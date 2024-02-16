God of War Ragnarok Lake of Nine Artifact Locations: A Comprehensive Guide

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and with its release, players have been diving into the rich world of Norse mythology. One of the key features of the game is the Lake of Nine, a vast body of water that serves as a hub for exploration and discovery. Within the Lake of Nine lie various artifacts that players can collect to uncover more about the world and its inhabitants. In this article, we will be discussing the various artifact locations within the Lake of Nine in God of War Ragnarok, as well as some interesting facts and tricks to help you on your journey.

Artifact Locations

There are a total of 12 artifacts that can be found within the Lake of Nine in God of War Ragnarok. These artifacts are scattered throughout the various realms that can be accessed from the lake, and each one provides valuable information about the world and its history. Here are the locations of each artifact:

1. Helheim Artifact: Located in the realm of Helheim, this artifact can be found on the shores of the lake near the entrance to the realm. It provides information about the realm and its inhabitants.

2. Jotunheim Artifact: Found in the realm of Jotunheim, this artifact is located on a small island in the lake. It reveals details about the giants and their culture.

3. Alfheim Artifact: This artifact is located in the realm of Alfheim, on a cliff overlooking the lake. It provides insights into the elves and their society.

4. Niflheim Artifact: Found in the realm of Niflheim, this artifact is hidden in a cave near the lake. It offers information about the realm and its dangers.

5. Muspelheim Artifact: Located in the realm of Muspelheim, this artifact can be found on a volcano island in the lake. It reveals details about the fire giants and their realm.

6. Svartalfheim Artifact: This artifact is located in the realm of Svartalfheim, on a small island in the lake. It provides information about the dwarves and their craftsmanship.

7. Midgard Artifact 1: Found in Midgard, this artifact is located in the lake itself, near the World Tree. It offers insights into the history of Midgard and its inhabitants.

8. Midgard Artifact 2: Another artifact in Midgard, this one can be found on a beach near the lake. It provides information about the various creatures that inhabit the world.

9. Midgard Artifact 3: The third artifact in Midgard is located in a cave near the lake. It reveals details about the gods and their conflicts.

10. Midgard Artifact 4: Found in Midgard, this artifact is located on a cliff overlooking the lake. It offers insights into the various realms and their connections.

11. Midgard Artifact 5: Another artifact in Midgard, this one can be found on a small island in the lake. It provides information about the different races and their interactions.

12. Midgard Artifact 6: The final artifact in Midgard is located in a hidden cave near the lake. It reveals details about the history of the world and its creation.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Use the boat: The boat in God of War Ragnarok is a key tool for exploring the Lake of Nine and accessing the various artifact locations. Make sure to use it to navigate the waters and reach the different realms.

2. Keep an eye out for clues: Some artifacts may be hidden or require solving a puzzle to access. Keep an eye out for clues and hints that may lead you to their locations.

3. Explore every corner: The Lake of Nine is vast and full of hidden secrets. Make sure to explore every corner and check every nook and cranny for artifacts and other valuable items.

4. Upgrade your gear: Some artifacts may be guarded by powerful enemies or obstacles. Make sure to upgrade your gear and abilities to better face these challenges.

5. Use Atreus: Atreus is a valuable companion in God of War Ragnarok, and he can help you locate artifacts and provide valuable insights. Make sure to use him to your advantage.

6. Complete side quests: Some artifacts may be tied to side quests or other activities in the game. Make sure to complete these quests to uncover more about the world and its history.

7. Consult the map: The map in God of War Ragnarok can be a valuable tool for locating artifact locations and planning your exploration. Make sure to consult it regularly to stay on track.

Common Questions and Answers

1. How do I access the Lake of Nine in God of War Ragnarok?

To access the Lake of Nine, you will need to progress through the main story of the game until you reach the point where you can travel to different realms using the boat.

2. Are the artifact locations in the Lake of Nine random?

No, the artifact locations in the Lake of Nine are fixed and can be found in specific areas within the various realms accessible from the lake.

3. Can I collect all artifacts in one playthrough?

Yes, you can collect all artifacts in one playthrough of God of War Ragnarok. However, some artifacts may require certain story progression or abilities to access.

4. Do artifacts provide any gameplay benefits?

While artifacts do not provide direct gameplay benefits, they offer valuable information about the world and its inhabitants, enriching the overall experience of the game.

5. Can I miss any artifacts in the Lake of Nine?

It is possible to miss some artifacts in the Lake of Nine if you do not explore thoroughly or complete certain side quests. Make sure to be thorough in your exploration to uncover all artifacts.

6. Are artifacts necessary to complete the game?

No, artifacts are not necessary to complete the main story of God of War Ragnarok. However, they offer valuable lore and insights into the world, enhancing the overall experience of the game.

7. Can artifacts be traded or sold?

No, artifacts cannot be traded or sold in God of War Ragnarok. Once collected, they are stored in your inventory for reference and lore purposes.

8. How do I know if I have collected all artifacts in the Lake of Nine?

You can track your artifact collection progress in the game menu, which will show you how many artifacts you have collected and how many are remaining in each realm.

9. Can artifacts be replayed or revisited after collecting them?

Once you have collected an artifact in God of War Ragnarok, you can revisit its location to read the information again. However, artifacts cannot be replayed or collected multiple times.

10. Are artifacts required for any trophies or achievements in the game?

While artifacts are not required for any trophies or achievements in God of War Ragnarok, collecting them all can unlock additional lore and backstory for completionists.

11. Are there any hidden artifacts in the Lake of Nine?

While the main artifact locations are fixed, there may be hidden artifacts or secrets in the Lake of Nine that require thorough exploration to uncover.

12. Can artifacts be used in combat or puzzles?

No, artifacts cannot be used in combat or puzzles in God of War Ragnarok. They serve primarily as lore and backstory items for the player to discover.

13. Can I collect artifacts in any order?

Yes, you can collect artifacts in any order you choose in God of War Ragnarok. However, some artifacts may require specific abilities or story progression to access.

14. Can artifacts be traded between players?

No, artifacts cannot be traded between players in God of War Ragnarok. Each player must collect their own artifacts in their own playthrough.

15. Are there any rewards for collecting all artifacts in the Lake of Nine?

While there are no specific rewards for collecting all artifacts in the Lake of Nine, doing so will provide valuable insights into the world and its history for dedicated players.

16. How long does it take to collect all artifacts in the Lake of Nine?

The time it takes to collect all artifacts in the Lake of Nine will vary depending on your exploration and completion of side quests. On average, it may take several hours to uncover all artifacts.

Final Thoughts

Exploring the Lake of Nine and uncovering the various artifact locations in God of War Ragnarok is a rewarding and enriching experience for players. The artifacts provide valuable insights into the world and its inhabitants, adding depth and richness to the game’s lore. By using the boat, exploring thoroughly, and keeping an eye out for clues, players can uncover all artifacts and immerse themselves in the rich world of Norse mythology. Whether you are a completionist looking to uncover every secret or a casual player seeking to learn more about the game’s world, collecting artifacts in the Lake of Nine is a fulfilling and enjoyable aspect of God of War Ragnarok.