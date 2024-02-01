

Fish Smithson Kansas NFL Draft Profile: A Rising Star in the Making

Introduction:

As the NFL Draft season approaches, football enthusiasts eagerly analyze the potential of college players transitioning into the professional league. One such player who has caught the attention of scouts and fans alike is Fish Smithson, a talented safety from the University of Kansas. In this article, we will delve into Smithson’s draft profile, highlighting his strengths and weaknesses, along with interesting facts and tricks. Additionally, we will answer some common questions surrounding his potential in the NFL. Let’s dive into Fish Smithson’s journey and what makes him a rising star in the making.

Fish Smithson’s Early Career:

1. Fish Smithson was born on January 29, 1994, in Baltimore, Maryland. His passion for football emerged at an early age, as he dreamed of playing in the NFL one day.

2. Smithson attended Mount Hebron High School in Ellicott City, Maryland, where he excelled on both offense and defense. He earned numerous accolades, including being named the Howard County Player of the Year.

3. Despite being heavily recruited by several prominent college programs, Smithson chose the University of Kansas. He believed that Kansas would provide him with the best opportunity to showcase his skills and develop as a player.

4. Smithson faced initial struggles in his freshman year at Kansas, but he quickly adapted to the collegiate level. By his sophomore year, he became a key contributor to the Jayhawks’ defense, showcasing his versatility and football IQ.

5. In his senior year, Smithson was named a team captain and led the Jayhawks’ defense with 93 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 4 pass breakups. His outstanding performance earned him recognition as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Strengths and Weaknesses:

Strengths:

1. Instinctive Player: Smithson has a natural ability to read plays and anticipate the opponent’s next move. His football IQ allows him to position himself strategically and make impactful plays.

2. Tackling: Smithson is an exceptional tackler, displaying great technique and form. He rarely misses tackles and can deliver powerful hits that disrupt opposing offenses.

3. Coverage Skills: His quickness and agility enable him to excel in coverage, be it man-to-man or zone defense. Smithson’s ability to stay with receivers and break up passes makes him a valuable asset.

4. Leadership: Smithson’s experience as a team captain at Kansas has helped him develop strong leadership skills. He leads by example both on and off the field, earning respect from his teammates.

5. Work Ethic: Known for his relentless work ethic, Smithson is committed to improving his game. He possesses a strong desire to succeed and is willing to put in the necessary effort to reach his full potential.

Weaknesses:

1. Size: Smithson’s height (5’11”) is considered below average for a safety in the NFL. This may create challenges when defending against taller receivers or tight ends.

2. Speed: While Smithson has decent speed, he lacks elite-level quickness, which could be a disadvantage when covering faster wide receivers.

3. Play Recognition: Although Smithson has shown great instincts, he can occasionally struggle with recognizing complex offensive schemes. This may lead to misreads and leaving openings for opponents.

4. Ball Skills: While Smithson has displayed solid ball skills throughout his college career, his interception numbers are not as impressive as some other safeties in the draft. Improving his ability to create turnovers could enhance his draft stock.

5. Run Support: While Smithson is a sound tackler, he sometimes struggles in run support, particularly when facing bigger and more physical running backs. Adding strength could help him become a more dominant force against the run.

Common Questions about Fish Smithson’s NFL Potential:

1. Will Smithson’s lack of size be a hindrance in the NFL?

Despite his below-average height, Smithson compensates with his football IQ, athleticism, and exceptional tackling ability. While size may be a factor, it does not define a player’s overall potential.

2. Can Smithson improve his interception numbers in the NFL?

Yes, interceptions are often a combination of skill, opportunity, and scheme fit. Given Smithson’s ball skills and instincts, he has the potential to develop into a playmaker in the NFL.

3. How does Smithson compare to other safeties in the draft?

While each safety brings unique strengths and weaknesses, Smithson’s instincts, tackling ability, and leadership qualities set him apart. He may not be the flashiest prospect, but his reliability and football IQ make him an attractive option.

4. Which NFL teams could benefit from drafting Smithson?

Several teams could benefit from Smithson’s skill set, including those in need of a reliable tackler and a disciplined safety. Teams such as the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets may be interested in his services.

5. Can Smithson contribute on special teams as well?

Absolutely! Smithson’s speed, tackling ability, and work ethic make him an ideal candidate for special teams. He could contribute as a gunner on punt coverage or as a kickoff return blocker.

6. How has Smithson’s leadership impacted the Kansas Jayhawks’ defense?

Smithson’s leadership was crucial in guiding the Jayhawks’ defense. His ability to communicate effectively and rally his teammates fostered a cohesive unit, raising the performance of the entire team.

7. What improvements can Smithson make to his game at the next level?

Smithson’s focus should be on improving his play recognition and awareness of offensive schemes. With enhanced understanding, he can react quicker and make more impactful plays.

8. How does Smithson handle adversity on the field?

Smithson has shown resilience and mental toughness throughout his career. He remains composed in pressure situations and uses his football IQ to make the best possible decisions.

9. What are Smithson’s aspirations in the NFL?

Smithson’s ultimate goal is to become a reliable and respected safety in the NFL. He strives to contribute to his team’s success and leave a lasting legacy through his on-field performance and leadership.

10. How does Smithson approach the game mentally?

Smithson is known for his meticulous preparation and film study. He seeks to gain a deep understanding of his opponents’ tendencies, enabling him to react quickly and make game-changing plays.

11. Does Smithson have any injury concerns?

Smithson has maintained a relatively clean injury history throughout his college career. However, due to the physical nature of the sport, injuries are always a possibility for any player.

12. What sets Smithson apart from other safeties in terms of his tackling ability?

Smithson’s exceptional tackling technique, combined with his willingness to throw his body into plays, makes him a standout in this aspect. He rarely misses tackles and consistently brings down opponents.

13. How has Smithson’s college experience prepared him for the NFL?

Smithson’s time at the University of Kansas has groomed him to be a versatile and adaptable player. Facing various challenges and playing against talented opponents has prepared him for the rigors of the NFL.

14. Can Smithson be a leader in an NFL locker room?

Smithson’s experience as a team captain at Kansas has undoubtedly developed his leadership skills. His work ethic, dedication, and ability to inspire teammates make him a strong candidate for a leadership role.

15. What are some NFL players Smithson models his game after?

Smithson has expressed admiration for safeties like Tyrann Mathieu and Earl Thomas. He appreciates their versatility, playmaking ability, and leadership qualities, which align with his own aspirations.

Final Thoughts:

Fish Smithson’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming an NFL prospect is a testament to his perseverance and commitment to the game of football. While he may not possess the ideal physical attributes, his football IQ, tackling prowess, and leadership qualities make him an intriguing prospect for teams in need of a reliable safety. With the right coaching and opportunity, Smithson has the potential to make a significant impact at the professional level. As the NFL Draft approaches, all eyes will be on Fish Smithson, a rising star in the making.



