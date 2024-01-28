

Fantasy Football: Who to Start Week 2

As fantasy football managers gear up for Week 2 of the NFL season, the most pressing question on their minds is, “Who should I start?” Making the right lineup decisions can be the difference between victory and defeat, so it’s crucial to analyze matchups, player performances, and other factors. In this article, we will provide insights and recommendations on who to start in Week 2, along with interesting facts, common questions, and their answers. Let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts:

1. Lamar Jackson, the dynamic Baltimore Ravens quarterback, became the first player in NFL history to record five touchdown passes in a season opener twice. He displayed tremendous fantasy potential and should be a top pick for Week 2.

2. Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, had an outstanding performance in Week 1, scoring two touchdowns and accumulating 130 receiving yards. Expect him to continue his dominance against a vulnerable secondary.

3. Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans running back, torched the Arizona Cardinals defense for 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. He is a must-start player and could replicate his success against a weaker Seattle Seahawks defense.

4. Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, had a phenomenal Week 1 outing, catching eight passes for 178 yards and a touchdown. With his connection to quarterback Russell Wilson, Lockett is a reliable fantasy option.

5. Antonio Gibson, the Washington Football Team running back, had a slow start in Week 1, but he showcased his versatility by leading his team in receptions. Expect him to bounce back and make an impact against the New York Giants.

6. Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, threw for over 400 yards in Week 1, demonstrating his ability to rack up fantasy points. In a highly anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Prescott is poised for another strong performance.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start a rookie quarterback like Trevor Lawrence or Mac Jones in Week 2?

It’s generally advisable to temper expectations for rookie quarterbacks. While they may have potential, it’s safer to start more established players until they prove themselves consistently.

2. Is it wise to bench a star player who had a disappointing Week 1?

It depends on the circumstances. If the player faced a challenging matchup or dealt with unforeseen circumstances, it might be worth giving them another chance. However, if their struggles were indicative of larger issues, it’s wise to explore other options.

3. Should I start a player who is facing a tough defensive matchup?

While it’s important to consider the matchup, a truly elite player can still excel against a tough defense. Evaluate their previous performances against similar opponents and gauge their track record before making a decision.

4. Should I start a player returning from injury?

It depends on the player and the severity of their injury. If they have been cleared to play and had sufficient time to recover, they may be worth starting. However, monitor their practice reports and listen to expert advice to make an informed decision.

5. How much weight should I give to a player’s performance in Week 1?

While Week 1 performance can provide valuable insights, it shouldn’t be the sole determining factor. Consider the player’s track record, the matchup, and any extenuating circumstances before making a decision.

6. Should I prioritize players who have favorable matchups?

Favorable matchups can certainly increase a player’s fantasy value. However, don’t overlook the importance of consistent performance and talent. Balance both factors when making your lineup decisions.

7. Is it advisable to start players from the same team?

Starting players from the same team can be beneficial if they have a strong connection and the offense is productive. However, it’s essential to be mindful of bye weeks and potential risks if the team has a poor performance.

8. Should I trust a player who had a breakout game in Week 1?

Breakout performances can be exciting, but it’s crucial to assess whether it was an anomaly or a sign of consistent success. Consider their track record, the opponent, and any other relevant factors before making a decision.

9. How do I choose between two solid options for a starting position?

In such situations, evaluate their matchups, recent performances, and any injury concerns. It can also be helpful to consult expert rankings and projections to make an informed decision.

10. Should I start a player coming off a short week due to a Monday night game?

While a short week can be physically demanding, it doesn’t automatically mean a player will perform poorly. Assess their performance history in similar situations and evaluate the matchup before making a decision.

11. How much should I rely on preseason performances?

Preseason performances can provide insights into a player’s form and potential role within their team. However, remember that preseason games often involve limited playing time and different game plans, so take these performances with a grain of salt.

12. Should I prioritize players with high projected points?

Projected points can serve as a guideline, but they are not infallible. Consider other factors such as matchups, injuries, and recent performances to make a well-rounded decision.

13. How important is it to monitor injury reports and practice participation?

Monitoring injury reports and practice participation is crucial to gauge a player’s availability and potential limitations. Stay updated with reliable sources and adjust your lineup accordingly.

Final Thoughts:

Week 2 of the fantasy football season presents both opportunities and challenges for managers. By analyzing matchups, player performances, and other relevant factors, you can make informed decisions on who to start. Remember to consider interesting facts, ask the right questions, and adapt your lineup based on expert advice. Good luck, and may your fantasy team thrive in Week 2!



