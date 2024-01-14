

Go Big Show Hair Hanging Act: What Happened?

The Go Big Show is an American talent competition series that features unique and extreme acts from around the world. One of the most talked-about acts from the first season was the hair hanging act performed by The Flying Cortes, a daredevil duo known for their death-defying stunts. However, during their performance, something unexpected happened that left both the audience and the judges in shock.

The Flying Cortes, consisting of husband and wife duo Karla and Nelson Cortes, amazed everyone with their hair hanging act in the Go Big Show. Hair hanging is an ancient circus act that involves suspending a performer by their hair alone. It requires immense strength, skill, and trust between the performer and their rigging team. The act is not for the faint-hearted, and it is incredibly dangerous if not executed properly.

During their performance on the Go Big Show, Karla Cortes was suspended by her hair high above the stage. The act started smoothly, with Karla showcasing her incredible strength and flexibility. However, as the act progressed, one of the rigging points gave way, causing Karla to fall from the air. The audience gasped, and the judges were visibly shocked by the unexpected turn of events. Fortunately, Karla landed safely on a safety mat, and she was able to walk away from the incident with minor injuries.

This incident served as a reminder of the risks involved in performing such extreme acts. It also highlighted the importance of safety precautions and thorough rigging inspections before each performance. Despite the accident, Karla and Nelson Cortes received praise for their bravery and determination. The judges commended them for their professionalism and for continuing the act despite the mishap.

Unique Facts about the Hair Hanging Act:

1. Ancient Origins: Hair hanging is believed to have originated in China over 2,000 years ago. It was initially performed by female warriors as a show of strength and agility.

2. Extreme Strength: Hair hanging requires incredible upper body strength. Performers train rigorously to condition their hair, scalp, and neck muscles to withstand the weight of their bodies.

3. Elaborate Rigging: A hair hanging act involves a complex rigging system that distributes the weight evenly across multiple anchor points. Each point is carefully inspected before every performance to ensure the safety of the performer.

4. Guinness World Records: The Guinness World Record for the heaviest weight lifted by hair hanging is 563.8 kg (1,243 lb 1.6 oz). The record was set by Chinese performer Wei Shengchu in 2014.

5. Cultural Significance: Hair hanging is not only an extreme act but also holds cultural significance in certain communities. It is seen as a symbol of strength, beauty, and empowerment.

Common Questions about the Go Big Show Hair Hanging Act:

1. Was Karla Cortes seriously injured during the hair hanging act mishap?

Fortunately, Karla Cortes only sustained minor injuries and was able to walk away from the incident.

2. Did the hair hanging act continue after the mishap?

No, the hair hanging act was immediately stopped for safety reasons after the rigging point gave way.

3. How did the judges react to the accident?

The judges were visibly shocked by the unexpected turn of events but commended Karla and Nelson Cortes for their professionalism and bravery.

4. Is hair hanging a common act in the circus industry?

Hair hanging is considered an extreme act and is not commonly performed in traditional circus shows. However, it has gained popularity in recent years as a unique and jaw-dropping spectacle.

5. Did the accident affect The Flying Cortes’ chances of winning the Go Big Show?

The accident did not affect their chances of winning as the judges evaluated their performance based on their overall talent and not just the mishap.

6. Has there been any similar accident in the history of hair hanging acts?

Accidents in hair hanging acts are rare but not unheard of. Safety precautions and regular rigging inspections are crucial to prevent mishaps.

7. Are there any other extreme acts performed on the Go Big Show?

Yes, the Go Big Show features a wide range of extreme acts, including fire stunts, extreme archery, monster truck driving, and more.

8. How long does it take to train for a hair hanging act?

Training for a hair hanging act can take months or even years, depending on the performer’s existing strength and flexibility.

9. Are there any age restrictions for hair hanging performers?

Age restrictions may vary depending on the country or organization hosting the event. However, hair hanging is generally considered an adult act due to its physical demands.

10. Has anyone ever died performing a hair hanging act?

While accidents can happen, there have been no reported deaths during hair hanging acts in recent history.

11. What safety measures are in place during a hair hanging act?

Safety measures include thorough rigging inspections, multiple anchor points, safety mats or nets, and the presence of trained spotters.

12. Can anyone attempt a hair hanging act?

Hair hanging acts require exceptional strength, flexibility, and training. It is not recommended for amateurs or individuals without proper training.

13. How long does a typical hair hanging act last?

The duration of a hair hanging act can range from a few minutes to around 10 minutes, depending on the performer’s endurance and the complexity of the act.

14. Have The Flying Cortes continued performing hair hanging acts after the Go Big Show?

As of now, there is no official information about The Flying Cortes’ future performances. However, they continue to be recognized for their daring hair hanging act on the Go Big Show.





