

Games Like Horizon Forbidden West: A Guide to Similar Titles

Introduction:

Horizon Forbidden West is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games, set to be released in early 2022. The highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, this game takes players on an epic journey in a post-apocalyptic world filled with stunning landscapes and awe-inspiring creatures. As fans eagerly await the release of Horizon Forbidden West, it’s only natural to wonder if there are any other games out there that offer a similar experience. In this article, we will explore some exciting games that share similarities with Horizon Forbidden West, along with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – This critically acclaimed game, developed by CD Projekt Red, offers an expansive open-world experience similar to Horizon Forbidden West. It features a rich storyline, immersive gameplay, and breathtaking visuals. Players assume the role of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, as they embark on a quest-filled adventure.

2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft’s latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series, Valhalla, offers a massive open-world Viking saga that shares similarities with Horizon Forbidden West. Players explore a beautifully recreated medieval England, engage in epic battles, and uncover a captivating narrative.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2 – Developed by Rockstar Games, this Western-themed open-world game offers a vast and immersive world to explore. With its stunning graphics, engaging storyline, and richly detailed environments, Red Dead Redemption 2 provides a similar level of immersion as Horizon Forbidden West.

4. Monster Hunter: World – This action role-playing game developed by Capcom allows players to become monster hunters in an expansive and visually stunning world. With its unique ecosystem and challenging battles against massive creatures, Monster Hunter: World provides an exhilarating experience similar to Horizon Forbidden West.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo’s critically acclaimed game offers a vast open-world filled with exploration, puzzles, and thrilling combat. With its stunning visuals and immersive gameplay, Breath of the Wild shares similarities with Horizon Forbidden West in terms of open-world adventure and breathtaking landscapes.

6. Ghost of Tsushima – Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima is set in feudal Japan and offers a visually stunning open-world experience. Players assume the role of a samurai as they traverse the island of Tsushima, engaging in intense combat and navigating a captivating storyline.

7. Far Cry 6 – While not released yet at the time of writing, Far Cry 6 promises to deliver an open-world experience filled with action and adventure. Set in a fictional Caribbean island ruled by a ruthless dictator, players will explore a visually stunning landscape and engage in thrilling combat against the regime.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Is Horizon Forbidden West a multiplayer game?

No, Horizon Forbidden West is a single-player game that focuses on a narrative-driven experience.

2. Will Horizon Forbidden West be available on PC?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West is set to be released on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as on PC.

3. Can I play Horizon Forbidden West without playing Horizon Zero Dawn?

While playing Horizon Zero Dawn can enhance your understanding of the game’s universe, Horizon Forbidden West can still be enjoyed as a standalone experience.

4. How long will it take to complete Horizon Forbidden West?

The game’s completion time can vary depending on the player’s playstyle and exploration choices. On average, it is estimated to take around 30-40 hours to complete the main story.

5. Are there multiple difficulty levels in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West offers multiple difficulty levels, allowing players to customize their gameplay experience according to their skill level and preferences.

6. Will there be additional downloadable content (DLC) for Horizon Forbidden West?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. However, it is not uncommon for games of this scale to receive post-release content updates.

7. Can I ride and tame creatures in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, just like in Horizon Zero Dawn, players will have the ability to ride and tame certain creatures in Horizon Forbidden West.

8. Does Horizon Forbidden West have a photo mode?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West will include a photo mode that allows players to capture and share stunning in-game moments.

9. Are there any underwater exploration elements in Horizon Forbidden West?

Yes, Horizon Forbidden West introduces underwater exploration elements, allowing players to discover hidden treasures and secrets beneath the surface.

10. Can I customize my character’s appearance in Horizon Forbidden West?

While there may be some limited customization options for the protagonist’s appearance, the primary focus of the game is on the narrative and gameplay rather than character customization.

11. Are there any multiplayer elements in the game?

No, Horizon Forbidden West is solely a single-player game, and there are no multiplayer features or modes included.

12. Will Horizon Forbidden West feature the same robotic creature types as Horizon Zero Dawn?

Horizon Forbidden West will introduce new robotic creatures alongside some returning favorites from the previous game, offering a fresh and expanded bestiary.

13. Can I make choices that affect the game’s outcome in Horizon Forbidden West?

While Horizon Forbidden West is primarily a narrative-driven game, it is yet to be confirmed if player choices will have significant consequences on the overall story.

14. What are the different editions available for Horizon Forbidden West?

At the time of writing, the standard edition and the collector’s edition of Horizon Forbidden West have been announced. More editions may be revealed closer to the game’s release.

15. Is there any multiplayer co-op mode in Horizon Forbidden West?

No, Horizon Forbidden West does not include a multiplayer co-op mode. The focus is on the single-player experience.

16. Can I transfer my progress from Horizon Zero Dawn to Horizon Forbidden West?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the ability to transfer progress from Horizon Zero Dawn to Horizon Forbidden West. It is best to wait for official announcements closer to the game’s release for more information.

Final Thoughts:

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Horizon Forbidden West, it’s exciting to explore other games that offer similar experiences. From the immersive open-worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the breathtaking landscapes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there are plenty of games to satisfy the craving for adventure and exploration. Whether you prefer battling massive creatures in Monster Hunter: World or embarking on a samurai journey in Ghost of Tsushima, these games provide captivating narratives and stunning visuals that will keep players engaged for hours on end. While nothing can truly replace the experience of playing Horizon Forbidden West, these games offer fantastic alternatives to satisfy your gaming appetite.



