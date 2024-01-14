

Fastest Way To Get A Lightsaber In Kotor 2: A Guide for Aspiring Jedi

In the iconic Star Wars role-playing game Knights of the Old Republic 2 (KOTOR 2), players embark on an epic journey as the last Jedi Exile, seeking to rebuild the Jedi Order while battling against the dark forces of the Sith. One of the most coveted and powerful weapons in the game is the lightsaber. In this article, we will explore the fastest way to obtain a lightsaber in KOTOR 2, along with six interesting facts about lightsabers in the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players may have, providing answers to enhance their gaming experience.

Fastest Way to Obtain a Lightsaber in KOTOR 2:

1. Choose the Jedi Guardian Class: Selecting the Jedi Guardian class during character creation will grant you proficiency in lightsabers right from the beginning, making it the fastest route to acquiring a lightsaber.

2. Influence Visas Marr: During your journey, you will encounter the Miraluka Sith assassin, Visas Marr. By successfully influencing her towards the light side, she will join your party and gift you her lightsaber.

3. Complete the Telos Jedi Academy Quest: When you arrive on Telos, you can complete the Jedi Academy quest, which unlocks the ability to construct your own lightsaber using the workbench located in the academy.

4. Find Looted Lightsabers: Throughout the game, you will come across enemies wielding lightsabers. Defeating them offers a chance to acquire their lightsabers as loot, providing an alternate way to obtain one.

5. Purchase a Lightsaber: As you progress, you will encounter various vendors who sell lightsabers. Accumulate credits by completing quests and selling items to afford the purchase.

6. Craft a Lightsaber Crystal: By utilizing the workbench, you can combine a lightsaber hilt with a lightsaber crystal to create a personalized lightsaber. Crystals can be found as loot or purchased from vendors.

Interesting Facts About Lightsabers in KOTOR 2:

1. Dual-Bladed Lightsabers: In KOTOR 2, players can wield dual-bladed lightsabers, similar to Darth Maul’s weapon in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. This unique feature allows for devastating attacks against multiple enemies.

2. Upgrading Lightsabers: The workbench offers the ability to upgrade lightsabers with various components, including color crystals, power crystals, and lens enhancements. Experiment with different combinations to maximize your lightsaber’s effectiveness.

3. Prestige Classes: As you progress, you can choose from three prestige classes: Jedi Weapon Master, Jedi Watchman, or Sith Marauder. Each class offers unique lightsaber abilities and enhancements to further augment your combat prowess.

4. The Influence System: KOTOR 2 introduced the influence system, enabling players to influence their companions’ alignment and decisions. By carefully managing this system, you can unlock new abilities and even change your companions’ alignment towards the light or dark side.

5. Unique Lightsaber Colors: Besides the traditional blue and green lightsaber colors, KOTOR 2 introduces a wide array of unique colors, such as yellow, orange, violet, and silver. These colors can be found as loot or purchased from vendors, allowing players to personalize their lightsaber.

6. Modifying Lightsaber Forms: Lightsaber combat in KOTOR 2 incorporates different forms, each with its strengths and weaknesses. As you level up, you can invest skill points to specialize in specific forms, enhancing your lightsaber combat style.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I use a lightsaber from the beginning of the game?

No, you will need to progress through the storyline to obtain a lightsaber.

2. Can I customize the appearance of my lightsaber?

Yes, by using the workbench, you can modify your lightsaber’s color, crystal, and other components.

3. Can I use two lightsabers simultaneously?

Yes, by choosing the dual-wielding feat and acquiring two lightsabers, you can utilize dual-wield attacks.

4. Can I switch between single and double-bladed lightsabers?

Yes, you can switch between single and double-bladed lightsabers at any time by equipping the desired weapon.

5. Can I change the color of my lightsaber crystal?

Yes, you can use different color crystals to change the color of your lightsaber blade.

6. Can non-Jedi characters use lightsabers?

No, only characters with Jedi classes can use lightsabers.

7. Are lightsabers the most powerful weapons in the game?

Yes, lightsabers are considered the most powerful melee weapons in KOTOR 2.

8. Can I sell or trade my lightsaber?

No, lightsabers are considered unique quest items and cannot be sold or traded.

9. Can I find lightsabers as random loot?

Yes, defeating enemies wielding lightsabers offers a chance to loot them.

10. Can I construct multiple lightsabers?

Yes, you can construct multiple lightsabers using the workbench.

11. Can I change the color of my lightsaber after constructing it?

Yes, you can change the color of your lightsaber by replacing the crystal in the workbench.

12. Can I increase the damage of my lightsaber?

Yes, by upgrading your lightsaber at the workbench, you can enhance its damage output.

13. Can I use lightsabers as non-Jedi classes?

No, only Jedi classes can equip and use lightsabers.

14. Can I use Force powers in conjunction with lightsabers?

Yes, Force powers can be used alongside lightsaber combat to augment your combat abilities.

15. Can I use lightsabers in the game’s PvP mode?

No, KOTOR 2 does not feature a player-versus-player mode.

In conclusion, acquiring a lightsaber in KOTOR 2 is an exciting milestone for any aspiring Jedi. By following the fastest methods outlined in this guide, players can wield this iconic weapon of the Star Wars universe and take on the Sith with style. With interesting facts and answers to common questions, we hope this article enhances your KOTOR 2 experience and allows you to master the art of lightsaber combat. May the Force be with you!





