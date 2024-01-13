

Games to Play When You Start a YouTube Channel and 5 Interesting Facts

Starting a YouTube channel is an exciting venture, but it can be challenging to decide what type of content to create, especially when there are countless options available. One popular choice is gaming, as it allows you to combine your passion for video games with content creation. If you’re considering starting a gaming channel, here are some games that could be a great fit for your YouTube debut, along with 5 interesting facts about the gaming industry.

Games to Play When You Start a YouTube Channel:

1. Minecraft: With its endless possibilities, Minecraft provides a sandbox environment that allows for creativity, exploration, and building. You can showcase your architectural skills, create intricate worlds, or even challenge yourself with survival mode. Minecraft has a dedicated fan base, making it an excellent game to start your YouTube journey.

2. Fortnite: This battle royale game has taken the gaming world by storm, attracting millions of players worldwide. Its fast-paced action, unique building mechanics, and regular updates make it an engaging choice for content creators. Whether you’re showcasing your survival skills or creating entertaining moments, Fortnite can captivate your audience.

3. Among Us: This social deduction game exploded in popularity in 2020 and continues to be a hit. With its simple gameplay and deception mechanics, Among Us offers endless opportunities for entertaining content. Playing with friends or subscribers can create hilarious moments and engaging storytelling.

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons: This life simulation game allows you to create your dream island, interact with charming anthropomorphic animals, and enjoy a relaxing experience. From designing your house to participating in seasonal events, Animal Crossing offers a peaceful and visually appealing atmosphere for your YouTube audience.

5. Rocket League: Combining soccer with rocket-powered cars, Rocket League is a competitive and thrilling game to showcase your skills. Whether you’re scoring incredible goals or pulling off impressive aerial maneuvers, this game offers exciting moments that are bound to entertain your viewers.

5 Interesting Facts about the Gaming Industry:

1. The gaming industry is now larger than the movie and music industries combined, with annual revenue exceeding $159 billion. This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of video games across different platforms.

2. The average age of a gamer is 35 years old, debunking the stereotype that gaming is only for kids. With a wide variety of games catering to different interests, age groups, and skill levels, there’s something for everyone in the gaming world.

3. Esports, or competitive gaming, has become a significant phenomenon, with professional players competing for millions of dollars in prize money. Tournaments like The International (Dota 2) and League of Legends World Championship draw massive audiences and have created careers for professional gamers.

4. The video game industry has a significant impact on the economy, providing job opportunities for developers, designers, marketers, and content creators. It has become a thriving sector that continues to grow and innovate.

5. Gaming has social and educational benefits. Many games promote teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity. Additionally, video games can serve as a form of escapism, providing entertainment and relaxation for players.

Common Questions about Starting a YouTube Gaming Channel:

1. How do I choose the right game for my YouTube channel?

It’s essential to choose a game you enjoy and are passionate about. Your enthusiasm will shine through in your content, making it more enjoyable for your viewers.

2. Do I need expensive equipment to start a gaming channel?

While high-quality equipment can enhance your content, it’s not a necessity when starting. Focus on creating engaging videos with what you have, and invest in better equipment as your channel grows.

3. How often should I upload videos to my gaming channel?

Consistency is key. Upload videos regularly, whether it’s daily, weekly, or bi-weekly, to keep your audience engaged and coming back for more.

4. Should I focus on live streaming or pre-recorded videos?

Both live streaming and pre-recorded videos have their advantages. Experiment with both formats to see what resonates best with your audience.

5. How can I grow my gaming channel’s audience?

Engage with your viewers by responding to comments, collaborating with other YouTubers, and promoting your content on social media platforms. Consistency and quality content are crucial for attracting and retaining subscribers.

6. Is it necessary to have a facecam in my gaming videos?

Including a facecam is a personal preference. It can enhance viewer connection and reactions, but it’s not mandatory. Focus on creating engaging and entertaining content regardless of whether you decide to use a facecam.

7. How can I stand out in a saturated gaming niche on YouTube?

Find a unique angle or niche within the gaming world, showcase your personality, and provide value to your audience. Differentiate yourself by offering a fresh perspective or focusing on specific game genres or aspects.

8. Is it possible to monetize my gaming channel?

Yes, once your channel meets the eligibility criteria, you can monetize your videos through YouTube’s Partner Program, brand sponsorships, merchandise sales, and other revenue streams.

9. How long does it take to grow a successful gaming channel?

There’s no set timeline for success. It depends on various factors such as the quality of your content, consistency, audience engagement, and luck. It’s important to stay committed and patient throughout the journey.

10. Should I focus on SEO (search engine optimization) for my gaming videos?

SEO can significantly impact the discoverability of your videos. Optimize your titles, descriptions, and tags with relevant keywords to improve your chances of appearing in search results.

11. How can I engage with my audience and build a community around my channel?

Respond to comments, ask for viewer feedback, interact on social media platforms, and consider creating a Discord server or fan community to foster a sense of belonging and connection.

12. Can I use copyrighted music in my gaming videos?

Using copyrighted music without permission can lead to copyright strikes or demonetization. Utilize royalty-free music or licensed tracks to avoid any legal issues.

13. Is it necessary to have a gaming setup or gaming PC to start a gaming channel?

While a dedicated gaming setup can enhance your experience and content creation, it’s not a requirement. Start with what you have, and gradually invest in better equipment as your channel grows.

14. How can I overcome the fear of being judged or criticized?

Remember that constructive criticism can help you improve, and not everyone will enjoy your content, which is normal. Focus on the positive feedback and the joy of creating content you love.

Starting a YouTube gaming channel can be a thrilling and rewarding experience. By choosing the right games, staying consistent, and engaging with your audience, you can create an entertaining and successful channel. Embrace the ever-evolving gaming industry, and enjoy the journey of content creation on YouTube.





