Funny Random Way To Choose Draft Order For My Fantasy Football Draft



Funny Random Ways to Choose Draft Order for My Fantasy Football Draft

Fantasy football season is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to determine the draft order for your league. While some leagues opt for a traditional random selection process, why not inject some humor and excitement into the mix? Here are some funny and random ways to determine the draft order for your fantasy football draft, ensuring an entertaining start to the season.

1. Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament:

Host a mini-rock, paper, scissors tournament among league members to determine the order. Each member competes against another until only one victor remains. Not only is it a lighthearted way to choose the order, but it also adds a competitive element to the pre-draft festivities.

2. NFL Trivia Challenge:

Test your league members’ knowledge of the NFL with a trivia challenge. Create a set of questions focusing on various aspects of the league, such as team history, famous players, or memorable moments. The order of answering correctly determines the draft order, with the quickest thinkers getting a better selection spot.

3. Beer Pong Tourney:

Combine your love for fantasy football and beer pong by hosting a tournament to decide the draft order. League members can pair up and compete in an epic beer pong battle. The team that emerges victorious gets to select their draft position, while the rest fall in line based on their final standing in the tournament.

4. Mario Kart Showdown:

Bring out your old Nintendo consoles and organize a Mario Kart tournament. Each league member can choose a character, and the rankings in each race determine the draft order. This lighthearted and nostalgic approach guarantees plenty of laughter and friendly competition.

5. Fantasy Football Olympics:

Create a mini Olympic-style event by setting up various physical challenges, such as a mini obstacle course, target shooting, or even a paper football field goal competition. Each league member’s performance in these challenges determines their draft position, adding a fun twist to the draft order selection process.

6. Celebrity Look-Alike Contest:

Have each league member submit a photo of themselves and a celebrity they resemble. During the draft order selection, display the photos side by side and let the rest of the league vote on the resemblance. The member with the most votes gets to select their draft position first, with the others following suit based on the number of votes received.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can we combine multiple methods to determine the draft order?

Absolutely! Feel free to mix and match different methods to create a unique and exciting draft order selection process.

2. What if someone doesn’t want to participate in the chosen method?

While it’s best if everyone participates, it’s essential to respect each member’s preferences. You can offer an alternative method or come up with a compromise to ensure everyone is included.

3. Are there any consequences for losing the draft order selection?

It’s entirely up to your league’s rules and traditions. You can assign a small penalty, such as buying a round of drinks or performing a funny dare during the draft.

4. Can we use these methods for other fantasy sports drafts?

Absolutely! These funny and random ways to determine the draft order can be applied to any fantasy sports league.

5. What if there’s a tie in a particular method?

If there’s a tie, you can either have a tiebreaker event specific to that method or use another random method to determine the order between the tied members.

6. How often should we change the draft order selection method?

Changing the method each year keeps things fresh and exciting. It also ensures that no one gets too comfortable with a particular process, making each draft unique and memorable.

7. Can we involve non-league members in the draft order selection process?

Involving non-league members can add an extra layer of fun and impartiality to the process. Consider inviting friends or family members to join the festivities.

8. Is there a limit to the number of league members for these methods?

Not at all! These methods can be adapted to accommodate any number of league members, from small groups to larger leagues.

9. Can we create our own unique draft order selection method?

Absolutely! Get creative and customize a method that suits your league’s personality and interests.

10. Should the draft order selection process be held separately from the actual draft?

It’s best to hold the draft order selection process as a separate event. This allows everyone to focus on the draft itself and ensures that the selection process receives the attention and excitement it deserves.

11. Are there any advantages to choosing a later draft position?

Some members prefer choosing later in the draft order, as it allows them to strategize based on the initial selections made by others. However, personal preferences may vary.

12. Can we use these methods for offline drafts only?

These methods can be adapted to both online and offline drafts. For online drafts, you can use video conferencing tools to host the selection process virtually.

13. What if someone is unable to attend the draft order selection event?

If a league member can’t attend the selection event, you can assign someone to act as their representative or find an alternative method to determine their draft position fairly.

Final Thoughts:

Choosing the draft order for your fantasy football league doesn’t have to be a mundane task. By incorporating funny and random methods, you can ensure an entertaining and memorable start to the season. Whether through trivia challenges, Mario Kart showdowns, or beer pong tournaments, these methods add a lighthearted and competitive spirit to your league, setting the stage for an exciting fantasy football experience. So gather your league members, get creative, and let the games begin!



