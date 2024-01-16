

G Pro X Superlight Vs Viper V2 Pro: A Battle of Lightweight Gaming Mice

When it comes to competitive gaming, every fraction of a second counts. Gamers are constantly on the lookout for gear that can give them the edge they need to outperform their opponents. In recent years, lightweight gaming mice have gained immense popularity due to their ability to provide swift and precise movements. Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Razer Viper V2 Pro are two such gaming mice that have caught the attention of gamers worldwide. Let’s dive into a comparison of these two mice, along with six interesting facts about each.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight:

1. Weighing a mere 63 grams, the G Pro X Superlight is one of the lightest wireless gaming mice available in the market. Its ultra-lightweight design allows for effortless gliding and quick movements during intense gaming sessions.

2. The mouse features Logitech’s HERO 25K sensor, which offers exceptional accuracy and responsiveness. With a DPI range of 100 to 25,600, gamers can customize their sensitivity settings according to their preference.

3. The G Pro X Superlight boasts an incredible battery life of up to 70 hours on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions without the need for frequent recharging.

4. It is equipped with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, providing a lag-free and ultra-fast connection. With a 1ms report rate, gamers can enjoy seamless gameplay without any input delay.

5. The mouse features a highly durable and lightweight polymer shell, which not only contributes to its lightweight design but also enhances its longevity.

6. The G Pro X Superlight comes with customizable buttons, allowing gamers to program macros and assign shortcuts for improved efficiency during gameplay.

Razer Viper V2 Pro:

1. Weighing in at 74 grams, the Viper V2 Pro is another lightweight gaming mouse that offers exceptional performance. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, making it suitable for long gaming sessions.

2. The mouse features Razer’s Focus+ optical sensor, which provides a resolution accuracy of 20,000 DPI. This high DPI range allows for precise tracking and improved accuracy, giving gamers an advantage in competitive gaming.

3. The Viper V2 Pro offers a customizable Chroma RGB lighting system, allowing users to personalize their mouse with a spectrum of vibrant colors and effects.

4. With Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless technology, the mouse delivers an ultra-fast and stable connection, minimizing latency and ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

5. The Viper V2 Pro comes with eight programmable buttons, allowing gamers to assign macros and customize their gameplay experience according to their preferences.

6. It features an ambidextrous design, making it suitable for both left-handed and right-handed gamers.

Now that we have compared the key features of both mice, let’s address some common questions that gamers often have:

1. Is the G Pro X Superlight suitable for both palm and claw grip styles?

Yes, the G Pro X Superlight’s ergonomic design makes it suitable for both palm and claw grip styles.

2. Does the Viper V2 Pro have onboard memory to save customized settings?

Yes, the Viper V2 Pro has onboard memory, allowing users to save their customized settings directly on the mouse.

3. Can the G Pro X Superlight be used wired as well?

No, the G Pro X Superlight is solely a wireless mouse and cannot be used in wired mode.

4. Does the Viper V2 Pro have adjustable liftoff distance?

Yes, the Viper V2 Pro allows users to adjust the liftoff distance according to their preference.

5. What type of switches are used in the G Pro X Superlight?

The G Pro X Superlight uses Logitech’s mechanical switches for enhanced durability and responsiveness.

6. Does the Viper V2 Pro support charging while in use?

Yes, the Viper V2 Pro supports charging while in use, thanks to its HyperSpeed wireless technology.

7. Can the G Pro X Superlight be used with a charging dock?

Yes, Logitech offers a separate charging dock for the G Pro X Superlight, which provides convenient wireless charging.

8. Does the Viper V2 Pro have adjustable weight options?

No, the Viper V2 Pro does not have adjustable weight options and comes with a fixed weight of 74 grams.

9. Does the G Pro X Superlight have customizable scroll wheel resistance?

No, the G Pro X Superlight does not have customizable scroll wheel resistance.

10. Is the Viper V2 Pro compatible with both Windows and macOS?

Yes, the Viper V2 Pro is compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems.

11. Can the G Pro X Superlight be used with a charging cable?

Yes, the G Pro X Superlight can be used with a charging cable, which also allows for simultaneous charging and usage.

12. Does the Viper V2 Pro have adjustable DPI buttons?

Yes, the Viper V2 Pro has two buttons located beneath the scroll wheel for on-the-fly DPI adjustments.

13. Does the G Pro X Superlight have customizable RGB lighting?

No, the G Pro X Superlight does not have customizable RGB lighting and features a simple LED indicator instead.

14. Is the Viper V2 Pro suitable for both gaming and everyday use?

Yes, the Viper V2 Pro’s ergonomic design and versatility make it suitable for both gaming and everyday use.

15. Does the G Pro X Superlight come with additional accessories?

Yes, the G Pro X Superlight comes with an additional set of mouse feet for future replacements.

In conclusion, both the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Razer Viper V2 Pro are exceptional lightweight gaming mice, each with its unique features and advantages. Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to personal preference and specific gaming requirements. Whether you opt for the G Pro X Superlight or the Viper V2 Pro, rest assured that you’ll have a top-notch gaming mouse that can elevate your gaming experience to new heights.





