

Final Fantasy 15: Best Way to Get AP Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Final Fantasy 15 is an immersive and expansive game that offers players a vast open world to explore and countless quests to undertake. One of the key aspects of the game is the ability to earn Ability Points (AP), which can be used to enhance your characters’ skills and abilities. In this article, we will discuss the best ways to earn AP, along with six interesting facts about the game.

Best Way to Get AP

1. Complete Side Quests: Side quests often offer AP as a reward for completion. These quests can range from simple fetch quests to more complex tasks, but they are a great way to earn AP while exploring the world of Eos.

2. Hunt Monsters: Hunting down and defeating powerful monsters not only provides a thrilling challenge but also grants AP. The more challenging the monster, the higher the AP reward.

3. Participate in Combat: Engaging in battles and defeating enemies will naturally earn you AP. Be sure to vary your attacks and use different abilities to maximize the AP gained from each encounter.

4. Use Exploration Abilities: Certain abilities, such as the “Chocobo” or “Fishing” skills, offer AP rewards for engaging in those activities. Take advantage of these abilities while exploring the game world to earn AP passively.

5. Ascension Skill Tree: Invest AP into the Ascension skill tree, which offers various abilities that increase AP gain. Focus on unlocking these abilities early on to maximize your AP earnings throughout the game.

6. Rest at Campsites or Lodgings: Resting at a campsite or lodging not only restores your party’s HP and MP but also grants an AP bonus. Make it a habit to rest regularly to accumulate extra AP.

Interesting Facts about Final Fantasy 15

1. Longest Development Cycle: Final Fantasy 15 holds the record for the longest development cycle in the series’ history, taking a staggering ten years to complete. The game was initially announced as Final Fantasy Versus XIII in 2006 but underwent significant changes before its release as Final Fantasy 15 in 2016.

2. Real-Time Battle System: Unlike its predecessors, Final Fantasy 15 features a real-time battle system, providing a more action-oriented gameplay experience. This change was well-received by fans and critics alike, giving the game a fresh and dynamic feel.

3. Open World Exploration: Final Fantasy 15 offers a vast open world for players to explore, filled with diverse landscapes, cities, and dungeons. This departure from linear gameplay allowed players to have more freedom and immersion in the game’s world.

4. Collaboration with Audi: Final Fantasy 15 collaborated with Audi to create a custom-designed car, the Regalia Type-F, which players can drive in the game. This unique partnership added an element of realism and luxury to the gaming experience.

5. Multiple Spin-Offs: Final Fantasy 15 has spawned various spin-off projects, including an anime series called “Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV” and a full-length CGI movie named “Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.” These additional media offerings provided further context and backstory to the game’s world and characters.

6. Crossover Events: Final Fantasy 15 has had crossover events with other popular franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed and Terra Wars. These events allowed players to experience unique quests and acquire exclusive items from these collaborations.

Common Questions about Final Fantasy 15

1. Can I earn AP by simply leveling up?

Unfortunately, no. AP can only be earned through specific actions like completing quests, hunting monsters, and engaging in combat.

2. Are there any shortcuts to earning AP quickly?

While there are no shortcuts, focusing on completing side quests, hunting monsters, and using exploration abilities can help you earn AP at a faster pace.

3. How important is AP in the game?

AP is crucial as it allows you to unlock new abilities, enhance your characters’ skills, and strengthen your party overall.

4. Can I transfer my AP to other characters?

No, AP is character-specific and cannot be transferred between party members.

5. Can I respec my AP allocation?

Yes, you can reset and reallocate your AP by using a specific item called “The Armiger Unleashed.”

6. What happens if I don’t rest at a campsite or lodging?

If you don’t rest, you won’t receive the AP bonus and your party’s HP and MP won’t be restored.

7. Are there any AP farming methods?

Not specifically, but focusing on activities that reward AP, such as side quests and hunting monsters, will naturally lead to higher AP gains.

8. Can I earn AP during the game’s tutorial phase?

No, the tutorial phase does not offer AP rewards.

9. Can I earn AP by winning battles in the in-game arena?

No, battles won in the in-game arena do not earn AP.

10. Are there any AP-boosting accessories?

Yes, there are accessories that provide an AP boost, such as the “Moogle Charm” and the “Blitzer’s Fanfare.”

11. Can I earn AP through the game’s multiplayer mode?

No, AP can only be earned in the single-player mode of Final Fantasy 15.

12. Is there a maximum limit to how much AP I can earn?

No, there is no maximum limit to the amount of AP you can earn in the game.

13. Can I earn AP by using magic spells?

No, using magic spells does not directly earn you AP. However, participating in battles where you use magic spells can still grant AP.

14. Can I earn AP by fishing?

Yes, the Fishing ability offers AP rewards for catching fish.

15. How many AP points does it take to unlock all abilities?

Unlocking all abilities in the Ascension skill tree would require a significant amount of AP, far beyond the reach of a single playthrough.

Final Fantasy 15 offers a captivating adventure with a vast world to explore and numerous ways to earn AP. By following the best methods mentioned above and keeping these interesting facts and common questions in mind, you can enhance your gameplay experience and build formidable characters in the realm of Final Fantasy 15.





