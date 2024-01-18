Fire Emblem Sacred Stones Ross Pirate Or Fighter



Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones is a tactical role-playing game developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo. Released in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance, it quickly became a fan favorite in the Fire Emblem series. One of the characters that players can recruit is Ross, a young warrior-in-training who can choose to become either a Pirate or a Fighter. In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of each class and provide six interesting facts about Ross. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players may have about Ross and his class choices.

Ross, the son of Garcia, is a determined and ambitious character who seeks to become a great warrior like his father. As players progress through the game, they have the opportunity to promote Ross to either a Pirate or a Fighter. Let’s examine the advantages and disadvantages of each class.

1. Pirate:

Choosing the Pirate class allows Ross to gain access to the Ocean Seal item, which promotes him to the Berserker class later in the game. Pirates have higher base speed and skill compared to Fighters, making them more adept at landing critical hits. They also have the ability to walk on water, which can be useful in certain maps. However, Pirates have lower strength and defense compared to Fighters.

2. Fighter:

Opting for the Fighter class allows Ross to promote into either a Warrior or a Hero later in the game. Fighters have higher base strength and defense, making them excellent front-line fighters. Their high strength allows them to deal significant damage to enemies. However, Fighters have lower speed and skill compared to Pirates, which makes them more prone to being hit and missing attacks.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts about Ross:

1. Ross is the only character in Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones who can become a Pirate. This unique class choice sets him apart from other characters.

2. Ross has a personal skill called “Journeyman,” which increases his experience gain by 50%. This skill helps him level up faster and become stronger more quickly than other units.

3. Ross has a strong support relationship with Garcia, his father. This support conversation provides insight into their relationship and backstory, making it worth exploring.

4. In his Pirate class, Ross gains access to the “Desperation” skill, which allows him to perform an additional attack before an enemy counterattacks. This skill can be a game-changer in certain situations.

5. Ross has a strong growth rate in both strength and speed, making him a formidable physical attacker. With proper training, he can become a powerhouse on the battlefield.

6. Ross’s character arc involves him realizing the importance of balance in his pursuit of strength. His growth as a character is reflected in his stat growths and class choices.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Ross and his class choices:

1. Can Ross change his class at any time?

No, once Ross promotes to either a Pirate or a Fighter, his class is permanent.

2. Which class should I choose for Ross?

It depends on your playstyle. If you prefer a more agile unit with higher critical hit rates, choose the Pirate class. If you prefer a tanky unit with higher strength and defense, go for the Fighter class.

3. Can Ross promote into multiple classes?

No, once Ross promotes, he can only access the classes available for that specific promotion.

4. What are the promotion options for Pirates and Fighters?

Pirates can promote to Berserkers, while Fighters can promote to either Warriors or Heroes.

5. Can Ross use any weapon type?

Yes, both Pirates and Fighters can use a variety of weapons, including axes, swords, and bows, depending on their promoted class.

6. How does Ross compare to other units in the game?

Ross has great potential as a physical attacker, but his growth rate is slightly lower than some other characters. However, with proper training and support, he can become a valuable asset to your team.

7. Can Ross support with any other characters?

Yes, Ross has support conversations with several other characters, including Ewan, Franz, and Amelia, among others.

8. What are some recommended support pairings for Ross?

Pairing Ross with Garcia, his father, can provide bonuses to both characters’ stats. Additionally, supporting Ross with Ewan, a fellow trainee, can enhance their growth rates.

9. Can Ross use magic?

No, Ross is primarily a physical unit and cannot use any magical attacks.

10. Can Ross promote multiple times?

No, once Ross promotes to his respective class, he cannot promote further.

11. How can I train Ross effectively?

Ross benefits from early game experience, so try to deploy him in battles early on. Additionally, giving him kills and providing him with strong weapons will help him level up faster.

12. Can Ross use any special skills?

Yes, Ross has access to the “Journeyman” skill, which increases his experience gain by 50%.

13. Can Ross use any mounted units?

No, Ross cannot ride mounted units. He is restricted to infantry classes.

14. Can Ross use ranged weapons?

Yes, both Pirates and Fighters can use bows, allowing Ross to attack enemies from a distance.

15. Is Ross a good unit overall?

Ross has great potential and can become a powerful unit with proper investment and training. While he may not be the most exceptional unit in the game, his unique class choices and growth rates make him an interesting character to develop.

In conclusion, Ross’s choice between becoming a Pirate or a Fighter in Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones provides players with different playstyle options. Whether you prefer a nimble critical hitter or a sturdy physical attacker, Ross can excel in either class with the right training and support. With his unique abilities and growth potential, Ross is a character worth considering in any playthrough of the game.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.