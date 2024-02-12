

Fun Winter Songs For Elementary School: 9 Song Examples and Interesting Details

As the winter season approaches, it’s the perfect time to introduce some fun and festive songs to your elementary school students. Music can bring joy and excitement to the classroom, and these winter songs are sure to get the whole class singing and dancing. In this article, we will explore nine delightful winter songs for elementary school students, along with interesting details about each song.

1. “Frosty the Snowman” (1950) – This classic winter song tells the story of a magical snowman who comes to life. Its catchy melody and cheerful lyrics make it a favorite among children of all ages. The song was first recorded by Gene Autry and has since been covered by numerous artists.

2. “Jingle Bells” (1857) – Originally written for Thanksgiving, “Jingle Bells” has become synonymous with the holiday season. Its joyful tune and easy-to-remember lyrics make it a perfect choice for elementary school students. Did you know that “Jingle Bells” was the first song to be broadcast from space? Astronauts on the Gemini 6 mission played a prank by playing the song on a harmonica and sleigh bells.

3. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” (1945) – This timeless winter song depicts a cozy scene by the fireplace and encourages us to enjoy the winter weather. Written by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne, the song has been covered by countless artists over the years, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

4. “Winter Wonderland” (1934) – With its dreamy lyrics and beautiful melody, “Winter Wonderland” captures the magic of a snowy winter day. Fun fact: This song was written by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith during a heatwave in July, as they tried to imagine a cooler and more picturesque setting.

5. “The Snow Miser/Heat Miser Song” from “The Year Without a Santa Claus” (1974) – This catchy tune from the beloved Christmas special has become a favorite among children. The song features two characters, Snow Miser and Heat Miser, who sing about their contrasting preferences for cold and warm weather. It’s a fun song that allows students to explore the different aspects of winter.

6. “Winter, Winter, Cold and Snowy” (2024) – A modern addition to the winter song repertoire, this catchy tune celebrates the joy of winter activities. Written specifically for elementary school students, this song encourages children to embrace the winter season and all the fun it brings, such as building snowmen and sledding down hills.

7. “Up on the Housetop” (1864) – This cheerful Christmas song tells the story of Santa Claus and his reindeer landing on the rooftop to deliver presents. Written by Benjamin Hanby, it has become a staple in holiday playlists. Fun fact: The song was originally titled “Santa Claus” but was later changed to “Up on the Housetop” to avoid confusion with another popular Christmas song.

8. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994) – Although this song has become a modern Christmas classic, it can also be enjoyed during the winter season. Written by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a lively and heartwarming song that captures the excitement and anticipation of the holiday season.

9. “Winter Song” (2008) – This beautiful ballad, sung by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson, tells a story of love and longing during the winter months. With its emotive lyrics and enchanting melody, “Winter Song” is a perfect choice for older elementary school students who appreciate more introspective songs.

Now that we have explored nine delightful winter songs, let’s move on to some common questions that may arise when teaching these songs to elementary school students.

1. Why is winter a special season for songs?

Winter is a special season for songs because it is associated with festive holidays, cozy indoor activities, and the beauty of snowfall.

2. Can you suggest some actions or movements to accompany these songs?

Certainly! For “Frosty the Snowman,” students can pretend to build a snowman and mime his actions. For “Jingle Bells,” they can create their own jingle bell instruments and shake them along with the song. Encourage creativity and movement!

3. How can I incorporate these songs into a winter-themed classroom performance?

You can divide the class into groups and assign each group a different song to perform. They can create their own choreography or actions to go along with the song and present their performance to the rest of the class or even to the whole school.

4. Are there any other winter-themed activities that can complement these songs?

Absolutely! You can organize a winter-themed art project where students create their own winter scenes or snowflake designs. Additionally, you can plan a winter-themed storytime where students can share their favorite winter tales.

5. Are there any educational benefits to teaching these songs?

Yes, teaching these songs can enhance students’ language skills, improve their memory and listening abilities, and promote creativity and self-expression.

6. Are there any contemporary winter songs that are popular among elementary school students?

Yes, “Winter, Winter, Cold and Snowy” is a contemporary winter song that has gained popularity among elementary school students. It celebrates the joy of winter activities and encourages children to embrace the season.

7. Can these songs be adapted for different grade levels?

Absolutely! These songs can be adapted to suit different grade levels by adjusting the complexity of actions, adding harmonies or additional verses, or incorporating additional instruments.

8. How can I make learning these songs more interactive and engaging for students?

You can include interactive elements such as hand clapping, stomping, or call-and-response sections in the songs. You can also encourage students to come up with their own creative additions to the songs.

9. Can these songs be performed as a whole-school winter concert?

Certainly! You can organize a winter concert where the whole school performs these songs together. It can be a fantastic opportunity for students of different grades to collaborate and showcase their talents.

10. Are there any other winter songs that are suitable for elementary school students?

Yes! Some other winter songs that are suitable for elementary school students include “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Deck the Halls.”

11. How can I encourage shy or hesitant students to participate in singing these songs?

Create a supportive and inclusive environment by praising students’ efforts and providing opportunities for solo or small group performances. Encourage them to practice at home and build their confidence gradually.

12. Can these songs be incorporated into other subjects like science or math?

Certainly! You can incorporate these songs into science lessons by exploring the properties of snow or discussing the changes that occur during winter. In math, you can use these songs to teach counting, patterns, or even fractions.

13. Are there any winter songs in different languages that can be introduced to students?

Yes! Depending on the diversity of your classroom, you can introduce winter songs in different languages. For example, “Feliz Navidad” is a popular winter song in Spanish, and “Petit Papa Noël” is a well-known French winter song.

14. How can I make these songs more inclusive for students from various cultural backgrounds?

You can encourage students to share their own winter traditions and songs from their cultural backgrounds. This can help create a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

15. Can I find instrumental versions of these songs for students to play along with?

Yes! Instrumental versions of these songs are widely available online. You can provide students with the sheet music or karaoke versions so they can play along with the songs using their own instruments.

16. Can I create a winter-themed playlist with these songs for students to listen to outside of the classroom?

Absolutely! Creating a winter-themed playlist on platforms like Spotify or Apple Music allows students to enjoy these songs at home and get into the festive spirit.

17. Can I encourage students to write their own winter songs?

Definitely! Encourage students to write their own winter songs by providing them with writing prompts or allowing them to express their own experiences and emotions during the winter season.

In conclusion, these nine fun winter songs are perfect for elementary school students. From the classics like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Jingle Bells” to contemporary favorites like “Winter, Winter, Cold and Snowy,” these songs will bring joy and excitement to the classroom. By incorporating these songs into your lessons, you can enhance students’ language skills, promote creativity, and create a festive atmosphere. So, gather your students and let the winter songs fill the air with happiness and cheer in the year 2024!

Final Thoughts

Winter songs have the power to bring warmth and joy to the cold winter months. They create a sense of togetherness and celebrate the beauty of the season. By introducing these songs to elementary school students, we can instill a love for music and foster a festive spirit within the classroom. Whether it’s singing along to classics like “Frosty the Snowman” or embracing modern winter tunes, these songs will undoubtedly create lasting memories for students. So, let the music play and let the winter magic unfold in the year 2024!



