

Fantasy Football: Who Should I Draft?

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for sports fans around the world. It allows individuals to create their own dream team by drafting players from various NFL teams and competing against friends, colleagues, or other enthusiasts. However, with countless players to choose from, it can be challenging to determine who to draft for your team. In this article, we will explore some interesting facts about fantasy football drafting, answer common questions, and provide some final thoughts to help you make the best decisions for your team.

Six Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football Drafting:

1. The Quarterback Conundrum: Quarterbacks are often the first players to be drafted due to their high scoring potential. However, it’s important to note that in recent years, there has been a shift towards prioritizing running backs and wide receivers early in the draft. This is because the league has become more pass-heavy, leading to a larger pool of consistent quarterbacks available in later rounds.

2. Beware of Injuries: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and they can significantly impact fantasy teams. When drafting players, it’s crucial to consider their injury history and assess the risk involved. Opting for a slightly less talented player with a clean injury record may be a safer choice in the long run.

3. The Flex Position: Most fantasy leagues include a flex position, which allows owners to start either a running back, wide receiver, or tight end. This versatile spot can offer flexibility during the draft and allow for strategic decisions based on the available pool of players.

4. Bye Weeks: Each team in the NFL has a scheduled bye week, during which they do not play a game. When drafting players, it is essential to consider their bye weeks to ensure a balanced roster. Having multiple key players on bye during the same week can severely impact your team’s performance.

5. Rookie Impact: Rookies can be a wildcard in fantasy football. While some rookies burst onto the scene and make an immediate impact, others may take time to adjust to the professional level. It’s essential to do thorough research on rookies and consider their potential role within their respective teams before drafting them.

6. Draft Strategy: Having a well-defined draft strategy is crucial for success in fantasy football. Whether you choose to prioritize running backs early or focus on acquiring elite wide receivers, having a plan can help guide your decisions throughout the draft process.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When should I draft a quarterback?

The optimal time to draft a quarterback largely depends on your league’s scoring system and draft strategy. In standard leagues, quarterbacks are often drafted in the middle to later rounds. However, in leagues that award more points for passing touchdowns or have a larger emphasis on quarterbacks, they may be drafted earlier.

2. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in the early rounds?

This decision largely depends on personal preference and the available pool of players. Running backs generally have a higher scarcity value and tend to score more points, making them a popular choice in the early rounds. However, if elite wide receivers are available, they can also be a valuable addition to your team.

3. How important is strength of schedule when drafting players?

Strength of schedule can provide insights into how challenging a player’s matchups will be throughout the season. While it shouldn’t be the sole determining factor, it can be a useful tool when deciding between players of similar skill levels.

4. Is it wise to draft players from the same team?

Drafting players from the same team can be beneficial if that team has a potent offense. However, it also carries the risk of relying too heavily on one team’s performance. It’s crucial to strike a balance and diversify your roster with players from different teams.

5. Should I draft a kicker and defense early?

Kickers and defenses are typically drafted in the later rounds, as their scoring potential is more predictable and consistent. It’s generally more beneficial to use early picks on high-impact skill positions.

6. How much should I consider a player’s age when drafting?

Player age can be a factor to consider, especially with positions that typically have shorter careers, such as running backs. While younger players may offer more long-term value, experienced veterans can still be productive in the short term. Balance is key when assessing age in the drafting process.

7. Should I draft injured players with high potential?

Drafting injured players with high potential can be a risky gamble. While they may offer significant rewards if they recover fully, there is always the possibility of setbacks or extended recovery periods. Weigh the risk versus reward carefully before making a decision.

8. How important is depth in fantasy football?

Depth is crucial in fantasy football, as injuries, bye weeks, and underperforming players can affect your team’s performance. Having a solid bench and backup options can help mitigate these challenges throughout the season.

9. Is it wise to follow expert rankings during the draft?

Expert rankings can serve as a useful guide during the draft, especially if you’re new to fantasy football. However, it’s important to adapt and make independent decisions based on your own research and instincts.

10. How much should I value consistency versus upside when drafting?

The balance between consistency and upside largely depends on your risk tolerance. Players with higher consistency may offer a safer floor, while players with higher upside may have a higher ceiling but also more variability in their performance. Finding the right balance based on your draft strategy is key.

11. Are handcuffs important in fantasy football?

Handcuffs refer to backup players who would step in if the starting player were to get injured. Depending on the player’s injury history and role, handcuffs can be important insurance policies. However, not all players require handcuffs, so assess the situation on a case-by-case basis.

12. Should I draft based on last year’s performance?

While last year’s performance can provide insights into a player’s abilities, it is not the sole indicator of future success. Factors such as coaching changes, team dynamics, and injuries can impact a player’s performance from one season to the next. Consider a player’s entire body of work and potential for growth.

13. How can I gain an advantage during the draft?

Research, preparation, and staying up to date with the latest news are key to gaining an advantage during the draft. Stay informed about injuries, depth chart changes, and any other relevant information that may impact a player’s value.

In Conclusion:

Fantasy football drafting can be an exciting and challenging endeavor. By considering these interesting facts, answering common questions, and conducting thorough research, you can make informed decisions and build a winning team. Remember, drafting is just the first step, and managing your team throughout the season will also play a crucial role in your success. Good luck, and may your fantasy football dreams come true!



