dallas Goedert returning, his value takes a hit. It may be worth exploring other tight end options.

10. Can I trust the Buffalo Bills’ backfield in fantasy?

– The Bills’ backfield has been a committee, making it difficult to rely on any one player. It’s best to avoid this situation and look for more stable options.

11. Should I start Allen Robinson against the Los Angeles Rams’ tough defense?

– Robinson is a talented receiver, but the Rams’ defense has been stingy against wide receivers. Lower your expectations, but he’s still worth starting as a WR2.

12. Can I trust the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running backs?

– The Buccaneers’ backfield has been unpredictable, with Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette sharing touches. It’s best to avoid this situation and look for more reliable options.

13. Should I start T.J. Hockenson against the Atlanta Falcons?

– Hockenson has been a reliable target for Matthew Stafford and faces a Falcons defense that struggles against tight ends. He’s a solid TE1 option this week.

Final Thoughts:

Week 7 presents various intriguing matchups and opportunities for fantasy football managers. It’s crucial to analyze each player’s projections, matchup, and recent performance before making lineup decisions. Keep an eye on injuries, especially those impacting running backs and wide receivers, as they can significantly impact fantasy production. Lastly, always trust your instincts and make informed decisions based on the available information. Good luck in Week 7!



